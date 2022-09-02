Read full article on original website
Mount Shasta Herald
Firefighters make progress on Coyote Fire after it scorches 297 acres in Siskiyou County
We've made this story free as an important public service to our North State communities. Please help local journalism thrive by subscribing to your local newspaper. Thursday morning, firefighters stopped forward spread of flames on the Coyote Fire after it destroyed almost 300 acres of wilderness and prompted evacuation warnings on Wednesday night.
Mount Shasta Herald
Mill Fire, Mountain Fire updates: Containment improves on Siskiyou County wildfires
We've made this story free as an important public service to our North State communities. Please help local journalism thrive by subscribing to your local newspaper. Firefighters in Siskiyou County continued to make progress battling the Mill Fire in Weed and Mountain Fire southwest of Gazelle. Containment on the Mill...
Mount Shasta Herald
‘Ready to burn’: Tinder-dry conditions add to Siskiyou blazes
Major fires that have burned thousands of acres in Siskiyou County so far this summer show conditions are at a flashpoint. "This time of year, our fuels are significantly drier. The grass is completely dried out and our timber and brush is ready to burn, too," said Aaron Johnson, a spokesman for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection who's assigned to the Mill and Mountain fires in Siskiyou County.
Mount Shasta Herald
Man gets electric bill from company accused of starting fire that destroyed his home
Matt Howe's home was destroyed in the McKinney Fire, but that didn't stop the utility accused of starting the blaze, from sending him a $603 electric bill. Howe received the bill sometime after July 29, the day the fire blew through the small Siskiyou County town of Klamath River, torching 60,138 acres, destroying 185 structures and killing four people.
Mount Shasta Herald
Children in Northern California learn to cope with wildfire trauma as fires intensify
SONOMA, Calif. — Maia and Mia Bravo stepped outside their house on a bright summer day and sensed danger. A hint of smoke from burning wood wafted through their dirt-and-grass yard anchored by native trees. Maia, 17, searched for the source as Mia, 14, reached for the garden hose, then turned on the spigot and doused the perimeter of the property with water.
Mount Shasta Herald
Machine failure may have caused deadly Mill Fire; company pledges $50M for impacted residents
WEED, Calif. — A wood products company said Wednesday that it is investigating whether a fire that killed two people as it swept through Weed was caused by the possible failure of a water-spraying machine used to cool ash at its veneer mill. Roseburg Forest Products Co. also announced...
Mount Shasta Herald
After the Mill Fire, here’s what schools in Northern California’s Weed are doing
Weed schools plan to reopen this week after the Mill Fire closed their doors since last Friday. When they reopen, classes will look a little different as their communities deal with fallout from the fire, school officials said. The fire knocked out power, destroyed surrounding homes and prompted evacuations of...
Mount Shasta Herald
Mount Shasta-area home prices fall 1% in August, with houses for sale in modest demand
A typical Siskiyou County home listed for $395,000 in August, down 1% from the previous month's $399,000, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. The median list home price in August was down about 1.1% from August 2021. Siskiyou County's median home was 1,700 square feet for a listed price of $231 per square foot.
