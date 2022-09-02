Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KBUR
Burlington Police arrest 15 year old for threats made towards BHS staff
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department has announced the arrest of a 15-year-old for allegedly making threats toward Burlington High School Staff. According to a news release, at about 9:45 AM Friday, September 2nd, Burlington Community School District Administration notified police of a threat that had been made toward staff at Burlington High School.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by East Moline police on battery charge arrested
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man wanted by East Moline police is in custody, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities confirmed. Stacy Smith, 37, was wanted by East Moline police for aggravated battery with a firearm. According to crime stoppers, Smith is being held in the Rock Island County Jail.
KWQC
Police: Man, 2 teens arrested after police chase, crash in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island police arrested a man and two teens Sunday after they fled from police in a stolen car. Jamel Neal, 24, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapons, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and aggravated fleeing and eluding, according to a press release. The two 14-year-old kids have been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting a peace officer. Neal is being held at the Rock Island County Jail without bond.
KWQC
Police: Man arrested after gun thrown into Mississippi River
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police have arrested a man on traffic charges after being pursued by multiple police departments. Rock Island police responded to the 1300 block of 6th avenue at 7:05 p.m. Sunday for a report of a person armed with a handgun. Officials say the person was reported to be leaving in a blue Dodge Durango which officers found and tried to stop near the Centennial Bridge.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWQC
Police: Man arrested in connection to shots fire in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island police arrested a man Sunday after he admitted to firing a gun after an argument. Daquan Hickman, 23, was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and is being held without bond at the Rock Island County Jail, officials said. At 1:19 p.m.,...
ourquadcities.com
Officers find 4 casings at Monday night gunfire scene
Rock Island Police found four casings shortly after 9:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of 16th Avenue and 38th Street, Rock Island. After a report of gunfire, police blocked off the intersection to search yards and the street nearby. No injuries had been reported as of 10 p.m. We do...
KWQC
Rock Island Police respond to shots fired Sunday
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island police responded to the 2800 block of 8th Avenue at 10:40 a.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired, according to a press release. Officials say officers at that time could not locate a scene or a red vehicle that witnesses had reported seeing being involved with the incident. A little later, at 11 a.m., a hospital reported a 16-year-old juvenile was brought to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the thigh. The child was uncooperative when questioned by investigators about the injury.
ourquadcities.com
State Police: Driver had loaded gun, marijuana, open alcohol containers
A 29-year-old Anamosa, Iowa, driver – covered in blood – had a loaded gun, marijuana and open liquor in the car in Davenport, Iowa State Police say. Elaesha Morton faces felony charges of controlled-substance violation and failure to affix a drug-tax stamp, and serious misdemeanor charges of possession of a dangerous weapon while under the influence and operating while under the influence – first offense, court records say.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect broke into home, tried to drag victim to stolen vehicle
An 18-year-old Rock Island man is behind bars after police say he kidnapped a teenager and tried to drag the victim to a stolen car. Elijha Miller faces felony charges of second-degree kidnapping of a victim under 18, first-degree burglary, domestic abuse assault – injury or mental illness – first offense, assault while participating in a felony and eluding, along with a serious misdemeanor charge of interference with official acts, court records say.
One injured in shooting in Rock Island
Police in Rock Island need your help with a shooting and stolen car case. On Sunday, September 4, at approximately 10:40 a.m. the Rock Island Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 2800 block of Eighth Avenue. Witnesses reported seeing a red vehicle involved but officers were unable to locate a […]
KCRG.com
Judge agrees to sever cases of two teens charged in death of Fairfield teacher
FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge agreed to sever the cases for the two teens charged in the death of a Fairfield Spanish Teacher. Nohema Graber was killed last November. Investigators found the 66-year-old’s body hidden in Chataqua park, they say she had extensive head trauma. New court documents...
abc17news.com
Iowa teen charged with murdering teacher gets new trial date
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa (KETV) — One of the Iowa teenagers charged with murdering his high school Spanish teacher got a new trial date Thursday. Seventeen-year-old Willard Miller will now go to court in Pottawattamie County on March 20 — an evidentiary hearing is planned for Nov. 2. A...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCJJ
Two men arrested after reported fight in restroom at local high school football game
Two men have been arrested after a reported fight inside a restroom at a local high school football game. According to Washington County dispatch records, just after 8:00 Friday night a caller reported being attacked in the men’s room at the Highland vs. Columbus game on Vine Avenue. The victim was not injured, and reported the suspect had likely fled towards Riverside.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on attempted murder, firearm charges in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Rashawn Sigle, 37, is wanted by Davenport police for attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm, willful injury causing serious injury and going armed with intent charges. According to Crime Stoppers of the quad cities, the charges stem from a shooting...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Davenport, Bettendorf police
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Eric James, 28, is wanted by Davenport police for a felon in possession of a firearm charge. He is also wanted by Bettendorf police for failing to appear on charges of assault with intent to inflict serious injury, assault causing bodily injury and harassment first degree.
977wmoi.com
Two Vehicle Accident in McDonough County
VEHICLE: Unit 1 – 2020 White Nissan Sedan. DRIVERS: Unit 1 – Lethan W. Sapp, 19-year-old male from Edinburg, IL – Transported to an area hospital with injuries. Unit 2 – Marissa L. Atteberry, 22-year-old female from Bloomington, IL-Transported to area hospital with injuries. PRELIMINARY: A...
KWQC
2 killed in Labor Day Weekend crash in Fairport
FAIRPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa State Patrol (ISP) is investigating a single-car crash that killed two people from Muscatine. According to an ISP report, 50-year-old Alexander Shoppa and 49-year-old Rachel Shoppa died after losing control of their Cadillac Escalade SUV on IA Highway 22 near Monroe St. in Fairport around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
KWQC
Sherrard woman charged in animal cruelty case now accused of communicating with witness
MERCER Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A rural Sherrard woman facing animal cruelty charges after investigators found nearly 200 dogs on her property is facing a new charge of communicating with a witness. Mercer County court records show a warrant was issued Wednesday for Karen A. Plambeck, 59, on a charge...
Iowa State Patrol reports two fatality accidents and one injury accident on Sunday
(State) The Iowa State Patrol responded to multiple accidents on Sunday. In Clinton County, two motorcycles were eastbound on Old Lincoln Highway and each left the roadway. One bike struck a traffic sign, resulting in a fatality. The other driver sustained minor injuries. In Muscatine County, 49-year old Rachel Kay...
KWQC
No injuries after structure fire in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - No injuries were reported in a structure fire that broke out Sunday in a Davenport home, according to a press release. Davenport fire officials say firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 1600 block of West 4th Street at 11:58 a.m. with six fire trucks, a command vehicle, and a total of 19 personnel.
Comments / 1