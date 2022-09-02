ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ryan Day: Ohio State 'the only school in America that can create a scene quite like that' in Week 1

Ryan Day and Ohio State had a special setting for the 2022 season opener vs. Notre Dame. Day sat down with BTN’s Dave Revsine to discuss that atmosphere. In addition to the game vs. the Irish, Ohio State was also recognizing the 100th anniversary of Ohio Stadium and the 2002 national championship squad. It led to a unique vibe in the Horseshoe for Week 1.
Upper Arlington boy goes viral at OSU game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – With ESPN Gameday in town for the Ohio State – Notre Dame opener, NBC4 told you about an Upper Arlington boy with a rare genetic disease who would be looking for the spotlight. Well, Landon McChesney found it. Landon is a 6-year-old suffering from...
Look: Ohio State Has A Special Guest For Tonight's Notre Dame Game

Former Buckeyes star Justin Fields is in the house for Saturday's marquee matchup between Ohio State and Notre Dame. Ohio State insider Dan Hope shared a photo of the now-Chicago Bears quarterback talking to longtime athletic director Gene Smith. After transferring over from Georgia in 2019, Fields notched an outstanding...
Star Ohio State WR Injured, Set To Miss Several Weeks

Ohio State star WR Jaxson Smith-Njigba took a bit hit in the Buckeyes’ win over Notre Dame that forced him to miss some time. Smith-Njigba, one of the top players in college football, is expected to miss a game or two. The Buckeyes have a couple cupcakes before facing Wisconsin on Sept 24th.
Ohio State Marching Band ‘jazz’ up home opener

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State University Marching Band jazzed up the Buckeyes’ home opener against Notre Dame during the first halftime show of the year. The Best Damn Band In The Land’s (TBDBITL) halftime show “Buckeye Jazz Cafe” wowed the crowd for the first of five straight performances to kick off the 2022 […]
Column: It’s past time for Ryan Day to pass the play-calling sticks

I am just a humble college football blogger. The amount of actual football knowledge that I possess could not fill up even the first few pages of a tiny Moleskin pocket journal when compared to the libraries of profundity contained in Ryan Day’s giant, football-expert brain. So, I am saying this with the utmost respect, not only for what Ohio State’s head coach has already accomplished, but also out of the acknowledgment of what I know that I don’t know.
Hunter Dickinson Takes Shot At Ohio

Hunter Dickinson is known for a lot of things, mostly for being a phenomenal basketball player. He's is also known for not biting his tongue when it comes to speaking his mind, whether it's his stance on things like NIL, or - in this case - the Ohio State Football program.
Farms and orchards open for fall in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall is almost here and central Ohio orchards are gearing up to welcome guests for fruit picking, hayrides, corn mazes and much more.  Here is a list of local orchards and farms to visit this autumn.  Apple Hill Orchards With two locations, these orchards are known for apples, donuts, peaches, and more. Mansfield […]
Eastmoor’s Class of 1972 Finally Attends Prom

September 2, 2022 -- As students start a new school year, many high schoolers may already be anticipating what some consider the social event of the season – prom. Prom is THE event that most high school seniors look forward to the entire year. It is a magical night filled with memories to last a lifetime, a glamorous celebration closing the chapter of high school before moving on to new life adventures.
