Weed, CA

Mount Shasta Herald

Firefighters make progress on Coyote Fire after it scorches 297 acres in Siskiyou County

We've made this story free as an important public service to our North State communities. Please help local journalism thrive by subscribing to your local newspaper. Thursday morning, firefighters stopped forward spread of flames on the Coyote Fire after it destroyed almost 300 acres of wilderness and prompted evacuation warnings on Wednesday night.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
Mount Shasta Herald

‘Ready to burn’: Tinder-dry conditions add to Siskiyou blazes

Major fires that have burned thousands of acres in Siskiyou County so far this summer show conditions are at a flashpoint. "This time of year, our fuels are significantly drier. The grass is completely dried out and our timber and brush is ready to burn, too," said Aaron Johnson, a spokesman for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection who's assigned to the Mill and Mountain fires in Siskiyou County.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
Mount Shasta Herald

Man gets electric bill from company accused of starting fire that destroyed his home

Matt Howe's home was destroyed in the McKinney Fire, but that didn't stop the utility accused of starting the blaze, from sending him a $603 electric bill. Howe received the bill sometime after July 29, the day the fire blew through the small Siskiyou County town of Klamath River, torching 60,138 acres, destroying 185 structures and killing four people.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
Mount Shasta Herald

Children in Northern California learn to cope with wildfire trauma as fires intensify

SONOMA, Calif. — Maia and Mia Bravo stepped outside their house on a bright summer day and sensed danger. A hint of smoke from burning wood wafted through their dirt-and-grass yard anchored by native trees. Maia, 17, searched for the source as Mia, 14, reached for the garden hose, then turned on the spigot and doused the perimeter of the property with water.
CALIFORNIA STATE

