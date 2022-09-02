Read full article on original website
Related
thedailyhoosier.com
IU is evaluating beer sales at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall for basketball games
IU first introduced alcohol at football games in 2019, and the success of that pilot program has led to continuous expansion at sporting events since. The suds continue to flow inside Memorial Stadium this year, along with soccer games at Bill Armstrong Stadium, and baseball and softball games on campus as well.
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: IU football’s Connor Bazelak — Monday morning QB
Watch as IU football quarterback Connor Bazelak met with the media on Monday to take a final look back at the season opening win over Illinois, and preview the week ahead. Bazelak went 28-of-52 for 330 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the week one win over Illinois.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU football appears to have avoided wave of serious injuries in season opener
A year ago Indiana had 32 players miss at least one game with an injury. On Friday night against Illinois, it looked like the Hoosiers might hit that number in week one. Down they went as the game progressed, and it wasn’t just any players. Several of IU’s veteran stars and leaders had concerning moments on the field during an especially physical contest.
thedailyhoosier.com
“It just means so much more to stick with it” — Beau Robbins delivering for IU after years of hard work behind the scenes
Indiana defensive end Beau Robbins came to Bloomington in 2019 as one of the most heralded prospects in program history. A consensus four-star recruit, Robbins was IU’s second-highest rated recruit in the 2019 class per 247 Sports and the program’s sixth-highest rated ever when he enrolled. But in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: IU football coach Tom Allen Monday media session — Idaho week
Watch as IU football head coach Tom Allen met with the media on Monday in Bloomington. The sixth year head coach recapped the win over Illinois, provided injury updates, and covered several other topics as the Hoosiers open week two of the 2022 season. Indiana (1-0) hosts Idaho on Saturday...
insidethehall.com
6-Banner Sunday: Indiana is a top 15 team in several preseason rankings
6-Banner Sunday is Inside the Hall’s weekly newsletter in partnership with The Assembly Call. More than 9,000 Indiana fans receive the newsletter each week. In addition to appearing each week on the site, you can also opt to receive 6-Banner Sunday by email. A form to subscribe via email is available at the bottom of this week’s 6-Banner Sunday.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU football WR Cam Camper shines in first game at FBS level
Indiana’s offense sported a lot of new faces entering this 2022 season, and many of those players featured during the opening game against Illinois. Few made their presence felt as early and as often as wide receiver Cam Camper. The junior caught a 40-yard pass from Connor Bazelak on...
und.com
Irish at Indiana Match Canceled
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Notre Dame women’s soccer match at Indiana, scheduled for 6 p.m. ET on Sept. 4, has been canceled. The decision was made based on a combination of inclement weather and poor field conditions. Both programs have agreed to leave the option for a rescheduled match later in the season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thedailyhoosier.com
IU football: Offensive tackle Matthew Bedford out for the season with torn ACL
Indiana received devastating injury news over the weekend to an already suspect offensive line. Starting offensive tackle Matthew Bedford is out for the season, head coach Tom Allen announced on Monday at a press conference. The Cordova, Tenn. product was injured in the first half of IU’s Friday night season opening win against Illinois.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana women’s soccer’s match against Notre Dame canceled Sunday due to inclement weather
Sunday’s match between Indiana and the University of Notre Dame has been canceled due to inclement weather and poor pitch conditions. It’s the second straight day a scheduled game between Notre Dame and Indiana has been called off. The men’s match was postponed yesterday a few hours before the scheduled kickoff.
umdbulldogs.com
#21 BULLDOGS CLOSE OUT UINDY INVITATIONAL UNBEATEN
Indianapolis, Ind.- For the second weekend in a row, the #21 UMD volleyball team traveled out to play four games over two days in a competitive tournament setting, this time heading to Indianapolis for the UIndy Invitational. For the second week in a row, the Bulldogs will return home with a flawless record. It was far from a breeze, but UMD was able to sweep not only its Friday matchups of Missouri-St. Louis and Ashland but also its Saturday slate of Grand Valley State and tournament-host UIndy.
geneseorepublic.com
'When it's time, it's time:' Ron Capps finally wins US Nationals
BROWNSBURG — A thousand feet separated Ron Capps from his racing white whale. He had picked up 70 wins over a career spanning two decades, but none, despite several close calls, came at the US Nationals. Monday, he found himself in the finals for the second straight year. This time he needed to overcome Robert Hight to get the monkey off his back.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfyi.org
Why are there not more passenger rail systems in Indiana? Advocacy groups, experts weigh in
In Indiana, there are currently several Amtrak passenger rail lines that run throughout the state. However, these services are limited for cities such as Indianapolis and Lafayette – and there are no options for Fort Wayne. Tod Bassler is the president of Indiana Passenger Rail Alliance. He said the...
WISH-TV
WISH-TV, Indiana’s Education Station, adds state’s only full-time television Education Reporter
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Al Carl, Vice President/News Director of WISH-TV, today announced that Jade Jackson is joining WISH-TV focusing exclusively as an Education Reporter. Jackson has television reporting experience at KTHV in Little Rock, Arkansas, and KTAL in Shreveport, Louisiana, and is a graduate of the University of North Texas.
Group considered to be white nationalists seen marching through Indianapolis
What appears to be a group of people part of the Patriot Front movement marched Saturday through downtown Indianapolis.
cbs4indy.com
Labor Day weekend events in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Whether you plan on firing up the grill, soaking up the last of the summer sun or heading downtown… there are plenty of ways you can celebrate this Labor Day weekend. While it may well be the last of the summer holidays, after seeing what’s going...
Indiana Air National Guard working to solve national pilot shortage
Pilot shortages like we’ve never seen before are causing delays and cancellations across the country. The Indiana National Guard is working to change it.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis home set to be renovated on ‘Good Bones: Risky Business’
An Indianapolis home will soon be featured on the show “Good Bones: Risky Business.”. Mina Starsiak Hawk just bought the old Sanders House for 1.2 million dollars in Indy’s Fountain Square neighborhood. It’s got good bones, and she’s going to transform the massive Victorian-style property into a bed...
You Can Get a Campsite For Free at This Indiana Campground, But There’s a Christmas Themed Catch
You can enjoy a free campsite, but there's a Christmas-themed catch!. Located in Mitchell, Indiana is Spring Mill State Park. It's about an hour and 45 minutes from Evansville, so it's not a far drive at all. Perfect for a day trip, or to go spend the weekend. Plus there's SO MUCH to do around Spring Mill State Park.
WISH-TV
‘Unlikely to see a big drop’ – AES customers feel the heat as electricity prices rise
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Brace yourself for higher electric bills in the winter. According to a university economist, prices are likely going to keep rising. This is due to a recent surge in fuel costs, and Applied Energy Sources customers are beginning to feel the heat. “It seems very unlikely...
Comments / 1