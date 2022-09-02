Read full article on original website
Boyfriend of murdered NJ woman found dead in barn, prosecutors say
FLORENCE — The boyfriend of a murdered woman has been found dead inside a vehicle in a barn and may have died by suicide, officials say. According to Burlington County prosecutors, a preliminary investigation has found that Peter Lestician's body was discovered on Friday by two men riding four-wheelers along an ATV trail in Clearfield County, Pennsylvania. PA State Police were called to an abandoned barn in Cooper Township around 4 p.m. and found his body in the front seat of a locked vehicle.
NJ family: Devoted teen mom of baby girl dies from laced drug
MAHWAH — Thousands of dollars have been raised for the baby daughter of a young mother who died after taking a fentanyl-laced painkiller, according to her family. Olivia Sybesma, 19, died unexpectedly on Aug. 30, leaving behind her 11-month-old daughter, Layla Rose, according to a GoFundMe organized by Alyssa Adler.
Thief seen stealing expensive, special statue from church in NJ
GIBBSBORO — Authorities and parishioners are hoping for the public's help in identifying a man who walked off with a large statue of the Virgin Mary. Security cameras captured the man on the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 30, leaving the St. Andrew the Apostle Church with the statue in his arms.
Traveling overdose memorial in New Jersey until Sept. 9
NEWARK — A national traveling memorial that honors the lives lost to drug use has made its first stop, right here in New Jersey. The interactive digital display, unveiled by the New Jersey Harm Reduction Coalition on Aug. 31, will be running at Newark Public Library until Sept. 9. Groups involved with the memorial say it's later headed to "other states hardest hit by the overdose crisis."
School year starts with chaotic gun scare at NJ elementary school
BERKELEY — The school year got off to a rough start Tuesday morning at the Clara B. Worth Elementary School when students were diverted to another building. Police said they had received a report of an incident involving firearms and someone possibly injured on Dolphin Court around 7:15 a.m.
Two sobriety checkpoints in Monmouth County this holiday weekend
Be careful while driving around New Jersey this holiday weekend, especially in Monmouth County. The Monmouth County DWI Task Force, lead up Allenhurst Police Chief Michael Schneider, will have two checkpoints set up this Labor Day weekend in Freehold and Wall townships to assess the sobriety of passing motorists. The...
Young NJ kids who walk, bike to school will continue as they age: study
A study of school-age children and their families surveyed on two occasions, years apart, within an eight-year period in four key New Jersey metro areas found that if those kids walked or rode bikes to school starting at an early age, they were seven times more likely to still be doing so once they got older.
Tuesday NJ weather: Everyone gets wet, serious flooding possible
Heavy rain is great for drought-busting. But very bad when flash flooding threatens. Although rain has filled in New Jersey's radar slower than anticipated, the overall forecast for a wet Tuesday is holding together well. As I said in Monday's weather blog update, I think we can break total rainfall into three categories:
Things to do at NJ state parks: What makes each one special?
New Jersey's state parks, forests, recreation areas, and historic sites cover more than 450,000 protected acres of the Garden State, and each one of these places has something unique to offer its visitors. Whether it is summertime fun, an autumn hike among the changing leaves, a visit to an indoor...
20% of NJ adults living in a home with a firearm, Rutgers study finds
Figures in a new study out of Rutgers University suggest that one in every five New Jersey residents lives in a home with firearms. That rate is still much lower than the rates recorded by many states in recent years, but it's also much higher than most past estimates for the Garden State.
The #1 Airbnb fall destination is a town right here in NJ
At first I thought this was impossible. The #1 most booked Airbnb location for the fall season was a town in New Jersey? Weren’t there other states more bucolic for fall foliage? Sure we have great haunted attractions at Halloween and farm fun like apple picking, but wouldn’t someplace in New England probably have more?
Top 4 BBQ joints in New Jersey and an honorable mention
It's certainly not a secret that I appreciate a great meal. I love to eat and feel bad for people who don't take the time to enjoy food and instead opt to shove a protein bar down their throat while driving to work. Certainly, in our fast-paced world, there isn't...
How NJ’s Lucy the Elephant, and booze, tied into our Cape Cod vacation
So this one's an interesting tie to New Jersey. And even more, it's proof that you can't escape the Garden State even if you tried. At least, when it comes to some sort of Jersey connection. During the last couple of weeks in August, my family and I went on...
Authorities seek public’s help in fatal hit-and-run in Lakewood, NJ
LAKEWOOD — A fatal hit-and-run investigation is underway in Lakewood and authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in the case, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. The fatal accident involving a pickup truck and a bicyclist occurred on Thursday at approximately 8:12 p.m. at the intersection of...
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 9/6
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never swim alone or at night. At the Shore. Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning. Rip Current RiskModerate. Waves2 -...
‘Butterfly Color Run’ will honor Freehold, NJ’s Stephanie Parze
The Stephanie Nicole Parze Foundation is holding its third annual Butterfly Color Run / Walk on Saturday, Oct. 1 at Lake Topanemus Park in Freehold, NJ. Gates open at 10 a.m. but the run doesn’t start until 11:50 a.m. For those who choose to walk the course, the start time is 12 p.m.
Tomatoes in beer? Only in New Jersey
People in New Jersey love their Jersey tomatoes. Some brewers are among them because they’re incorporating them into their ales. According to New Jersey Monthly, one of these brewers is Tom Troncone the owner of Muckraker Beermaker in Franklin. His Insalata Farmhouse Ale has not only the Jersey tomato but another ingredient you might not expect: white pepper.
Hamilton, NJ police step up to honor the fallen
Every year cops in New Jersey start a three-day journey through the state and on to Washington DC in order to honor the officers who made the ultimate sacrifice. Called the "Unity Tour", the ride has become a symbol of respect and honor for law enforcement in general. There are...
People in NJ keep claiming to see mountain lions roaming about
Earlier this year, a woman in Galloway Township reported that she was walking her dog in her neighborhood when they came upon a cougar or mountain lion. In the weeks following our story a few more people also reached out about their own cougar sightings in the area. Of course,...
From drought to flooding: NJ ends Labor Day Weekend with ‘too much’ rain
After a hot, dry summer and a mainly gorgeous Labor Day Weekend so far, a pattern shift is going to lead to New Jersey's biggest rain chance in months. Multiple inches of rain is just what "the drought doctor" ordered. However, this deluge could bring too much rain too quickly, raising flash flooding concerns on Tuesday.
