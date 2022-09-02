ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island police responded to the 2800 block of 8th Avenue at 10:40 a.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired, according to a press release. Officials say officers at that time could not locate a scene or a red vehicle that witnesses had reported seeing being involved with the incident. A little later, at 11 a.m., a hospital reported a 16-year-old juvenile was brought to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the thigh. The child was uncooperative when questioned by investigators about the injury.

