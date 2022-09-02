The Kalen DeBoer era opened up with a some offensive fireworks. However, it was Washington defensive back Asa Turner who lit the fuse picking off Kent State’s Collin Schlee on the first offensive play of the game. Under the lights of Husky Stadium with a reported 56,112 in attendance, Husky fans saw something they haven’t seen in a while: a dominant offense that seemed to score at will. Here’s a look around the social networks for media and fan reactions.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO