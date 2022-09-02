Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck said what started as a routine traffic stop quickly turned into a chase at speeds of more than 100 mph. Detectives were working to identify suspicious vehicles that could be involved in drug trafficking activities in the southern portion of the county when they ran the plates on a pickup and found the insurance on the truck could not be verified. During a traffic stop at the intersection of Highways 914 and 1247, the driver, 61-year-old Gary Voiles of London, gave the deputy an expired insurance card. Soon after, another deputy arrived with his K-9. The K-9 alerted on the truck and as deputies got Voiles out of the truck, the passenger, 55-year-old John Carico of Indiana, slid over to the drivers seat and took off. Carico hit the K-9 handler and nearly struck Voiles. Police chased after Carico on several roads before the pursuit ended on Hwy 80 where Somerset police officers were waiting with stop sticks. Carico was arrested without further incident. Police ended up finding more than 740 grams of meth, cocaine and the prescription drug Gabapentin they believe Carico threw out of the truck when he took off. Both Carico and Voiles were charged with trafficking and several other offenses and lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.

PULASKI COUNTY, KY ・ 9 HOURS AGO