Red Cross puts out call for volunteers in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — The American Red Cross in Indiana needs more volunteers to help families impacted by natural disasters. "We are in desperate need of disaster team action volunteers," said LaMar Holliday, regional communications director for the American Red Cross - Indiana Region. "Across our region, the Indiana region, we are in need of more than 350 volunteers to help respond to disasters."
Central Indiana nonprofit working to increase mental health resources in minority communities
INDIANAPOLIS — There is a new push from an Indianapolis nonprofit aimed at getting more mental health resources to minority communities across Marion County. The nonprofit ASPIN (Affiliated Service Providers of Indiana) was awarded a $100,000 grant that will be used to select and train 25 people to become certified community health workers.
Award-winning Indianapolis author uses books to raise awareness and inspire
INDIANAPOLIS — Leah Johnson is feeling pretty good after winning the Indiana Authors Award for Young Adult fiction this year. Her breakout novel, “You Should See Me in a Crown,” tells the story of a young Black girl in a small town in Indiana, fighting for a chance at an education, while falling for a fellow contestant for prom queen.
WTHI
"This is the most prolonged staffing concern I've seen in my career..." New law begins to help statewide nursing shortage
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The health care field has been sounding the alarm on the need for nurses for quite some time. But, that could change soon thanks to a new Indiana law. Chaunte Wright is just beginning her nursing studies at Ivy Tech Community College in Terre Haute. She's...
northernarchitecture.us
Indiana 1921 Ready Built House Company By Fenner Manufacturing
On the outside the Indiana displays a number of bungalow characteristics including the exposed rafters, knee braces, and forward gable. However, on the inside, though it has the open floor plan, it also shows marked similarities with the foursquare house plans of the period. Continue reading here: Columbia 1921 Ready...
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 50 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Twisted Sugar Opening Two New Locations in NW Indiana
The company will soon expand to Crown Point and Valparaiso
Indiana Law Enforcement Academy blood drive in honor of officers Burton, Shahnavaz
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Indiana Law Enforcement Academy is holding a blood drive in honor of officers Burton, Shahnavaz and all fallen Hoosier officers. “Please raise your sleeve in honor of the Indiana police officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty and for those officers who bravely serve their communities today,” said Tim Horty, Indiana Law Enforcement Academy Executive Director.
wfyi.org
Why are there not more passenger rail systems in Indiana? Advocacy groups, experts weigh in
In Indiana, there are currently several Amtrak passenger rail lines that run throughout the state. However, these services are limited for cities such as Indianapolis and Lafayette – and there are no options for Fort Wayne. Tod Bassler is the president of Indiana Passenger Rail Alliance. He said the...
Indiana Daily Student
Invasive spotted lanternfly found in two Indiana counties
A new environmental threat, the spotted lanternfly, has recently come to Indiana. While it’s unknown how they got here, spotted lanternflies have now been seen in at least two Indiana counties, according to Indiana Public Radio. The first spotted lanternfly was discovered in Switzerland County last year, and more...
95.3 MNC
Two local educators among top 10 finalists for Indiana Teacher of the Year
Two local educators are among the top 10 finalists for the 2023 Indiana Teacher of the Year. The finalists are: Kathleen Avery, South Bend Community School Corporation,. Amanda Fox, Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation,. Amanda Beck, Tippecanoe School Corporation,. Jason Beer, Southwest Allen County Schools,. Tara Cocanower, Bluffton-Harrison Metropolitan School District,. Joshua...
Rescue working to find forever homes for Great Pyrenees in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — We know dogs come in all shapes and sizes. Finding homes for some of the largest is the goal of a dog rescue here in Indiana: Indy Great Pyrenees Rescue. The Great Pyrenees, also known as the Pyrenean Mountain Dog, is a powerful working dog that can grow to be well over 100 pounds.
wbaa.org
Here are the finalists for Indiana Teacher of the Year
The top 10 finalists have been announced for the2023 Indiana Teacher of the Year. For over 60 years, the Indiana Department of Education has selected one teacher for the honor who has gone above and beyond to support and educate Hoosier students. Finalists for the award are selected by a...
townandtourist.com
7 BEST Indoor Water Parks In Indiana (Don’t Miss Out!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The Midwestern state of Indiana, popularly called the crossroads of America, has developed over several decades to become one of the United States’ choice destinations. For certain reasons, the state has an influx of new residents and tourists alike.
See inside: $47.9M estate is Indiana’s most expensive listing
Wondering what almost $50 million worth of real estate can get you in Indiana? A lot, it turns out.
Indiana’s top town for fall named in national list
Fall fanatics are ready to embark on their favorite part of the year. They could be pulling the flannel out of the closet, filling up on everything pumpkin spice, or planning a trip to their local orchard as we speak. Indiana has plenty of spots celebrated for their fall beauty and activities. Digital magazine Trips […]
95.3 MNC
Indiana in danger of losing historic buildings
From the Birdsell Mansion in South Bend to the Hulman Building in Evansville, Indiana is in danger of losing some historic buildings. But, if they are preserved and restored it can mean jobs and a better look for your town or city, says Indiana Landmarks. That organization has released its...
hoosieragtoday.com
Indiana Farmland Values Rise at a Record Pace in 2022
Indiana’s farmland prices grew at a record pace between June 2021 and June 2022. The Purdue University Farmland Value and Cash Rents Survey shows top-quality farmland in the state averaged just over $12,800 per acre, a 31 percent jump from the previous year. Todd Kuethe, an associate professor at Purdue and survey author, says the increase between 2021 and 2022 set a new record.
WLKY.com
Deadly flooding in southern Indiana destroys infrastructure, leaves roads impassable
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — Deadly flooding in Jefferson County, Indiana left many of the remote areas near Brushy Fork Creek difficult to reach. Household items, siding, and even cars lined the banks of Brushy Fork Creek. It's a scene that left many in the area stunned, serving as a...
Wave 3
Southern Indiana homeowner reacts to flooding devastation over the weekend
BENNINGTON, In. (WAVE) - Communities in Southern Indiana are starting to repair the damage left behind by floods. Jefferson and Switzerland counties in Indiana got the brunt of the storm. “We’re finding stuff, have no idea where it came from, but it’s here,” Jerry Seal said. “Our stuff that was...
WTHR
