Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella CressmanSeattle, WA
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
Aces dominate OT, take 2-1 lead series lead in WNBA semifinals
A clutch layup by Jackie Young as time expired forced overtime and the Aces ruled the extra period for a dramatic 110-98 victory over the host Seattle Storm on Sunday in Game 3 of the WNBA semifinals.
Chronicle
Pickleball Is Exploding in Washington; What Makes It So Popular?
Boom. Clap. Whoosh. Clip. Biff. Whap. The sounds rattle around a sun-soaked concrete court next to Green Lake. The soundtrack, or perhaps drumbeat, of Seattle's summers is becoming unmistakable. More than 100 strangers have gathered on a Monday evening in late August to play one of America's fastest-growing sports: pickleball.
Rosengarten Grades Out as Top Husky Offensive Lineman
The redshirt freshman made his first college start at right tackle.
Perryman Injury Turns the UW Cornerback Position Even More Vulnerable
The status for the Big Sky transfer was unknown after the Kent State game.
DeBoer's Debut Was Capped Off with Unexpected Game Ball
The behind-the-scenes Husky moment was emotional for all involved.
realdawghuskies.com
Reece’s Pieces: Social Media Reacts to Week 1 Domination by Washington
The Kalen DeBoer era opened up with a some offensive fireworks. However, it was Washington defensive back Asa Turner who lit the fuse picking off Kent State’s Collin Schlee on the first offensive play of the game. Under the lights of Husky Stadium with a reported 56,112 in attendance, Husky fans saw something they haven’t seen in a while: a dominant offense that seemed to score at will. Here’s a look around the social networks for media and fan reactions.
Huskies Had Some Late Tweaks to the Starting Lineup
Fourteen different UW players made their college debuts on Saturday night.
viatravelers.com
32 Fun & Best Things to Do in Seattle, Washington
Have you ever visited Seattle, Washington? If not, you’re missing out! Seattle is a vibrant city located in the Pacific Northwest, on the West Coast of the United States. Often called The Emerald City, it’s a bustling city with lots of fun and interesting things to do. From...
shorelineareanews.com
End of an Era: Highland Ice Arena closes October 15, 2022
If you are reading this in the Shoreline Area News, you have probably been to Shoreline’s Highland Ice Arena at least once or, more realistically, maybe 100 times in your lifetime. . Whether it was skating lessons, fun with friends, school parties, birthday parties, or other family outings, the...
Search suspended, 9 still missing after float plane crashes in Puget Sound
One person was killed and nine people remained missing after a float plane crashed in the Puget Sound in Washington state on Sunday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
Radio Ink
New Morning Co-Host In Seattle
Gabe Mercer is joining KKWF-FM as morning show co-host. She will continue as midday host on the station and on sister station KMLE-FM in Phoenix. “We are excited to welcome Gabe Mercer to the Morning Wolfpack team,” said Jack Hutchison, SVP/MM, Audacy Seattle. “This Washington native is one of Audacy’s rising stars and our listeners are going to love her contributions to the show.”
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Summer isn't over yet - highs near 90 in the forecast
SEATTLE - If you're hoping for autumn weather, you'll have to be patient. Mother Nature is serving up highs skyrocketing near 90 degrees again in Seattle on Saturday!. For today, temps will comfortably reach the low to mid 70s across Puget Sound. The upper 60s are on tap for the coast and Cascades. Morning clouds will clear for afternoon sunshine.
Central Catholic stuns Bellevue on last-second kick in battle of Oregon vs. Washington state champions
By Todd Milles | Photos by Vince Miller BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bo Robertson nearly missed his single-biggest moment of football greatness. The senior placekicker was supposed to meet his team at Central Catholic for a 7 a.m. interstate departure on the bus Friday. He was late. ...
Woodinville winemaker, Spokane civil rights activist among plane crash victims
WOODINVILLE, Wash. — KING 5 confirmed with two prominent winery owners in Woodinville and family members that one of the people on the plane that crashed near Whidbey Island on Sept. 4 was local winemaker and owner Ross Andrew Mickel of Ross Andrew Wineries. KING 5 spoke with several...
A guide to Seattle’s Labor Day long weekend festivities
Labor Day festivities kick off today through the three-day weekend, and King County has become a huge tourist destination this time of year. Seattle is the No. 1 domestic destination for Labor Day weekend, according to AAA Bookings. “A lot of it speaks to the resurgence of the cruise industry....
Plane that crashed near Whidbey Island has long history in the skies over Washington
SEATTLE — The floatplane that crashed into Puget Sound on Sept. 4 has a long history in the skies over western Washington, and so does the Renton company that owns it. The de Havilland DHC-3 Otter floatplane that crashed near Whidbey Island, killing at least one person, was built in 1967. Despite its age, former NTSB senior Air Safety Investigator Gregory Feith said that doesn't necessarily mean the plane was not safe.
Officials Scouting Locations for new International Airport in Western Washington
A consultant has identified 10 potential sites in western Washington for a large international airport, alarming advocates of preserving wildlife habitat and farmland. The locations include agricultural areas north of Seattle in Skagit and Snohomish counties. Several conservation groups say the sites should be dropped from consideration. The two Skagit...
At least one dead and eight missing after seaplane crash near Seattle
At least one person was dead and eight others were missing after a seaplane crashed in Puget Sound in Washington state on Sunday. The US Coast Guard tweeted that the plane was flying from Friday Harbour, a popular tourist destination in the San Juan Islands, to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. The...
What is forest bathing? The wellness practice is booming in the PNW
SEATTLE — Decades of researching the physiological and psychological benefits of time spent in nature indicate that humans function best with regular, purposeful experiences in nature. Forest bathing, at its core, is the act of connecting with nature. Cascadia Forest Therapy Founder Michael Stein-Ross said forest bathing is more...
wedgwoodinseattlehistory.com
One Hundred Years in the Wedgwood Business District
The year 2022 marks one hundred years since the first store opened in what is now defined as the Wedgwood neighborhood, between NE 75th to 95th Streets in northeast Seattle. The north-south arterial 35th Ave NE is the central core of Wedgwood with its main business district at the intersection of NE 85th Street.
