Lawrence County, PA

WPXI Pittsburgh

Downed tree disrupts T service in South Hills

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — A downed tree is disrupting T service in the South Hills. There is no service between Library Station and Washington Junction, according to a tweet from Pittsburgh Regional Transit. PRT said a shuttle bus is being sent. This is a developing story. Check back for...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Boil-water advisory affecting several Beaver County communities

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — A boil-water advisory was issued for several Beaver County communities following a water main break in Beaver Falls on Monday. That water main break led to a loss of positive water pressure in the area. The Beaver Falls Municipal Authority said potable water is available...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Canfield Fair safety measures limited over money concerns

The brawl between ten people at the Canfield fair landed a 14 year old in jail, for carrying a pistol that went off. Seven juveniles and three young adults are all expected to show their faces in court for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and obstruction. There are some safety measures...
CANFIELD, OH
whbc.com

Arrests Made at Canfield Fair

CANFIELD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – 11 people including eight juveniles were arrested at the Canfield Fair in Mahoning County on Saturday night. All are charged with at least disorderly conduct after fights broke out on the fairgrounds, and a 14-year-old allegedly fired shots out in the parking area.
CANFIELD, OH
wtae.com

Pittsburgh police officer injured in crash on the Parkway West

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson confirmed to Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 that a Pittsburgh Police officer was injured in a crash on the Parkway West in Robinson Township on Monday. The crash happened as the officer was returning from President Biden’s speech. Pittsburgh...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFMJ.com

Disaster Declaration sought in Boardman Township

We mentioned the possible tornado that caused some damage in Boardman on Sunday. We've also learned officials in the flood-weary community will be seeking a disaster declaration from Columbus. In Boardman roads were flooded, what looked like a river ran through residents yards on Sheilds Road at the intersection of...
BOARDMAN, OH
wtae.com

Neighbors report vehicles broken into, one stolen, in North Huntingdon

NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Neighbors in one North Huntingdon community said they were targeted over the weekend by people breaking into vehicles. Multiple neighbors along Overholt Drive, Michael Drive and Sherrick Drive that their unlocked vehicles were broken into. One neighbor told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that her vehicle was stolen.
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
butlerradio.com

State Police Investigating Portersville Convenience Store Burglary

Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly stole a large amount of cigarettes from a convenience store in Portersville. The state police say two broke into the Last Mini Mart on Route 19 around 1:50 a.m. and stole the cigarettes. One suspect was described as wearing a blue hoodie,...
PORTERSVILLE, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Ambridge Man Arrested for Suspicion of DUI

(Aliquippa, PA) State Police in Beaver released details on a traffic stop that took place early Saturday morning in Aliquippa. When Ralph Beasley of Ambridge was stopped by troopers for a traffic violation, he admitted to police that he had been drinking alcohol. Beasley showed signs of impairment and was arrested for suspicion of DUI. Charges are pending.
AMBRIDGE, PA
wtae.com

Beaver County crash leaves at least 4 people injured

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a Beaver County crash Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 5 a.m. along Service Church Road in Raccoon Township. Emergency dispatchers tell Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that at least four people were transported to area hospitals following the crash. Their conditions have not been released.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Former fire chief honored in funeral procession

Fire company members, family and friends paid their respects to former Harmony Fire Chief Neal Nanna during funeral and burial proceedings Friday, Sept. 2. A 29-year life member and former chief of the Harmony Fire District, Nanna died Sunday, Aug 28, at age 64. At the time of the merger...

