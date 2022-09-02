ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

Salinas attempted murder suspect arrested in Seaside

By Ricardo Tovar
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 3 days ago
SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside Police said they assisted Salinas Police by arresting a man Wednesday wanted for various felony crimes.

Seaside Police said they were made aware of Jaymes Maurice Lambert, 38, last week. He was wanted for suspected attempted murder in Salinas.

A Seaside Police officer called Lambert, recognized him from previous contact, and asked him to turn himself in. Lambert agreed and came to the Seaside station and was put under arrest.

According to the Monterey County inmate log, Lambert was arrested and booked into Monterey County Jail on attempted murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, injuring a spouse/cohabitant, kidnapping and burglary.

KION contacted Salinas Police for a statement of the incident Lambert was wanted for. We are waiting for a callback.

