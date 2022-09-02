Major fires that have burned thousands of acres in Siskiyou County so far this summer show conditions are at a flashpoint. "This time of year, our fuels are significantly drier. The grass is completely dried out and our timber and brush is ready to burn, too," said Aaron Johnson, a spokesman for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection who's assigned to the Mill and Mountain fires in Siskiyou County.

