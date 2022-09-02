ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
WTHR

Red Cross puts out call for volunteers in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The American Red Cross in Indiana needs more volunteers to help families impacted by natural disasters. "We are in desperate need of disaster team action volunteers," said LaMar Holliday, regional communications director for the American Red Cross - Indiana Region. "Across our region, the Indiana region, we are in need of more than 350 volunteers to help respond to disasters."
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Society
Local
Indiana Health
State
Indiana State
northernarchitecture.us

Indiana 1921 Ready Built House Company By Fenner Manufacturing

On the outside the Indiana displays a number of bungalow characteristics including the exposed rafters, knee braces, and forward gable. However, on the inside, though it has the open floor plan, it also shows marked similarities with the foursquare house plans of the period. Continue reading here: Columbia 1921 Ready...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Indiana Law Enforcement Academy blood drive in honor of officers Burton, Shahnavaz

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Indiana Law Enforcement Academy is holding a blood drive in honor of officers Burton, Shahnavaz and all fallen Hoosier officers. “Please raise your sleeve in honor of the Indiana police officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty and for those officers who bravely serve their communities today,” said Tim Horty, Indiana Law Enforcement Academy Executive Director.
PLAINFIELD, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Older Adults Diabetes#Food Beverage#Senior Health#Ada#Cvs Health
Indiana Daily Student

Invasive spotted lanternfly found in two Indiana counties

A new environmental threat, the spotted lanternfly, has recently come to Indiana. While it’s unknown how they got here, spotted lanternflies have now been seen in at least two Indiana counties, according to Indiana Public Radio. The first spotted lanternfly was discovered in Switzerland County last year, and more...
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Two local educators among top 10 finalists for Indiana Teacher of the Year

Two local educators are among the top 10 finalists for the 2023 Indiana Teacher of the Year. The finalists are: Kathleen Avery, South Bend Community School Corporation,. Amanda Fox, Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation,. Amanda Beck, Tippecanoe School Corporation,. Jason Beer, Southwest Allen County Schools,. Tara Cocanower, Bluffton-Harrison Metropolitan School District,. Joshua...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Rescue working to find forever homes for Great Pyrenees in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — We know dogs come in all shapes and sizes. Finding homes for some of the largest is the goal of a dog rescue here in Indiana: Indy Great Pyrenees Rescue. The Great Pyrenees, also known as the Pyrenean Mountain Dog, is a powerful working dog that can grow to be well over 100 pounds.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Society
wbaa.org

Here are the finalists for Indiana Teacher of the Year

The top 10 finalists have been announced for the2023 Indiana Teacher of the Year. For over 60 years, the Indiana Department of Education has selected one teacher for the honor who has gone above and beyond to support and educate Hoosier students. Finalists for the award are selected by a...
INDIANA STATE
townandtourist.com

7 BEST Indoor Water Parks In Indiana (Don’t Miss Out!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The Midwestern state of Indiana, popularly called the crossroads of America, has developed over several decades to become one of the United States’ choice destinations. For certain reasons, the state has an influx of new residents and tourists alike.
INDIANA STATE
WANE 15

Indiana’s top town for fall named in national list

Fall fanatics are ready to embark on their favorite part of the year. They could be pulling the flannel out of the closet, filling up on everything pumpkin spice, or planning a trip to their local orchard as we speak. Indiana has plenty of spots celebrated for their fall beauty and activities. Digital magazine Trips […]
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Indiana in danger of losing historic buildings

From the Birdsell Mansion in South Bend to the Hulman Building in Evansville, Indiana is in danger of losing some historic buildings. But, if they are preserved and restored it can mean jobs and a better look for your town or city, says Indiana Landmarks. That organization has released its...
INDIANA STATE
hoosieragtoday.com

Indiana Farmland Values Rise at a Record Pace in 2022

Indiana’s farmland prices grew at a record pace between June 2021 and June 2022. The Purdue University Farmland Value and Cash Rents Survey shows top-quality farmland in the state averaged just over $12,800 per acre, a 31 percent jump from the previous year. Todd Kuethe, an associate professor at Purdue and survey author, says the increase between 2021 and 2022 set a new record.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy