Nashville, TN

Tennessee Titans place OLB Harold Landry on injured reserve, claim OLB Derrek Tuszka off waivers

By Ben Arthur, Nashville Tennessean
 3 days ago
The Tennessee Titans placed standout outside linebacker Harold Landry on injured reserve with a knee injury suffered in Wednesday's practice and claimed former Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Derrek Tuszka off waivers to take his roster spot, the team announced Friday.

Landry, 26, is expected to miss the 2022 season. He reportedly tore his ACL.

Landry had signed a five-year deal worth $87.5 million, including $35.25 million guaranteed, with the Titans in March after a team-leading and career-high 12 sacks in 2021. He played in the Pro Bowl as an injury replacement.

His injury marks a devastating blow to Tennessee's defense and front four, which many team observers expected to take a big leap with a fully healthy Bud Dupree. Landry and defensive linemen Jeffery Simmons and Denico Autry combined for 29.5 sacks last season.

Second-year outside linebacker Rashad Weaver, veteran Ola Adeniyi and undrafted rookie David Anenih (practice squad) are expected to assume larger roles.

A 2018 second-round pick out of Boston College, Landry has been the Titans' sack leader since 2019.

Tuszka, 26, was a 2020 seventh-round pick of the Denver Broncos. The 6-foot-4, 251-pound Tuszka had 18 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in 15 games with the Steelers last season. He played 66% and 45% of special teams his first two years in the NFL, respectively.

Ben Arthur covers the Tennessee Titans for The USA TODAY Network. Contact him at barthur@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @benyarthur.

