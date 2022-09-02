Read full article on original website
2 arrested amid search for Limestone County wanted man
Two men who authorities say are "known associates" of another man wanted were arrested last week, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
WAAY-TV
Nurse who murdered husband in Alabama files for appeal
She poisoned him with insulin she stole from her job. She's being held in the Madison County Jail.
Joe’s Pawn Shop defendants due in court this week, delay request has been filed
It has been a month since Marshall County Sheriff's investigators, the U.S. Secret Service, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives raided Joe's Pawn Shop in Albertville.
Alabama Man Accused of Trying to Poison His Wife With Lead
A five-year marriage ended in arrest after an Alabama man was charged with attempting to kill his wife by poisoning her with lead. Brian Thomas Mann, 33, a chiropractor in Hartselle, allegedly fed his wife a special “dietary supplement” during the winter of 2021-22 which he claimed “would strengthen her immune system,” according to court documents obtained by The Decatur Daily. She ended up at the UAB Hospital in Birmingham on Jan. 18, and stayed there until March 3. Days later, she filed for divorce, detailing the alleged poisoning attempt and $1.3 million in life insurance policies her husband held against her. Mann is being held on an attempted murder charge at Morgan County Jail.Read it at AL.com
WAAY-TV
Huntsville landlord evicts tenant after he allegedly poured gasoline throughout house
A domestic dispute Monday morning ended with a SWAT team swarming a neighborhood in northwest Huntsville, as one person barricaded themselves inside a home. Yazaer Lamont Sanders is charged with attempted arson and unlawful imprisonment, according to the Huntsville Police Department. Only on WAAY 31, the homeowner who Sanders was...
Huntsville police respond to barricade situation after domestic dispute
Huntsville Police Department responded to a barricade situation in Huntsville on Monday afternoon.
Jackson County man charged with assaulting law enforcement officer
A Pisgah man is facing multiple charges, one of which includes second-degree assault of a law enforcement officer, according to recent arrest records.
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Man faces attempted arson charge after barricading himself inside Huntsville residence
At 11:54 a.m. Monday, Huntsville Police said Yazaer Lamont Sanders, 42, was taken into custody without incident. He will be taken to the Madison County Jail and booked for attempted arson. Police said the investigation is ongoing and more charges could follow. From earlier:. Authorities in Huntsville are responding to...
Man charged with attempted arson after domestic dispute
The Huntsville Police Department responded to a barricade situation in Huntsville on Monday morning.
WAFF
Huntsville Police working scenes of two overnight crashes
Trinity man found after 15 hour search in Birmingham. "I really feel like they thought he was just going to show up after a few hours somewhere in the hospital." Crews fight fire at Huntsville McDonald's restaurant. Updated: 5 hours ago. No injuries were reported from the scene. One dead...
Man arrested for burglary in Decatur
Decatur Police Department arrested a man for a burglary that took place on September 2.
wvtm13.com
Cullman County man desperate to find dog taken during armed carjacking
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. — Philip Lewis is desperate to find his beloved dog, Little Dude. He was recently taken during an armed carjacking at a gas station. Watch the video above to learn more about the search for one man's best friend.
WAAY-TV
Woman found not guilty of Madison County murder after co-conspirator confesses in court
A woman accused of fatally stabbing someone in Madison County when she was 16 was instead found guilty only of first-degree robbery this week. The jury returned their verdict Friday. Domanek Lanae Jackson and her co-conspirator, X-Zavier Kamontae Scott, were each charged with capital murder in the 2018 death of Tiffany Kelley.
WAFF
One killed in shooting on Pratt Ave. in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed by gunfire Friday night on Pratt Ave. in Huntsville. According to the Huntsville Police Department, one person was killed around 11:20 p.m. Friday night. Multiple subjects were involved in the shooting according to the Huntsville Police Department. A spokesperson with the Huntsville...
WAAY-TV
Jackson County man killed in early Monday DeKalb County crash
A man from Bryant died in a single-vehicle crash early Monday. Cody Ray Busby, 36, was fatally injured when the 1998 Ford Mustang he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The crash happened about 2 a.m. Monday on DeKalb County...
Athens man found with missing girl released from jail
An Athens man charged with first-degree sexual abuse after authorities say he was found with a missing girl from Mississippi has been released from jail.
WAAY-TV
1 dead, 1 in critical condition after Madison County wreck
One person has died and another is in critical condition after a wreck Tuesday in Gurley. Don Webster, spokesperson for Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc., confirmed the death. Webster said a female patient was taken to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition. The wreck was reported about 11:57 a.m. Tuesday in...
Alabama: Convicted sheriff cites judge’s status in challenging case
ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — The judge who sentenced a longtime Alabama sheriff to prison following his conviction on theft and ethics charges wasn’t licensed to practice law at the time, the defense argued in asking a court to overturn the verdict and punishment. Attorneys for Mike Blakely, who was automatically removed as Limestone County sheriff […]
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Alabama 36 in Morgan County reopens after 2-vehicle crash
UPDATE: At 12:36 p.m., troopers reported the roadway is open. Both lanes of Alabama 36 near Cotaco-Florette Road in Morgan County are closed until further notice, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. A two-vehicle crash that happened there about 8:56 a.m. Tuesday caused the closure, troopers said. The road...
2 injured in Lawrence County dog attack
Two people were injured after being attacked by their dog Thursday afternoon, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.
