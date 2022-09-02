ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Easy Ways to Get Rid of Furniture in NYC

Downsizing your home, upgrading furniture, or moving to a new city or country?. Maybe you just want to move from one borough to another one among the five boroughs in NYC. If you need to do these mentioned agendas, then you most probably have to dispose of your furniture. The...
102.5 The Bone

Labor Day 2022 in photos

Labor Day 2022 NEW YORK, US - SEPTEMBER 5: People wearing costumes take part in the Labor Day Parade, also known as West Indian Carnival, an annual celebration held on American Labor Day (the first Monday in September) in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, New York, United States on September 5, 2022. The carnival attracts thousands of participants with colorful costumes accompanied with native music. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
viewing.nyc

Vintage Photograph Shows Thousands of Beachgoers on Packed Coney Island Beach in 1975

The Lively Morgue was a daily photo blog from the New York Times in which an original photo from the newspaper's archives is reposted along with tidbits of information gleaned from the historical article it accompanied. Along with a rescan of the original photograph, the backs of each photo were also scanned, giving a behind-the-scenes look at the editorial process of one of the world's best newspapers.
danspapers.com

High Profile: Rev. Alfred Cockfield: The People’s Pastor

Over the past decade in New York’s expansive field of education, few have been more notable and impactful than Rev. Alfred Cockfield. With a presence that begins in Brooklyn but now spans the entirety of the downstate region, Cockfield is viewed by many of the state’s most influential as a trusted advisor and tireless advocate for the underserved.
travelawaits.com

Opening Dates Announced For 4 New York City Holiday Markets

The countdown to the holidays has begun and New York City is getting ready to host Christmas. People not only love visiting the Big Apple for the decorations, twinkling lights, and the tree at Rockefeller Center, but also for the holiday markets across the city. If you love wandering in...
untappedcities.com

18 defunct colleges and universities in the NYC area

When people think of New York City colleges, chances are Columbia University or New York University are among the first educational spaces to come to mind. New York City has dozens of colleges and universities across the five boroughs, but many of these institutions for higher learning can attribute their success to the models and innovations of now-defunct colleges and universities. Some closed just a few years ago, while others shuttered a century ago or longer, though all played a role in shaping the culture of neighborhoods and the opportunities for young New Yorkers. Here is Untapped New York’s guide to the lost colleges and universities (and art schools) of New York City, from Finch College to the National Shakespeare Conservatory.
biteofthebest.com

Danny Meyer’s Ci Siamo, Hudson West, NYC

Danny Meyer’s original Union Square restaurant was my go-to for special occasions as it never disappointed. With that in mind, I was eager to try his new Italian Ci Siamo, located in a new residential development in Manhattan West, adjacent to Hudson Yards. Its menu contains seasonal ingredients, many cooked using a live fire.
