Bloomington, IN

Watch: IU football’s Connor Bazelak — Monday morning QB

Watch as IU football quarterback Connor Bazelak met with the media on Monday to take a final look back at the season opening win over Illinois, and preview the week ahead. Bazelak went 28-of-52 for 330 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the week one win over Illinois.
IU football appears to have avoided wave of serious injuries in season opener

A year ago Indiana had 32 players miss at least one game with an injury. On Friday night against Illinois, it looked like the Hoosiers might hit that number in week one. Down they went as the game progressed, and it wasn’t just any players. Several of IU’s veteran stars and leaders had concerning moments on the field during an especially physical contest.
Watch: IU football coach Tom Allen Monday media session — Idaho week

Watch as IU football head coach Tom Allen met with the media on Monday in Bloomington. The sixth year head coach recapped the win over Illinois, provided injury updates, and covered several other topics as the Hoosiers open week two of the 2022 season. Indiana (1-0) hosts Idaho on Saturday...
insidethehall.com

6-Banner Sunday: Indiana is a top 15 team in several preseason rankings

6-Banner Sunday is Inside the Hall’s weekly newsletter in partnership with The Assembly Call. More than 9,000 Indiana fans receive the newsletter each week. In addition to appearing each week on the site, you can also opt to receive 6-Banner Sunday by email. A form to subscribe via email is available at the bottom of this week’s 6-Banner Sunday.
IU football WR Cam Camper shines in first game at FBS level

Indiana’s offense sported a lot of new faces entering this 2022 season, and many of those players featured during the opening game against Illinois. Few made their presence felt as early and as often as wide receiver Cam Camper. The junior caught a 40-yard pass from Connor Bazelak on...
und.com

Irish at Indiana Match Canceled

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Notre Dame women’s soccer match at Indiana, scheduled for 6 p.m. ET on Sept. 4, has been canceled. The decision was made based on a combination of inclement weather and poor field conditions. Both programs have agreed to leave the option for a rescheduled match later in the season.
IU football: Offensive tackle Matthew Bedford out for the season with torn ACL

Indiana received devastating injury news over the weekend to an already suspect offensive line. Starting offensive tackle Matthew Bedford is out for the season, head coach Tom Allen announced on Monday at a press conference. The Cordova, Tenn. product was injured in the first half of IU’s Friday night season opening win against Illinois.
umdbulldogs.com

#21 BULLDOGS CLOSE OUT UINDY INVITATIONAL UNBEATEN

Indianapolis, Ind.- For the second weekend in a row, the #21 UMD volleyball team traveled out to play four games over two days in a competitive tournament setting, this time heading to Indianapolis for the UIndy Invitational. For the second week in a row, the Bulldogs will return home with a flawless record. It was far from a breeze, but UMD was able to sweep not only its Friday matchups of Missouri-St. Louis and Ashland but also its Saturday slate of Grand Valley State and tournament-host UIndy.
DULUTH, MN
geneseorepublic.com

'When it's time, it's time:' Ron Capps finally wins US Nationals

BROWNSBURG — A thousand feet separated Ron Capps from his racing white whale. He had picked up 70 wins over a career spanning two decades, but none, despite several close calls, came at the US Nationals. Monday, he found himself in the finals for the second straight year. This time he needed to overcome Robert Hight to get the monkey off his back.
BROWNSBURG, IN
cbs4indy.com

Labor Day weekend events in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Whether you plan on firing up the grill, soaking up the last of the summer sun or heading downtown… there are plenty of ways you can celebrate this Labor Day weekend. While it may well be the last of the summer holidays, after seeing what’s going...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

