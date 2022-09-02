ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loganville, GA

northgwinnettvoice.com

Victim in stabbing at Macy’s expected to survive injuries

The Gwinnett County Police Department has identified the victim in a stabbing at the Macy’s store at Mall of Georgia. Lawrenceville resident David Walker, 55, is hospitalized and expected to survive injuries sustained when he attempted to stop a robbery on Friday, Sept. 2. The suspect, 27-year-old Loganville resident...
WSB-TV Atlanta

Deputy stabbed in the neck at Fulton County jail

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — According to reports, a deputy was stabbed at the Fulton County jail. Channel 2 Action News is headed to Grady Hospital to gather more details. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News App for alerts as news breaks]. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Motorcycle driver shot by Hall County deputy during attempted traffic stop

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is being called out to investigate an officer involved shooting that took place on Saturday, Sept. 3, in Hall County. According to a statement released by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was attempting to pull over the driver of a motorcycle for a speeding violation just after 9:30 p.m. along a stretch of McEver Road near Holiday Road in the Buford area.
HALL COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

One dead, others injured after multiple-car crash on I-75 south in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One person died and multiple others were injured after a multiple-vehicle crash on I-75 south at Cleveland Avenue in Atlanta on Sunday evening. Atlanta Police Department officials confirmed to CBS46 News that emergency crews are responding to the multiple-vehicle crash around 10:45 p.m. “At this time...
ATLANTA, GA

