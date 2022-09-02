ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus Academy, Newark Catholic football game canceled

By Frank DiRenna, ThisWeek
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago

Because of the death of a Columbus Academy student, the football game between the host Vikings and Newark Catholic scheduled for Sept. 2 has been canceled.

“While we enjoy the camaraderie and community feeling that Friday nights like these generate, our energy and focus are not on hosting a celebratory night, but on caring for our community members who are hurting after the loss of a fellow student,” said Bob Lee, the school’s director of communications and marketing, in a statement.

@ThisWeekFrank

