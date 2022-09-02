Read full article on original website
Top 4 BBQ joints in New Jersey and an honorable mention
It's certainly not a secret that I appreciate a great meal. I love to eat and feel bad for people who don't take the time to enjoy food and instead opt to shove a protein bar down their throat while driving to work. Certainly, in our fast-paced world, there isn't...
Jersey Shore restaurant where many celebrities dined closes after 28 years
Betty McHugh sat at a window table inside Nero’s Italian Steakhouse at Caesars Atlantic City an hour before its Friday evening opening, looking at pictures of celebrities she had collected over her years as general manager. George Burns, Muhammad Ali, Tony Bennett and Don Rickles, just to name a...
45-Year Egg Harbor Township, NJ Restaurant Is Now Closed
An iconic Southern New Jersey restaurant that has endured multiple recessions and a Great Recession has been forced to close its doors. I have been receiving calls for several days that Gaspares’s Italian Bistro, of Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey (Atlantic County) has been closed. In a social media...
2 Atlantic County, NJ Residents Are On Netflix ‘Dated & Related’ Show
We have learned that two local, Atlantic County, New Jersey residents are currently appearing on the new Netflix reality television series, Dated and Related. Before you get all worked up about the title of this show; the premise is not what you initially would think. It’s not a wild show about incest or anything like that.
The #1 Airbnb fall destination is a town right here in NJ
At first I thought this was impossible. The #1 most booked Airbnb location for the fall season was a town in New Jersey? Weren’t there other states more bucolic for fall foliage? Sure we have great haunted attractions at Halloween and farm fun like apple picking, but wouldn’t someplace in New England probably have more?
Six Flags serves up some delightfully, spooky events this fall in NJ
JACKSON — The 2022 fall lineup of events at Six Flags Great Adventure promises to be pretty scary. While daylight hours are reserved for the family-friendly Kids Boo Fest and Oktoberfest, the theme park said it will be pulling out all the stops for “Fright Fest” and its fright-by-night activities.
eastside-online.org
Crumbl Cookie: A Mouthwatering Experience
With their rotating weekly menu, unique flavors, and great social media presence, it’s no surprise that Crumbl Cookies has found the recipe for success. Over the past year, the franchise has rapidly grown and it continues to be in the spotlight today. With over 500 locations across the globe, South Jersey will definitely benefit from this new opening.
New Jersey’s biggest Bacon Fest returns in October
Medford will be the sight of New Jersey’s largest bacon gathering. It’s Bacon Fest 2022 and it happens Saturday and Sunday, October 8th and 9th, 2022. The motto for the festival is bacon, food trucks, beer, bourbon, wine and swine, what else do you need? I think they have this covered.
Stunning views of Philadelphia in 2 of the best rooftop bars in the country
Two of Philadelphia's best rooftop bars just made a prestigious list of the nation's best rooftop bars. In a list, published by Big 7, they've ranked the top 50 rooftop bars in the United States. Two of those bars are right here in Philadelphia. But, honestly, I'm a little surprised...
This is what the Atlantic City’ NJ boardwalk looked like in 1919
Have you walked the Atlantic City Boardwalk lately?. Since marijuana became legal in New Jersey, the Boardwalk smells, uh, a lot like pot. I guess it's par for the course: you make something that was illegal suddenly legal - and people are going to do it, particularly if it's still illegal elsewhere.
Late summer kite festival coming to Brick, NJ this September
There's nothing like getting outdoors as the summer season winds down. With warmer weather still hanging around, September is the perfect time to simply get out of the house and have some fun under sunny blue skies. Here in New Jersey, we're lucky to have such great weather this time...
This Middle of Nowhere General Store Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of New Jersey
New Jersey is a state abundant with sandwich options. From giant submarine sandwiches to the infamous fat sandwich, no matter what you are craving you'll find it somewhere within the Garden State.
PhillyBite
Five of The Best Italian Restaurants in New Jersey
- If you're looking for a great Italian restaurant in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. There are many great choices, from Carluccio's Coal-Fired Pizza in Northfield to La Cambusa in Wyckoff. Here are five recommendations. Enjoy authentic Italian food in an elegant setting. Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza...
billypenn.com
Someone apparently climbed to the top of the Ben Franklin Bridge on Sunday, and walked along the cables
A person scaled the Benjamin Franklin Bridge over Labor Day weekend, according to reports and images on social media, going back and forth between Philadelphia and Camden before eventually descending and being detained by authorities. Photos posted online show the climber almost casually strolling along the 30-inch cables that hold...
NJ shore treat: You have to try these dessert fries (not made from potatoes!)
If there's one thing you'll miss about the summer here in South Jersey, it's definitely going to be all the delicious food that you can enjoy so easily when spending a day on the boardwalk. Honestly, do you realize how lucky we are to live somewhere with a) multiple boardwalks...
PhillyBite
The Delaware Taco Festival Returns With 25 Food Trucks
Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for a good time in Delaware, you shouldn't miss The. Delaware Taco Festival at Tubman Garret Riverfront Park. Held on September 24 and 25, this food festival is packed with fun and excitement for the whole family. There will be carnival games, bounce houses, face painters, and more for everyone to enjoy.
This rare A-frame NJ home is like an oasis
If you’re looking for some peace in your life keep scrolling. You may have found it. There is a small home for sale in Hammonton that is a unique A-frame design. What you may not know about the style is an A-frame house keeps sound out but you can hear a proverbial pin drop on the inside. The seller, Cynthia Cordova, told NJ.com. A-frames were “built because of the weather in the Swiss Alps. They don’t get snow on the roof, the wind goes right past them.”
This Jersey Shore Town Is AirBnb's Most Booked Fall Travel Destination
A popular Jersey Shore vacation spot was ranked the top travel destination by AirBnb this fall. Ocean City came in at No. 1 on the property rental site's newly-released list. "You’re in good company if you’re considering one last trip to the beach or traveling to cheer on your favorite sports team in person this fall," the site reads.
wanderwisdom.com
The Best Beach in America: Ocean City, New Jersey
Charles has long experience fishing, hiking, exploring, and camping in the Northeast. Prior to becoming "America's Greatest Family Resort," the seven-mile stretch of the oceanfront island of Ocean City, New Jersey, was home to the Lenni-Lenape people. The local Native Americans used the island as a camp in the sweltering summers of the east coast.
Iconic Ocean City business shutting down after nearly 70 years
"We have come to the not-so-easy decision to make 2022 our last year in business," the popular Ocean City business announced Friday.
