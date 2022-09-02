Read full article on original website
WCAX
Former police lieutenant tasked with leading Vermont’s violence prevention efforts
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Gov. Phil Scott has appointed Dee Barbic, a retired Vermont State Police lieutenant, to lead the state’s Violence Prevention Task Force. Barbic says the new task force will take a look at the policies the state has in place and what existing agencies are doing to prevent violence, and how to better focus those efforts.
No consensus on solutions to Vermont’s criminal mental health challenges
A working group’s debate around forensic hospitals — which are inpatient psychiatric facilities that treat individuals involved in the criminal justice system — underlines the challenge in addressing one of the root causes of some of Vermont’s most high-profile violent crimes. Read the story on VTDigger here: No consensus on solutions to Vermont’s criminal mental health challenges.
WCAX
Why many Vermont women struggle to start their own businesses
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Women’s Fund has counted more than 2,000 women-owned businesses in the state, but the organization says systemic cultural norms affect the ability of many women to start their businesses. “I had the three big no’s: single, self-employed, female,” Kris Engstrom said.
vermontbiz.com
Dust Off Your Resume for Food & Farm Jobs!
Vermont Business Magazine Do you want to be a part of Vermont’s thriving and dynamic agriculture sector? Are you passionate about food, farming and forestry? Check out all the great employment opportunities that are open across the state. From seed collectors to executive directors, there’s no shortage of exciting opportunities.
WCAX
Hopeful retailers ready as clock ticks down to legalized retail cannabis in Vermont
WEST BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s Cannabis Control Board can start issuing retail licenses beginning on Oct. 1-- just weeks away. But businesses have been preparing for the big day for months. A potential retailer in West Brattleboro is getting ready to open its doors. “Yeah, things are definitely...
WCAX
How businesses fared during Vermont’s summer tourism season
WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Visitors to Vermont headed home on a soggy Labor Day, putting a cap on the holiday weekend and the state’s summer tourism season. “It’s kind of like a hidden gem but not really anymore, everyone has discovered Vermont,” said Deb Fischer of Franklin, Massachusetts.
‘Addiction Is a Medical Problem’: A Vermont Doctor Explains Why Nonjudgmental Treatment Is Good Medicine
Addiction, also known as substance use disorder, impacted more than 40 million people in the U.S. in 2020. Alcohol is the most frequently reported substance of concern, but more than 107,000 Americans died in 2021 due to drug overdoses — a record number. Vermont saw its highest ever overdose death rate last year, as well. Substance use disorder is destroying lives all across the state.
WCAX
Vermont legal cannabis sales to start October 1st
The American Academy of Pediatrics says vaccines are the best way to prevent severe illness and keep kids in the classroom. Fish and Wildlife urges drivers to be alert to moose on Vermont roads. Updated: 49 minutes ago. Moose are on the move in Vermont, and the Department of Fish...
WCVB
Republican primary for Massachusetts governor could be unofficial referendum on Trump
MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — Rain did not stop the band from marching in this year's Marlborough Labor Day Parade, and it did not stop the two Republican candidates for Massachusetts governor — former State Rep. Geoff Diehl and businessman Chris Doughty — from trying to shake as many wet hands as possible along the parade route.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont hosted 56 countries to explore the importance, value and concepts of agritourism
Over 500 participated from around the world with 350 visiting Vermont this past week. Vermont Business Magazine After two postponements because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the International Workshop on Agritourism was finally able to come together in Burlington, Vermont this past week. Over 500 participants from 56 countries, 44 states and 4 Canadian provinces set a new mark for participation. 350 came to Burlington with the rest joining virtually. Participants spent three days together sharing and learning about agritourism from all over the world while making trips to experience the amazing farms, food and working lands businesses here in Vermont.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont Rural Education Collaborative names new executive director
John Castle, former superintendent of schools for the North Country Supervisory Union, has been named executive director of the Vermont Rural Education Collaborative(link is external). He succeeds Margaret Maclean, a 20-year VREC employee who served the last four years as executive director. Castle's career in education spans almost 30 years....
laconiadailysun.com
Gov. Chris Sununu visits the 405
Gov. Chris Sununu paid a visit Friday afternoon to 405 Pub & Grill as part of a trip to Laconia. Sununu emphasized speaking with business owners and operators to hear and address their concerns regarding supply chain issues, workforce quotas and the economy. "I'm in Laconia visiting a whole bunch...
WCAX
Vermont celebrates with 42nd annual Labor Day Parade in Northfield
The smell of leather fills a bright blue home studio in Essex. Farmers helping farmers: Community chips in to help Vt. family after barn collapse. A story of tragedy is turning into one of hope for a Clarendon family that lost 30 cows to a barn collapse in a storm two weeks ago. Now, the community is stepping up to help.
compassvermont.com
Will The Drought Impact Vermont's Fall Foliage? Here is What You Need to Know
Drought conditions aren't nearly as dire in Vermont as they are in Massachusetts and Connecticut, but they still exist. According to the National Integrated Drought Information System (NIDIS), 100% of the Green Mountain State is abnormally dry. As a result, Vermont's prized foliage season could take a hit. A recent...
mynbc5.com
Vermonters prepare for retail cannabis shops to open this fall
SHELDON, Vt. — The Lanza Family has been focused on growing a lot of green crops on their parcel of land, tucked away in Sheldon, Vermont. "We've been growing hemp here going on three years now, going on four. Now we're also licensed for adult use cannabis," Jane Lanza said.
theberkshireedge.com
I Publius: Can New York Gov. Kathy Hochul provide political entertainment so many voters crave?
New York’s Kathy Hochul is playing it smart, very smart. As governor, she has moved up to the top spot in state government. Before that, she played second fiddle in the orchestra under then-governor Andrew Cuomo. It really hasn’t been easy for her. She has defied most of the political conventional New York wisdom. She was a Niagara-Buffalo governor which defies the old “you-gotta-come-from the five boroughs” wisdom in the state. She’s the first woman to hold the top office and not only has she attained that lofty perch, she hasn’t let it go. It isn’t only that she’s a woman, but she has demonstrated that she knows how to exercise power and then keep that power. That raises the question of sexism in New York State government. Why has it taken so long to install and keep a woman in the top executive office? She’ll run again and she’ll win again in Democratic New York. Maybe she’s just lucky that she came on the heels of former governor Andrew Cuomo who, himself, shows absolutely no signs of a political resurgence and who left us an appreciation for Hochul, her feminine perspective, and her ability compared to Andrew’s.
These Are 10 of the Best Towns in New Hampshire, According to Locals
Oh boy did people have thoughts about this one, and understandably so. We recently went on Facebook to ask what you think the best town in the Granite State is. Over 200 comments poured in from locals eager to vouch for their beloved town, city, and community. After all, there are some nice places to live in here in New Hampshire, and we truly are lucky to live where we do.
mynbc5.com
State breaks ground on $24M Vermont State Police Barracks in Williston
WILLISTON, Vt. — The State of Vermont broke ground on the new Vermont State Police Field Station in Williston on Friday morning. The new field station will be located on Route 2A, south of the Interstate 89 on-ramps. Officials said the current Vermont State Police Barracks in Williston is...
WCAX
Vt. State Police conduct Labor Day weekend saturation patrol
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - During this Labor Day weekend, the Vermont State Police conducted what they’re calling “saturation patrols” on Interstate 89. According to state police, the goal was to detect aggressive drivers, while also enforcing motor vehicle laws, between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.
Plan, but don’t panic over heating oil prices, officials say
Vermont is relatively insulated from a possible New England fuel shortage. Read the story on VTDigger here: Plan, but don’t panic over heating oil prices, officials say.
