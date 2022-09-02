ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chronicle

Pickleball Is Exploding in Washington; What Makes It So Popular?

Boom. Clap. Whoosh. Clip. Biff. Whap. The sounds rattle around a sun-soaked concrete court next to Green Lake. The soundtrack, or perhaps drumbeat, of Seattle's summers is becoming unmistakable. More than 100 strangers have gathered on a Monday evening in late August to play one of America's fastest-growing sports: pickleball.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
realdawghuskies.com

Reece’s Pieces: Social Media Reacts to Week 1 Domination by Washington

The Kalen DeBoer era opened up with a some offensive fireworks. However, it was Washington defensive back Asa Turner who lit the fuse picking off Kent State’s Collin Schlee on the first offensive play of the game. Under the lights of Husky Stadium with a reported 56,112 in attendance, Husky fans saw something they haven’t seen in a while: a dominant offense that seemed to score at will. Here’s a look around the social networks for media and fan reactions.
SEATTLE, WA
viatravelers.com

32 Fun & Best Things to Do in Seattle, Washington

Have you ever visited Seattle, Washington? If not, you’re missing out! Seattle is a vibrant city located in the Pacific Northwest, on the West Coast of the United States. Often called The Emerald City, it’s a bustling city with lots of fun and interesting things to do. From...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Santana
Person
Sam Haggerty
shorelineareanews.com

End of an Era: Highland Ice Arena closes October 15, 2022

If you are reading this in the Shoreline Area News, you have probably been to Shoreline’s Highland Ice Arena at least once or, more realistically, maybe 100 times in your lifetime. . Whether it was skating lessons, fun with friends, school parties, birthday parties, or other family outings, the...
SHORELINE, WA
Radio Ink

New Morning Co-Host In Seattle

Gabe Mercer is joining KKWF-FM as morning show co-host. She will continue as midday host on the station and on sister station KMLE-FM in Phoenix. “We are excited to welcome Gabe Mercer to the Morning Wolfpack team,” said Jack Hutchison, SVP/MM, Audacy Seattle. “This Washington native is one of Audacy’s rising stars and our listeners are going to love her contributions to the show.”
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Summer isn't over yet - highs near 90 in the forecast

SEATTLE - If you're hoping for autumn weather, you'll have to be patient. Mother Nature is serving up highs skyrocketing near 90 degrees again in Seattle on Saturday!. For today, temps will comfortably reach the low to mid 70s across Puget Sound. The upper 60s are on tap for the coast and Cascades. Morning clouds will clear for afternoon sunshine.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Seattle Times
MyNorthwest

A guide to Seattle’s Labor Day long weekend festivities

Labor Day festivities kick off today through the three-day weekend, and King County has become a huge tourist destination this time of year. Seattle is the No. 1 domestic destination for Labor Day weekend, according to AAA Bookings. “A lot of it speaks to the resurgence of the cruise industry....
KING 5

Plane that crashed near Whidbey Island has long history in the skies over Washington

SEATTLE — The floatplane that crashed into Puget Sound on Sept. 4 has a long history in the skies over western Washington, and so does the Renton company that owns it. The de Havilland DHC-3 Otter floatplane that crashed near Whidbey Island, killing at least one person, was built in 1967. Despite its age, former NTSB senior Air Safety Investigator Gregory Feith said that doesn't necessarily mean the plane was not safe.
RENTON, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
KING 5

What is forest bathing? The wellness practice is booming in the PNW

SEATTLE — Decades of researching the physiological and psychological benefits of time spent in nature indicate that humans function best with regular, purposeful experiences in nature. Forest bathing, at its core, is the act of connecting with nature. Cascadia Forest Therapy Founder Michael Stein-Ross said forest bathing is more...
SEATTLE, WA
wedgwoodinseattlehistory.com

One Hundred Years in the Wedgwood Business District

The year 2022 marks one hundred years since the first store opened in what is now defined as the Wedgwood neighborhood, between NE 75th to 95th Streets in northeast Seattle. The north-south arterial 35th Ave NE is the central core of Wedgwood with its main business district at the intersection of NE 85th Street.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy