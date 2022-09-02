Read full article on original website
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Burgers in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Visit One of Ohio's Most Haunted StreetsTravel MavenColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes defeat Wright State 2-0, extend win streak to 3The LanternFairborn, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State defeats No. 3 Louisville, splits weekend at Cardinal ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Behind Enemy Lines – Visiting Columbus, OH and Ohio Stadium
This is a reader submission via email. While I would prefer readers use the FanPost feature, this is another route should one want something published on the site. Behind Enemy Lines – Visiting Columbus, OH and Ohio Stadium. As soon as it was announced in 2014 that Notre Dame...
landgrantholyland.com
You’re Nuts: What was the biggest pleasant surprise from Ohio State in Week 1?
Everybody knows that one of the best parts of being a sports fan is debating and dissecting the most (and least) important questions in the sporting world with your friends. So, we’re bringing that to the pages of LGHL with our favorite head-to-head column: You’re Nuts. In You’re...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day: Ohio State 'the only school in America that can create a scene quite like that' in Week 1
Ryan Day and Ohio State had a special setting for the 2022 season opener vs. Notre Dame. Day sat down with BTN’s Dave Revsine to discuss that atmosphere. In addition to the game vs. the Irish, Ohio State was also recognizing the 100th anniversary of Ohio Stadium and the 2002 national championship squad. It led to a unique vibe in the Horseshoe for Week 1.
Ohio State Player Uses $60,000 of NIL Money To Buy Suits For Whole Team
It's not often we talk positively on Ohio... ESPECIALLY that "Nutty" university in Columbus. HOWEVER, respect where it's due, the Buckeye's quarterback recognizes he wouldn't be where he is without his teammates, and showed them some respect that could help them grow their careers, too. CJ Stroud spent his Labor...
Four-Star '24 LB Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa talks Ohio State visit
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco junior linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa was yet another big time prospect who visited Ohio State over the weekend for the Buckeyes huge season opener against Notre Dame.
WDTN
Upper Arlington boy goes viral at OSU game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – With ESPN Gameday in town for the Ohio State – Notre Dame opener, NBC4 told you about an Upper Arlington boy with a rare genetic disease who would be looking for the spotlight. Well, Landon McChesney found it. Landon is a 6-year-old suffering from...
Look: Ohio State Has A Special Guest For Tonight's Notre Dame Game
Former Buckeyes star Justin Fields is in the house for Saturday's marquee matchup between Ohio State and Notre Dame. Ohio State insider Dan Hope shared a photo of the now-Chicago Bears quarterback talking to longtime athletic director Gene Smith. After transferring over from Georgia in 2019, Fields notched an outstanding...
diehardsport.com
Star Ohio State WR Injured, Set To Miss Several Weeks
Ohio State star WR Jaxson Smith-Njigba took a bit hit in the Buckeyes’ win over Notre Dame that forced him to miss some time. Smith-Njigba, one of the top players in college football, is expected to miss a game or two. The Buckeyes have a couple cupcakes before facing Wisconsin on Sept 24th.
Ohio State Marching Band ‘jazz’ up home opener
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State University Marching Band jazzed up the Buckeyes’ home opener against Notre Dame during the first halftime show of the year. The Best Damn Band In The Land’s (TBDBITL) halftime show “Buckeye Jazz Cafe” wowed the crowd for the first of five straight performances to kick off the 2022 […]
Top recruits react to electric night in Ohio Stadium as Buckeyes beat Notre Dame 21-10
The Buckeyes beat Notre Dame 21-10 on Saturday night. Bucknuts has reaction from top prospects the Buckeyes are recruiting.
Freeman looks back on Irish’s loss to Ohio State
Notre Dame will look to bounce back in their home opener on Saturday against Marshall.
landgrantholyland.com
Column: It’s past time for Ryan Day to pass the play-calling sticks
I am just a humble college football blogger. The amount of actual football knowledge that I possess could not fill up even the first few pages of a tiny Moleskin pocket journal when compared to the libraries of profundity contained in Ryan Day’s giant, football-expert brain. So, I am saying this with the utmost respect, not only for what Ohio State’s head coach has already accomplished, but also out of the acknowledgment of what I know that I don’t know.
Yardbarker
Hunter Dickinson Takes Shot At Ohio
Hunter Dickinson is known for a lot of things, mostly for being a phenomenal basketball player. He's is also known for not biting his tongue when it comes to speaking his mind, whether it's his stance on things like NIL, or - in this case - the Ohio State Football program.
Grading C.J. Stroud in Ohio State football’s 21-10 win over Notre Dame
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- C.J. Stroud didn’t have his best performance in Ohio State football’s 21-10 win over Notre Dame, but that didn’t keep him from being satisfied with the outcome, let head coach Ryan Day tell it. Stroud completed 24 of 34 passes for 232 yards and...
Watch: Coach Marcus Freeman's Post-Game Comments After the Loss to Ohio State
Coach Marcus Freeman talked in the post-game about the fourth quarter and the importance, for his team, to learn how to finish. He also commented on the play of Ohio State Quarterback CJ Stroud, who made big plays when he needed to, as well as talking about the Notre Dame running game which was the game plan for the Irish against the Buckeyes.
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum addresses Ohio State's Week 1 win over Notre Dame: 'The pressure of the moment got to them'
Paul Finebaum made an appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter Sunday morning to tackle all of the action from the Week 1 action. He addressed what went down in Columbus as Ohio State battled Notre Dame but didn’t put the Irish away until late in the game. According to Finebaum,...
Farms and orchards open for fall in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall is almost here and central Ohio orchards are gearing up to welcome guests for fruit picking, hayrides, corn mazes and much more. Here is a list of local orchards and farms to visit this autumn. Apple Hill Orchards With two locations, these orchards are known for apples, donuts, peaches, and more. Mansfield […]
Best Areas In Columbus, Ohio, To Buy Your Next Home
If you're thinking of picking up property in Columbus, Ohio, here are the best neighborhoods to look. From downtown areas to the suburbs, we have you covered.
ccsoh.us
Eastmoor’s Class of 1972 Finally Attends Prom
September 2, 2022 -- As students start a new school year, many high schoolers may already be anticipating what some consider the social event of the season – prom. Prom is THE event that most high school seniors look forward to the entire year. It is a magical night filled with memories to last a lifetime, a glamorous celebration closing the chapter of high school before moving on to new life adventures.
