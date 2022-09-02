Read full article on original website
Related
wtae.com
Ringgold School District says some student data was accidentally released in email
NEW EAGLE, Pa. — The Ringgold School District said some student data was accidentally released via email at one of its schools. The district announced Monday that it immediately retracted the email from anyone who had not yet opened it and, as an additional safety measured, Ringgold Police were advised of the situation.
wtae.com
Concussion lawsuit trial begins Tuesday for former player suing West Mifflin, WPIAL and PIAA
Nearly five years after suing the West Mifflin School District, the WPIAL and the PIAA, a former high school football player’s case is going to trial. The jury trial for Shane Skillpa's case begins Tuesday. Skillpa filed the lawsuit back in February 2017 because of a concussion he suffered in 2009 during practice.
Downed tree disrupts T service in South Hills
BETHEL PARK, Pa. — A downed tree is disrupting T service in the South Hills. There is no service between Library Station and Washington Junction, according to a tweet from Pittsburgh Regional Transit. PRT said a shuttle bus is being sent. This is a developing story. Check back for...
wtae.com
Boil-water advisory affecting several Beaver County communities
BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — A boil-water advisory was issued for several Beaver County communities following a water main break in Beaver Falls on Monday. That water main break led to a loss of positive water pressure in the area. The Beaver Falls Municipal Authority said potable water is available...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtae.com
Additional portion of main route closing due to truck issues in West Homestead
WEST HOMESTEAD, Pa. — Another main portion of State Route 837 in West Homestead is shutting down Tuesday morning for the next five weeks. The borough said semi-trailers and other big trucks have been using a detour not designed for their weight or length. "We knew from the very...
WFMJ.com
Canfield Fair safety measures limited over money concerns
The brawl between ten people at the Canfield fair landed a 14 year old in jail, for carrying a pistol that went off. Seven juveniles and three young adults are all expected to show their faces in court for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and obstruction. There are some safety measures...
whbc.com
Arrests Made at Canfield Fair
CANFIELD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – 11 people including eight juveniles were arrested at the Canfield Fair in Mahoning County on Saturday night. All are charged with at least disorderly conduct after fights broke out on the fairgrounds, and a 14-year-old allegedly fired shots out in the parking area.
4 taken to hospital after crash in Beaver County
RACCOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Four people were injured in a crash in Beaver County Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responded to the scene in the 700 block of Service Church Road in Raccoon Township around 5 a.m. Dispatchers for 911 told Channel 11 that four people were taken to a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
erienewsnow.com
State Police Make 3 DUI Arrests at Checkpoint in West Mead Township, Crawford County
Pennsylvania State Police arrested 3 people for driving under the influence at a checkpoint in West Mead Township, Crawford County, on Saturday night. Troopers did not disclose the exact location but said roving patrols were also used. Out of the 70 drivers contacted, one was arrested for DUI alcohol, and...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh police officer injured in crash on the Parkway West
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson confirmed to Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 that a Pittsburgh Police officer was injured in a crash on the Parkway West in Robinson Township on Monday. The crash happened as the officer was returning from President Biden’s speech. Pittsburgh...
WFMJ.com
Disaster Declaration sought in Boardman Township
We mentioned the possible tornado that caused some damage in Boardman on Sunday. We've also learned officials in the flood-weary community will be seeking a disaster declaration from Columbus. In Boardman roads were flooded, what looked like a river ran through residents yards on Sheilds Road at the intersection of...
wtae.com
Neighbors report vehicles broken into, one stolen, in North Huntingdon
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Neighbors in one North Huntingdon community said they were targeted over the weekend by people breaking into vehicles. Multiple neighbors along Overholt Drive, Michael Drive and Sherrick Drive that their unlocked vehicles were broken into. One neighbor told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that her vehicle was stolen.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One dead in Mercer County head-on crash
Multiple crews were called to State Route 58 in Delaware Township around 11:40 p.m.
butlerradio.com
State Police Investigating Portersville Convenience Store Burglary
Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly stole a large amount of cigarettes from a convenience store in Portersville. The state police say two broke into the Last Mini Mart on Route 19 around 1:50 a.m. and stole the cigarettes. One suspect was described as wearing a blue hoodie,...
beavercountyradio.com
Ambridge Man Arrested for Suspicion of DUI
(Aliquippa, PA) State Police in Beaver released details on a traffic stop that took place early Saturday morning in Aliquippa. When Ralph Beasley of Ambridge was stopped by troopers for a traffic violation, he admitted to police that he had been drinking alcohol. Beasley showed signs of impairment and was arrested for suspicion of DUI. Charges are pending.
Newton Falls police worker accused of double dipping pay
A member of the Newton Falls Police Department has been accused of receiving pay for time not worked.
Youngstown rape conviction reversed
He was convicted of raping two girls under 10 years old.
wtae.com
Beaver County crash leaves at least 4 people injured
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a Beaver County crash Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 5 a.m. along Service Church Road in Raccoon Township. Emergency dispatchers tell Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that at least four people were transported to area hospitals following the crash. Their conditions have not been released.
Here’s a dry place to park at the Canfield Fair
It's a soggy start for the last day of the Canfield Fair.
cranberryeagle.com
Former fire chief honored in funeral procession
Fire company members, family and friends paid their respects to former Harmony Fire Chief Neal Nanna during funeral and burial proceedings Friday, Sept. 2. A 29-year life member and former chief of the Harmony Fire District, Nanna died Sunday, Aug 28, at age 64. At the time of the merger...
Comments / 1