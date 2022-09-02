09.02.2022 | 1:00 AM | HOUSTON – HCSO received a call of an abandoned vehicle in the moving lanes of traffic. Moments later they received reports of a 2 car major crash in the same area. Deputies arrived and located a GMC Yukon that had struck a white Jaguar sedan. The deceased is a male who was in the white Jaguar (which was the stalled vehicle). There are no signs of intoxication at this time. HCSO is handling the investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO