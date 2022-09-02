Indianapolis, Ind.- For the second weekend in a row, the #21 UMD volleyball team traveled out to play four games over two days in a competitive tournament setting, this time heading to Indianapolis for the UIndy Invitational. For the second week in a row, the Bulldogs will return home with a flawless record. It was far from a breeze, but UMD was able to sweep not only its Friday matchups of Missouri-St. Louis and Ashland but also its Saturday slate of Grand Valley State and tournament-host UIndy.

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO