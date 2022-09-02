In Mississippi each city is responsible for its own water. I live in a small town in Mississippi with no stores, no post office, and when our well dried up 20 years ago we as a town had to figure it out. This water issue in Jackson has nothing to do with our governor but has everything to do with Jackson's government. Mississippi is full of corruption.... not just the governor.
Poor Krugman failed to note the city is run by democrats. Next, city is responsible for infrastructure within the city, thus water being part of infrastructure. But again, democrats never take responsibility for their failures, always point the finger
Seems the all demoncrat city council including the mayor of this city failed their citizens by NOT ADVOCATING for them. They were well aware of the issues and did absolutely NOTHING to bring the attention to their state government. People love to point fingers before ever solving problems.
