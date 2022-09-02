Burlington man faces felony drug charges, outstanding out-of-county warrants after traffic stop where he provided false identification

Read full article on original website
Driver in Northwest Blvd crash was 16 or under, attempting to avoid traffic stop, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen under the age of 16 was behind the wheel of a crash that sent multiple people to the hospital, the sheriff’s office says. On Monday morning, Winston-Salem police and fire, as well as the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a crash in the area of Trade Street, on […]
Burlington man charged with felonies after pawning stolen goods
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing several felony charges after allegedly pawning stolen goods, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. On July 25, the ACSO got a report of multiple power and hand tools being stolen from a home on the 4600 block of Cobb Road in Liberty. The victim told […]
2 charged with 25 counts of property damage in Alamance County: ACSO
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two men are being charged with over 20 counts of property damage after a destructive spree, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. On Aug. 25, the ACSO began to receive calls about damage to numerous mailboxes near the intersection of Friendship Rock Creek Road and Spanish Oak Hill Road […]
Juvenile arrested in Lexington after driving away from troopers trying to stop him, NC Highway Patrol says
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile driver was arrested on Monday after driving erratically in Lexington, according to the NC State Highway Patrol. Around 10 a.m., troopers saw an older model silver Jeep on Interstate 85 that was failing to maintain lane control. Troopers tried to stop the driver on I-85, but he didn’t stop. […]
Burlington woman charged with felony possession of meth
A traffic stop based on an expired license ended up with drug charges for the driver. The drug charges began on Thursday September 1, 2022 when deputies with the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office Strike Team, along with other officers from Orange County Sheriff’s Office Strike Team were conducting saturation patrols in the city of Burlington.
Sister of girl injured in deadly Lexington DUI crash reacts to suspect's bond being reduced
LEXINGTON, N.C. — The half-sister of two young girls injured in a deadly DUI crash in Lexington said she's disappointed the suspect's bond has been reduced. Amber Whitaker was in custody on a $500,000 bond, but last week that bond was reduced to $75,000. Whitaker was charged in a deadly DWI crash in June that killed an 8-year-old child and injured three other kids, two of them were her daughters.
Man charged after Greensboro Bank of America robbed, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect has been charged after a bank robbery in Greensboro. According to Greensboro Police Department, Bryan Lamont Weeks, 45, has been charged with one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon after a Bank of America on Bessemer Avenue was robbed. The robbery happened around 10:30 a.m. on September 1, […]
Four arrested on drug charges after deputies search home
Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced the arrests of four individuals following a search in the Robbins area. On Sept. 1, deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 400 block of Rushwood Road. During the investigation, deputies located heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription pills,...
Anonymous tip leads to arrest of driver suspected in hit-and-run that seriously injured boy: NCSHP
Driver accused of seriously injured 12-year-old-boy in Moore County hit-and-run has been arrested after anonymous tip, NCSHP confirms.
1 stabbed after ‘altercation’ at apartment in Greensboro, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are investigating a stabbing on Monday night. Police are on scene at the Parkview apartments on Apache Street in east Greensboro. They say the stabbing happened around 8:40 p.m. Greensboro police say that two men got into an “altercation” and one of them stabbed the other. The victim does […]
Burlington police looking for missing 76-year-old man
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police need your help in finding a missing man. On Monday, around 9:10 p.m., officers responded to a call for a missing adult with a cognitive impairment. A Silver Alert was then issued. Police say Amos Stewart, 76, was reported missing by his family. He...
NC man killed in parking spot dispute at Walmart; suspected driver charged with felony hit-and-run
The deadly hit-and-run crash happened Thursday evening in parking lot of Walmart on Thunder Road in Concord, NC, police said.
Several people taken to hospital after crash on Trade Street in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Several people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Winston-Salem, according to Winston-Salem police. On Monday morning, Winston-Salem police and fire, as well as the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a crash in the area of Trade Street, near Northwest Boulevard. Forsyth County EMS said that multiple people […]
Man killed driving wrong way on Six Forks Road in North Raleigh
The 41-year-old man was driving in the wrong direction when he crashed into another vehicle, police said.
‘A lot of wrong has been done’: Family of fallen Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd blasts sheriff, seeks transparency
The family of fallen Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd is calling on Sheriff Gerald Baker to answer some of their questions after they say the family was lied to, and other deputies were retaliated against.
Robbins man charged with hit-and-run of Moore County child
Moore County, N.C. — A Robbins man was arrested Friday and faces multiple charges connected to a hit-and-run in Moore County that left 12-year-old Tyler Mabe in a coma. State troopers found Bobby Monroe Frye, 50, at home after connecting his 1999 silver Nissan Sentra to the crime. Mabe...
Young North Carolina woman now missing 5 years; FBI renews plea for info in case
The FBI said they have been able to use electronic devices to track Abby Patterson's activities the day she vanished.
1 taken to hospital after shooting in Durham; police surround gas station
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police were gathered at a gas station after police said a man was shot Saturday night. The incident was reported just after 9:25 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Club Boulevard, according to a news release from Durham police. A man was found...
Burlington man fatally struck by car in intersection
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Burlington man died in a fatal crash late Thursday afternoon, according to the Burlington Police Department. At 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers came to the intersection of Chapel Hill Road and Tucker Street after getting reports of a crash with injuries. Investigators say that a 22-year-old woman was driving a […]
12+ gunshots heard as man wounded in shooting in Durham neighborhood
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Neighbors said they heard at several gunshots when a person was shot in a Durham neighborhood Sunday night. The incident was reported around 7:35 p.m. near the intersection of Belmont Drive and Lutz Lane, which is in a neighborhood just off Junction Road in east Durham.
