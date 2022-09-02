ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Future Farmers of America helps guide youth on final day of state fair

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The fairgrounds were loaded up with agriculture-related events again this year. Future Farmers of America exhibitors use this time to show off their skills and knowledge in livestock, craftsmanship, science and more. Nebraska State Fair FFA Show Supervisor Ryan Hassebrook told Local4 News it had...
Fiesta Latina at the Nebraska State Fair

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - With the official start of Hispanic Heritage month a little over a week away, it was time to fiesta at the Nebraska State Fair. The Fiesta Latina event was held on the fairgrounds, featuring dancing, a car show, and tasty beverages. The event is meant to help celebrate Hispanic cultures all across the globe.
Children’s Museum present at State Fair

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Children’s Museum made a visit to the Nebraska State Fair this year. Kids were shown what the GICM has to offer and what their vision for the building looks like. Visitors to the exhibit saw their kids enjoy making buttons, foam dinosaurs, and other arts and craft.
Glenvil 150th Celebration

‘We Care For Kids’ raising awareness at the Nebraska State Fair. There’s a way people can have fun at the Nebraska State Fair while also learning about education for the kiddos with ‘We Care For Kids’. Hastings High School looking into possible cyberbullying incident. Updated: Sep....
Voter ID, Minimum Wage initiatives to appear on ballot in November

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Secretary of State Bob Evnen announced Tuesday that county elections officials have completed their task of verifying signatures submitted as part of the Voter ID Constitutional Amendment and Nebraska Minimum Wage Statute Initiative, and both will appear on the ballot for the November general election. The...
