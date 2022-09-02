Read full article on original website
Two Forsyth County restaurants fail health inspectionsJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Third political candidate announces campaign stop in Forsyth CountyJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
WellStar announces the closure of its Atlanta Medical Center, downtown location November 1, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Annual Beloved Benefit Raises $6M to support underserved communities in the city of Atlanta - Recap from June 7, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Fun in FoCo: Rodeo, concerts and racing highlight holiday weekendJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Man found dead with stab wound in front yard of Gwinnett home, police say
The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating after a man’s body was found in front of a home on Ridge Oak Drive near Suwanee.
WXIA 11 Alive
Police: Man killed in shooting at College Park gas station over 'act of jealousy'
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — A man was killed in a shooting at a gas station Monday morning in College Park, according to police. The motive -- police said -- appears to stem from "an act of jealousy." In a news release, College Park Police said they were called to...
Woman unloading groceries catches Peeping Tom at her Clayton County apartment, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police said they caught a Peeping Tom suspect in the act at a Clayton County apartment complex. Police arrested Marcus Squire on multiple charges Sept. 1 for an incident at the complex off Garden Lake Drive. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Deputy stabbed multiple times by detainee at Fulton County Jail, sheriff confirms
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A deputy is recovering after he was stabbed at the Fulton County Jail by a suspect. “We had a detainee attack one of our deputies,” said Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat. Labat said the attack happened on Monday morning around 7:30 a.m. According to...
northgwinnettvoice.com
Victim in stabbing at Macy’s expected to survive injuries
The Gwinnett County Police Department has identified the victim in a stabbing at the Macy’s store at Mall of Georgia. Lawrenceville resident David Walker, 55, is hospitalized and expected to survive injuries sustained when he attempted to stop a robbery on Friday, Sept. 2. The suspect, 27-year-old Loganville resident...
WSB-TV Atlanta
Deputy stabbed in the neck at Fulton County jail
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — According to reports, a deputy was stabbed at the Fulton County jail. Channel 2 Action News is headed to Grady Hospital to gather more details. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News App for alerts as news breaks]. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
CBS 46
Teenaged girl injured in ‘drug-related’ shooting in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A teenage girl was seriously injured in a shooting after police officials say a drug deal went bad on Saturday evening. Officials say officers responded to a person shot call on Bouldercrest Lane around 9:43 p.m. A female in her late teens was located with...
“He didn’t see death coming:” Covington mother reflects on sentencing of son’s killer
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga — Robbie Marshall says her son’s case may have ended with a conviction, but the wound left in her heart by his killing is far from closed. “I don’t get to see his smile, I don’t get to hear him tell me he loves me,” Marshall said.
Pedestrian fatally struck after exiting vehicle on I-75 after wreck, police say
A person riding in a car got out of the vehicle after it crashed, then was fatally struck by another car Sunday night on...
Police: Car crash victim hit, killed after climbing over dividing wall onto I-75
ATLANTA — One person involved in a single car crash on Interstate 85 died after police said the person attempted to climb over the dividing wall of the interstate. WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. showed live pictures of the crash investigative near I-75 and I-85 at Cleveland Avenue. Later...
WXIA 11 Alive
Mall of Georgia Macy's stabbing suspect had recent string of arrests, including family violence
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The suspect shot by Gwinnett Police after allegedly stabbing a Mall of Georgia Macy's employee Friday in a robbery attempt had a recent string of arrests that included family violence charges and at least one previous robbery attempt of a car. Arrest warrants obtained by...
Police: 42-year-old man missing, last seen at Atlanta home
ATLANTA — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 42-year-old Atlanta man. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Atlanta Police said Lamarcus Turner was last seen at 942 Washington St. Turner, 5′7, was seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and...
northgwinnettvoice.com
Motorcycle driver shot by Hall County deputy during attempted traffic stop
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is being called out to investigate an officer involved shooting that took place on Saturday, Sept. 3, in Hall County. According to a statement released by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was attempting to pull over the driver of a motorcycle for a speeding violation just after 9:30 p.m. along a stretch of McEver Road near Holiday Road in the Buford area.
Thief shot by officer after stabbing employee inside Macy’s at Mall of Georgia, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County officers shot a suspected thief they say stabbed a Macy’s employee at the Mall of Georgia. Police confirmed to Channel 2′s Matt Johnson that a suspect ran inside the Macy’s and started smashing counters inside the store and taking the jewelry.
Teen facing felony charges in shooting death of two teens in Gwinnett County, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with the death of two teens in Gwinnett County back in July. Police said they arrested 16-year-old Le’Quan Dempsey out of Avondale Estates for the killing of 17-year-old John Pendrack and 19-year-old Aiden Reynolds.
CBS 46
One dead, others injured after multiple-car crash on I-75 south in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One person died and multiple others were injured after a multiple-vehicle crash on I-75 south at Cleveland Avenue in Atlanta on Sunday evening. Atlanta Police Department officials confirmed to CBS46 News that emergency crews are responding to the multiple-vehicle crash around 10:45 p.m. “At this time...
fox5atlanta.com
Police determine gang-related shooting happend off of Ponce de Leon Avenue
Police said a gang dispute left a person shot and seriously injured on Friday night near a busy Midtown-area intersection. Police went to Emory Hillandale Hospital and spoke to DeKalb County Police Department investigators. DeKalb officers said a person arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound in a private...
Clayton County police seek help investigating 7-year-old’s hit-and-run death
Clayton County police are pleading with the public for help gathering details about a hit-and-run that killed a 7-year-old.
Man killed in shooting in SW Atlanta neighborhood
A man was killed Thursday after being shot multiple times in southwest Atlanta, police said.
CBS 46
Man wanted for murder arrested after standoff with police at Henry County hotel
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Deputies in Henry County arrested a wanted murder suspect whom they say barricaded himself into a room at the Home 2 Suites on Mill Road in McDonough. According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office 3O-year old Jamil Gray was arrested after a 5-hour stand-off. Gray...
