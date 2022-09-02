ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah versus Texas: Report says Beehive State wins on economic opportunity, living standard

By David DeMille, St. George Spectrum & Daily News
Texas might be bigger, but when it comes to picking a place for a young working family to live, Utah might be better.

The Beehive State beats the Lone Star State by most measures associated with the economic opportunities and standards of living for people making lower and middle incomes, according to a new report comparing the two states.

Both states are growing and boast thriving, diverse economies sporting fast-paced increases in jobs, but when it comes to standards of living and the overall wellbeing of families, Utah stands out by almost every measure, according to the report, published by Voices for Utah's Children, a think-tank and advocacy group based out of Salt Lake City.

"It seems clear that Texas has more to learn from Utah than vice versa," said Taylor Throne, the economic analyst for Voices for Utah's Children, saying the state stands out for its intergenerational upward mobility and its No. 1 rank for low income inequality.

"In the second part of the report where we measure standard of living, Utah is the clear winner in most measures," Throne said.

Both states struggled in a number of key areas when compared to national averages, though.

Hourly wages are low in both states, and both remain among the 27 states that haven't instituted a higher minimum wage than the $7.25 per hour federal minimum.

Neither state rates well for educational investment, although Utah boasts higher numbers of people with college degrees and better proficiency test scores among grade schoolers.

Racial and ethnic gaps are evident in almost every measure, although the differences tend to be larger in Texas.

The report is the latest in a series of benchmarking analyses published by Voices for Utah Children, all of which attempt to measure Utah's performance among working families against other states.

"The main takeaways from this report and the others in the series are that Utah's economic successes put us in a position to make the new upfront investments we need to make now — in education, public health, poverty prevention, and closing racial/ethnic gaps — so that we can achieve our true potential and follow in the footsteps of states like Colorado and Minnesota that have become high-wage states and achieved a higher standard of living, and do it in such a way that all our children can have a better future," said Matthew Weinstein, the state priorities partnership director for the organization.

Economic rankings

Both Utah and Texas rank highly for their business climates, with business-friendly policies and relatively dynamic, diverse economies compared to national averages, although Texas's economy is several times larger.

Utah in particular tends to outperform the national averages on a slew of economic indicators, despite lower hourly wages, thanks to the state's high rates of two-parent, two-income families and high labor force participation rates.

The state has less income inequality, more affordable housing, and higher real median incomes than Texas, with the typical home taking in an inflation-adjusted $75,780 per year compared to $64,034 in Texas and a national average of $65,712.

Fewer Utahns make poverty-level wages and 8% of state residents were living in poverty between 2017 and 2019, compared to 13.7% in Texas.

Utah also seems to fare better at helping its younger generations move up, with the state ranking as the best in the U.S. for upward mobility generation-to-generation.

All five of Utah's urban metro areas (Logan, Provo-Orem, Ogden-Clearfield, St. George and Salt Lake City) rank among the top 50 metros in the U.S. for intergenerational upward mobility, with Salt Lake ranked No. 1 among larger cities.

Utah's housing tends to be more affordable as well, with higher homeownership rates. Rent is cheaper, at least in comparison to Texas, with 44.1% of Utah residents paying more than 30% of their incomes toward gross rent, and 48% in Texas.

Texas does rate better in one category, though, ranking as a middle-of-the-road state for its gender pay gap, while Utah ranks among the worst, with women making on average just 70% of the wages earned by men working in the same industries.

Health and wellness

Utah ranked as a clear winner on most "standard of living" categories, with lower rates of poverty, fewer uninsured children, shorter commutes and more volunteerism and community participation.

One of the starkest differences illustrated in the report was the "overall child well-being" rankings, which showed Utah as among the best states for children for health, education, economic opportunity and family and community connections. Texas ranked as among the worst states on every measure.

More than 18% of Texas residents didn't have health insurance between 2010 and 2019, compared to 9.7% in Utah, and racial disparities tended to be worse in Texas.

Obesity rates and overall health rated as worse in Texas, and more people were going hungry, although Utah had a higher rate of drug overdoses.

Unique Utah

Comparing Utah to other states can get tricky, thanks to its unusual demographics and unique cultural makeup.

The state is the youngest in the country with a median age of 31.8, seven years younger than the national average, meaning it tends to have higher numbers of children, a higher percentage of working-age adults and a healthier population overall.

The cultural influence of the state's predominant religion, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, weighs heavily as well, as the state also often compares favorably on factors like community involvement and volunteerism. It also tends to rate well on health and wellness measures, due largely to the comparatively low percentages of people who smoke or consume alcohol.

The state's homogeneity plays a factor in rankings as well, as the discrepancies that show up between racial and ethnic groups affect a smaller percentage of the population.

David DeMille writes about southwestern Utah for The Spectrum & Daily News, a USA TODAY Network newsroom based in St. George. Follow him at @SpectrumDeMille or contact him at ddemille@thespectrum.com. To support and sustain this work, please subscribe today.

