Record crowd expected for Nebraska vs. Creighton
Hillside Orchard is switching things up this year as a hail storm claimed their apples, peaches and raspberries. Car clubs support teens injured in Memorial Day crash. Local car clubs gathered on Monday to support two teens who were injured in a Memorial Day weekend crash earlier this year. Nebraska...
Martin’s Hillside Orchard goes without apples this season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The effects of this summer’s severe storms seem to be carrying over into this fall. As a result, an orchard outside of Lincoln is switching things up this season. At Martin’s Hillside Orchard, located in Ceresco, one of the most popular things to do is...
Court hearing between Julie Slama and Charles Herbster pushed to October
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A possible courtroom showdown between State Sen. Julie Slama and former candidate for Nebraska Governor Charles Herbster won’t be taking place this week after all. The two were due in court on Tuesday in Tecumseh, but that’s been pushed back until early October. Attorneys...
Dave Matthews coming to Omaha in November
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Dave Matthews Band is about to head out on tour and is planning an Omaha stop in a couple of months. A Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority spokeswoman said they’re excited to welcome Dave Matthews Band to Omaha’s CHI Health Center arena on Saturday, Nov. 12.
Saltdogs beat Explorers, clinch playoff berth
Court hearing between Julie Slama and Charles Herbster pushed to October. Over 14,000 tickets have been sold for Wednesday's volleyball match between Nebraska and Creighton. Hillside Orchard is switching things up this year as a hail storm claimed their apples, peaches and raspberries.
CCSO investigating death at Platte River State Park
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating a death at a campsite at Platte River State Park. In a Sunday press release, CCSO stated that they were called to an area of the park on Saturday afternoon after getting a report of a man found dead inside a tent. Authorities said they arrived and confirmed that the man had been dead for some time.
Missing inmate returns to NDCS
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An inmate who failed to return to the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln from his job in the community, is back in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Kelcey Schrage disappeared while at work on Thursday. He returned to NDCS on his...
Husker fans return in force for first home game of the year
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The return of home games means business is booming, especially in downtown Lincoln. Husker game day makes Memorial Stadium the third largest city in Nebraska, holding over 90,000 thousand fans. But before those fans file into the stands, they flock to local stores, bars and restaurants.
Mac Book Pros, jewelry, cash & more recovered; 4 arrested
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A stolen wallet from Panera eventually led to the arrest of four Peruvian nationals. Grand Island Police responded to Best Buy on Wednesday, August 31, after two women purchased two Mac Book Pros using a stolen credit card. The women then took off with two men in a Black GMC Acadia with California plates.
Tuesday Forecast: Widespread Hot Conditions Return
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Abundant 90 degree and triple digit heat returns to the 1011 region for the next few days. It’ll be mostly sunny and a little bit muggy. Overall rain chances remain very low. It’ll be feeling hot, hot hot across the area on Tuesday! The 90s...
Second deadly crash in southeast Nebraska on Saturday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities in Otoe County say two people were killed in a head-on crash very early Saturday morning. The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a report of a crash on Highway 50 between Cook and Syracuse, roughly a mile south of Highway 128 near County Road O.
Huskers sweep Ole Miss during Banwarth’s homecoming
LINCOLN, Neb. - The No. 2 Nebraska volleyball team turned in another solid offensive showing in a 25-13, 25-23, 25-21 sweep of Mississippi in front of a crowd of 8,113 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday night. The Huskers improved to 5-0 with their fifth straight sweep to start the season, while Ole Miss fell to 0-4, though three of the four losses are to teams ranked in the AVCA Top 20.
Labor Day Forecast: Warmer and a bit muggy
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a wonderful weekend, the heat will be back on for much of this week with well above average high temperatures. The weekend should be cooler thanks to the arrival of a cold front on Friday. There are only a few rain chances this week and even those don’t look great right now.
Husband and wife create mobile coffee shop
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln couple has been serving up coffee with a special twist and with a unique name. Lately, they’ve become a bit of a local hit. The Long ‘N Grinding Road started its business amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s a husband-and-wife-run mobile coffee business that is a popular stop for Sunday farmers market goers.
Local car clubs gather to support teens injured in Memorial Day crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Local car clubs gathered on Monday to support two teens who were injured in a Memorial Day weekend crash earlier this year. From a cruise to a car show, it was all about showing the good rather than the bad, behind the wheel. For Aaron Swanson and...
Grand Island teen shot, another arrested in overnight drug deal
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island teen is in critical condition in an Omaha hospital and another teen is facing multiple felony charges in Hall County Court following an incident late Monday night. Jonathan Mejia-Cota, 17, is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute...
1 injured in Omaha shooting, police investigating
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was injured in a North Omaha shooting overnight. Omaha Police say one person was shot in the back near 30th and Parker Street around 12:40 a.m. Sunday. The 22-year-old victim then drove to north 39th and Burdette Street where they were then taken to...
Suspects steal man’s car, wallet and phone during robbery at Lincoln laundromat
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators believe two suspects stole a man’s car and belongings while he was washing his clothes at a Lincoln laundromat. On Monday, around 4:24 a.m., officers with the Lincoln Police Department were dispatched to a laundromat off 27th and F Streets. According to police, the...
Remainder of Labor Day Weekend: Quiet & Beautiful!
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The quiet weather pattern and comfortable conditions will continue for the remainder of the holiday weekend. Dry and mostly sunny conditions with temperatures in the 80s and 90s will be great for outdoor festivities!. Another beautiful, sunny and pleasant day is in store for Sunday! Overall,...
Lincoln Police say one person dies in Labor Day crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says one person has died following a single-vehicle crash in northeast Lincoln on Labor Day. LPD said the crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. at Cotner & Holdrege. Police said a northbound vehicle, with five people inside, lost control and crashed into a light pole, then a utility signal box that controls the traffic signals at the intersection before coming to rest right outside the Cotner Center Condominium building.
