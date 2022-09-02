ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Crumbling 11th century church emerges from its watery grave in drought-stricken Europe

By Aspen Pflughoeft
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LzpKG_0hg5pAcN00

The remnants of an 11th century church resurfaced as Europe’s ongoing drought sapped water levels in a reservoir in Spain.

For a thousand years, daily life hummed along in the village of Sant Romà de Sau , about 60 miles northwest of Barcelona, Spain, Atlas Obscura reported. That all changed in the 1960s.

Villagers gathered their belongings, collected their valuables, exhumed their dead, and left, Atlas Obscura recounted. A nearby dam filled their absence — and entire village — with a water reservoir.

But not in August, AFP reported.

The Church of Sant Romà resurfaced from its watery grave, photos from Kylie Sabine Photography on Aug. 15 showed. The church’s bell tower — a 3-story structure of gray cobblestones — appears worn but resolute. In contrast, the rest of the building extends toward the water, crumbling. Straddling dry land and lapping waters, the ruins visibly mark the village’s last resting place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ad2nq_0hg5pAcN00
The Church of Sant Romà seen up close, rising from the dry ground of the surrounding reservoir. Kylie Sabine/Photo courtesy of Kylie Sabine Photography

Spain’s water reservoirs dropped to 36% capacity during August, AFP reported, citing government statistics. When the reservoir is full, the Church of Sant Romà sits about 75 feet below the water, Think Spain reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37KOlW_0hg5pAcN00
Water levels remain low in the reservoir surrounding the Church of Sant Romà in northeast Spain on Aug. 14. Kylie Sabine/Photo courtesy of Kylie Sabine Photography

Months of below-average rainfall and above-average heat have brought 47% of Europe into drought warning conditions and 17% into drought alert conditions, according to the European Drought Observatory. Human-induced climate change has amplified the duration and intensity of the drought — making it Europe’s worst drought in 500 years, CNBC reported on Sept. 1.

Consequently, “nearly all of Europe’s rivers have dried up to some extent,” BBC reported on Aug. 24, citing an EU report. Pieces of history — “ hunger stones ,” Roman ruins , and “ megalithic monuments ” — have surfaced in parched waterways.

Europe’s drought is far from over with hot and dry conditions likely to continue until November, CNBC reported. Drought conditions are expected to worsen in at least 14 countries, including Belgium, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Luxembourg, Moldova, the Netherlands, northern Serbia, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Ukraine and the U.K., the outlet reported, citing an EU report.

Ancient city with ‘massive’ palace emerges from lake in drought-stricken Iraq

Roman ruins reappear from river in drought-stricken Europe almost 2,000 years later

Ancient site — with a mysterious purpose — emerges from dry lake in Europe’s drought

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Man, 61, who has grown a tropical jungle in his back garden claims to have stored THOUSANDS of litres of rainwater to protect from drought - while millions of Brits face having to limit water use (and his neighbours haven't been so lucky!)

A green-fingered father who has spent more than a decade turning his garden into a tropical jungle has stored thousands of litres of rainwater to protect his exotic plants from England's looming drought - as millions of Britons face a hosepipe ban. Mike Clifford's 65ft-long garden behind his suburban bungalow...
GARDENING
americanmilitarynews.com

Roman ruins reappear from river in drought-stricken Europe almost 2,000 years later

Dropping water levels revealed a massive complex of Roman ruins in Spain as Europe continues to struggle under a record-breaking drought. Ancient Romans began construction on a military camp in what is now northwestern Spain, along the Lima River in Galicia, in about 75 AD, Spanish researchers wrote in a 2018 study. They abandoned the camp about a century later.
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rom#Serbia#Sant Rom De Sau#Afp#The Church Of Sant Rom
Andrei Tapalaga

Meet the Tribe With Ostrich Feet

A family belonging to the Vadoma tribe displaying their feet.Wikimedia Commons/Public Domain. Members of the Vadoma tribe reside in the Kayemba region in the north of Zimbabwe, Africa. They have become quite popular as almost everyone in the tribe seems to suffer from something called “ostrich foot syndrome”, however the scientific name for this condition is called “Ectrodactyly”. This is caused by a genetic condition that has affected their people for many generations.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Spain
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Portugal
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Country
Iraq
CBS News

"They're killing us": Migrants trapped on tiny island between Greece and Turkey beg for help

A Greek human rights organization has called on authorities to help dozens of migrants and asylum-seekers who it says have been stranded on a tiny river island on the border between Greece and Turkey. The Greek Council of Refugees told CBS News that contact with the group was lost on Wednesday after a young girl among the desperate people was reportedly killed by a scorpion this week.
IMMIGRATION
LiveScience

Treasure trove of gold and jewels recovered from a 366-year-old shipwreck in the Bahamas

A treasure trove of gold coins, gemstones and jewels was recently uncovered at a 366-year-old Spanish shipwreck. In an effort to conserve what's left of the ship and its prized cargo, an international team of preservationists and underwater archaeologists has been working to recover objects from the shipwreck, which sits in the Atlantic Ocean about 43 miles (70 kilometers) off the coast of the Bahamas.
CHINA
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Conversation U.S.

Unknown Holocaust photos – found in attics and archives – are helping researchers recover lost stories and providing a tool against denial

The summer of 2022 marked the 80th anniversary of the first Nazi deportation of Jewish families from Germany to Auschwitz. Although the Nazis deported hundreds of thousands of Jewish men and women, for many places where those tragic events happened, no images are known to document the crime. Surprisingly, there’s not even photographic evidence from Berlin, the Nazi capital and home to Germany’s largest Jewish community. The lack of known images is important. Unlike in the past, historians now agree that photographs and film must be taken seriously as primary sources for their research. These sources can complement the analysis...
GERMANY
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
27K+
Followers
1K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy