KHBS
Arkansas governor candidates campaign in NWA and the River Valley
The November elections are about two months away, and candidates for Arkansas governor are campaigning in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley this week. Republican candidate, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, is continuing her "Freedom Tour" in Clarksville Thursday. She'll meet with voters and answer questions at the Piney Bay Coffee Company...
KHBS
Beaver Lake glamping site decision tabled another two weeks
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — At its Wednesday night meeting, the Benton County Planning Board voted to table the decision on a Beaver Lake glamping site until the next meeting. The 200-acre resort-style camping site near Railroad Cut Road in Rogers has been the subject of much debate. Watch the...
KHBS
Entire police department in Arkoma, Oklahoma quits
ARKOMA, Okla. — Arkoma residents are concerned about their safety after the entire police force resigned on Wednesday. "We have supported them, the people have supported them, city hall has not. I want them (town leaders) to know that they need to start supporting our police officers and paying them what they're supposed to be paying them," Tammy Tritt said.
KHBS
UAFS retracts request to add voting center at Fort Smith campus
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A special meeting to discuss a proposed new voting center on the campus of the University of Arkansas Fort Smith was canceled by the Sebastian County Election Commission on Thursday. A reason for the cancellation was not provided to 40/29 News. The county election coordinator...
KHBS
FBI assisting investigation into deadly shooting in Tahlequah, Oklahoma
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Investigation. The FBI Oklahoma spokesperson confirmed one person died after the Labor Day shooting in Tahlequah. Kayla McCleery said the agency is working jointly with Tahlequah police and the Cherokee Marshal's office on a triple shooting that happened Monday. McCleery confirmed one person had died, and...
KHBS
Bentonville woman dies after trying to save boy's life
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — According to the Benton County Coroner, Tanya “Tawny” Hinton died on Saturday, Sept. 3. Hinton attempted to save Cade Law, 11, before he died after being pulled into a storm drain during flash flooding in Bentonville on Mon. Aug. 29. Hinton was transported to...
KHBS
Washington County investigating shooting, man hospitalized
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder said his office is investigating a shooting that happened over the weekend. The sheriff's office said deputies responded to a shooting report on Pleasant Hill Road Saturday night. According to a release, deputies found one person, Justin Hellyer, had been...
KHBS
Road construction underway in Bella Vista
BELLA VISTA, Ark. — People driving through Bella Vista in the next several weeks could be faced with a traffic delay. Crews are set to work on the tunnel going under Riordan Road starting Sept. 7. The focus is to create a safer place for pedestrians utilizing the Little...
KHBS
New exhibit at Crystal Bridges celebrates the history of American fashion
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Fashioning America: Grit to Glamour is Crystal Bridges’ first exhibition dedicated to fashion and the first to present American fashion as a powerful emblem of global visual culture, amplified by movies, television, red carpets, and social media. From dresses worn by first ladies to art-inspired...
KHBS
Man arrested on attempted kidnapping charges in Rogers
Authorities in Rogers say a man is facing multiple felony charges in an attempted kidnapping of a 19-year-old woman at a Red Lobster. According to documents, it happened on Sept. 3 at the Red Lobster located at 1710 South 46th Street in rogers. The man facing charges, and the woman are former coworkers.
