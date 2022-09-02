ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, IA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KBUR

Burlington Police arrest 15 year old for threats made towards BHS staff

Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department has announced the arrest of a 15-year-old for allegedly making threats toward Burlington High School Staff. According to a news release, at about 9:45 AM Friday, September 2nd, Burlington Community School District Administration notified police of a threat that had been made toward staff at Burlington High School.
BURLINGTON, IA
KWQC

Police: Man, 2 teens arrested after police chase, crash in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island police arrested a man and two teens Sunday after they fled from police in a stolen car. Jamel Neal, 24, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapons, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and aggravated fleeing and eluding, according to a press release. The two 14-year-old kids have been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting a peace officer. Neal is being held at the Rock Island County Jail without bond.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Police: Man arrested after gun thrown into Mississippi River

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police have arrested a man on traffic charges after being pursued by multiple police departments. Rock Island police responded to the 1300 block of 6th avenue at 7:05 p.m. Sunday for a report of a person armed with a handgun. Officials say the person was reported to be leaving in a blue Dodge Durango which officers found and tried to stop near the Centennial Bridge.
DAVENPORT, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Burlington, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Mediapolis, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
City
Burlington, IA
KWQC

Police: Man arrested in connection to shots fire in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island police arrested a man Sunday after he admitted to firing a gun after an argument. Daquan Hickman, 23, was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and is being held without bond at the Rock Island County Jail, officials said. At 1:19 p.m.,...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

Officers find 4 casings at Monday night gunfire scene

Rock Island Police found four casings shortly after 9:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of 16th Avenue and 38th Street, Rock Island. After a report of gunfire, police blocked off the intersection to search yards and the street nearby. No injuries had been reported as of 10 p.m. We do...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Rock Island Police respond to shots fired Sunday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island police responded to the 2800 block of 8th Avenue at 10:40 a.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired, according to a press release. Officials say officers at that time could not locate a scene or a red vehicle that witnesses had reported seeing being involved with the incident. A little later, at 11 a.m., a hospital reported a 16-year-old juvenile was brought to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the thigh. The child was uncooperative when questioned by investigators about the injury.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

State Police: Driver had loaded gun, marijuana, open alcohol containers

A 29-year-old Anamosa, Iowa, driver – covered in blood – had a loaded gun, marijuana and open liquor in the car in Davenport, Iowa State Police say. Elaesha Morton faces felony charges of controlled-substance violation and failure to affix a drug-tax stamp, and serious misdemeanor charges of possession of a dangerous weapon while under the influence and operating while under the influence – first offense, court records say.
DAVENPORT, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community School#Police#Burlington High School#Juvenile Court
ourquadcities.com

Police: Suspect broke into home, tried to drag victim to stolen vehicle

An 18-year-old Rock Island man is behind bars after police say he kidnapped a teenager and tried to drag the victim to a stolen car. Elijha Miller faces felony charges of second-degree kidnapping of a victim under 18, first-degree burglary, domestic abuse assault – injury or mental illness – first offense, assault while participating in a felony and eluding, along with a serious misdemeanor charge of interference with official acts, court records say.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Local 4 WHBF

One injured in shooting in Rock Island

Police in Rock Island need your help with a shooting and stolen car case. On Sunday, September 4, at approximately 10:40 a.m. the Rock Island Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 2800 block of Eighth Avenue. Witnesses reported seeing a red vehicle involved but officers were unable to locate a […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCJJ

Two men arrested after reported fight in restroom at local high school football game

Two men have been arrested after a reported fight inside a restroom at a local high school football game. According to Washington County dispatch records, just after 8:00 Friday night a caller reported being attacked in the men’s room at the Highland vs. Columbus game on Vine Avenue. The victim was not injured, and reported the suspect had likely fled towards Riverside.
RIVERSIDE, IA
KWQC

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Davenport, Bettendorf police

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Eric James, 28, is wanted by Davenport police for a felon in possession of a firearm charge. He is also wanted by Bettendorf police for failing to appear on charges of assault with intent to inflict serious injury, assault causing bodily injury and harassment first degree.
DAVENPORT, IA
977wmoi.com

Two Vehicle Accident in McDonough County

VEHICLE: Unit 1 – 2020 White Nissan Sedan. DRIVERS: Unit 1 – Lethan W. Sapp, 19-year-old male from Edinburg, IL – Transported to an area hospital with injuries. Unit 2 – Marissa L. Atteberry, 22-year-old female from Bloomington, IL-Transported to area hospital with injuries. PRELIMINARY: A...
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
KWQC

2 killed in Labor Day Weekend crash in Fairport

FAIRPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa State Patrol (ISP) is investigating a single-car crash that killed two people from Muscatine. According to an ISP report, 50-year-old Alexander Shoppa and 49-year-old Rachel Shoppa died after losing control of their Cadillac Escalade SUV on IA Highway 22 near Monroe St. in Fairport around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
MUSCATINE, IA
KWQC

No injuries after structure fire in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - No injuries were reported in a structure fire that broke out Sunday in a Davenport home, according to a press release. Davenport fire officials say firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 1600 block of West 4th Street at 11:58 a.m. with six fire trucks, a command vehicle, and a total of 19 personnel.
DAVENPORT, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy