Los Angeles, CA

247Sports

USC football: Jordan Addison recaps Trojans debut in rout of Rice

Jordan Addison made his debut for the USC Trojans Saturday, hauling in five catches for 54 yards and two touchdowns in a 66-14 rout of Rice. Addison, the 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner, transferred to USC this offseason after spending the first two years of his collegiate career at Pitt. "It...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Texas A&M football: Jimbo Fisher reviews QB Haynes King's Week 1 performance against Sam Houston

Texas A&M defeated Sam Houston State 31-0 in Week 1, but the victory didn't necessarily alleviate some lingering questions for the Aggies at quarterback. Haynes King, starting his first game for Texas A&M since an injury at Colorado in Week 2 of the 2021 season, threw for 362 yards and three touchdowns in the win, but was also intercepted twice — just as he was a year ago in Texas A&M's opener against Kent State.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
cw39.com

Four Houston-area teams in top 10 of Class 6A Texas prep rankings

HOUSTON (CW39) — Four teams from the Houston area remain in the top 10 of the Class 6A Texas Football magazine high school rankings. North Shore remains No. 2 after a 42-0 win over Spring last weekend. Katy stays at No. 5 after beating Atascocita in a thrilling 35-28 win on Friday. Despite the loss, Atascocita stays at No. 10.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Houston ranked 10th rudest city in U.S., report says

HOUSTON (CW39) — Here in Houston, when responding to visitors to Space City, residents often respond with a “Hi,” or “Howdy,” or even a big “Hello.”. But a new study is now saying that Houston is one of the rudest cities in the U.S., which would come as a shock to many Houstonians.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Take a load off with concerts, BBQ & more for Labor Day 2022 in Houston

Fill your Labor Day with concerts, sports, happy hours, specials and more with our guide to Labor Day festivities and events from on Labor Day, Monday, September 5, 2022. Whether you’re looking to get out on the town, experience some live music, or enjoy some family fun time, we’ve got you covered with a few of our favorite Labor Day events.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Mini-golf for adults: First on HL

Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, we’re checking out a new place to hangout with friends or for a date night. It’s mini-golf for adults. It’s an immersive putting experience with a lounge feel, complete with fun food and craft cocktails. One of the courses is a swank library, another is a ski lodge. We’ll tour the other courses for you, Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Chinese Restaurants in Houston, TX (Photos & Maps)

Houston, TX, is home to many delicious Chinese restaurants. From authentic Sichuan cuisine to Hong Kong-style dim sum, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Here are our picks for the best Chinese restaurants in Houston. China Garden Restaurant. The China Garden Restaurant serves authentic Sichuan cuisine, and the dishes...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

FBI data shows where Houston ranks on violent crime

HOUSTON — KHOU 11 is taking a closer look at the crime data and finding out that what Second Baptist Pastor Ed Young said during his sermon last weekend might not be true. "Houston in all probability right now is the most dangerous city in America to live in," Young claimed.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Local pastor reiterates his belief that Houston is 'most dangerous city in America'

HOUSTON - A prominent pastor in Houston is doubling down his stance concerning crime within the city. A week ago, Dr. Ed Young from Second Baptist Church in Houston, received backlash after calling Houston the most dangerous city in the United States. Following criticism from Houston leaders, the pastor doubled down his comments in a second sermon on Sunday.
HOUSTON, TX
onscene.tv

SUV Strikes Stalled Car On Freeway, Killing Driver | Houston

09.02.2022 | 1:00 AM | HOUSTON – HCSO received a call of an abandoned vehicle in the moving lanes of traffic. Moments later they received reports of a 2 car major crash in the same area. Deputies arrived and located a GMC Yukon that had struck a white Jaguar sedan. The deceased is a male who was in the white Jaguar (which was the stalled vehicle). There are no signs of intoxication at this time. HCSO is handling the investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
HOUSTON, TX
houstononthecheap.com

Mexican restaurants in Pearland, TX – 10 best places to eat Mexican food near Houston

Full of flavor, completely filling, and full of fresh ingredients – those are only some of the few reasons why people love Mexican food. And that is one thing you will never find a shortage of in Pearland, TX. The city is brimming with options! Once the Mexican food craving hits you, you’re sure to find plenty of amazing Mexican restaurants in Pearland that will delight your palate.
PEARLAND, TX
defendernetwork.com

Twiler Portis leaves corporate America to launch record studio

Houston continues to show why it’s often called the culture capital of the South. It’s home to a vast array of sounds deeply rooted in Black history, storytelling and a strong sense of independence. Twiler Portis is channeling this energy through the launch of her music studio Yellowland Records.
HOUSTON, TX

