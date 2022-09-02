ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

NJ.com

Jersey Shore restaurant where many celebrities dined closes after 28 years

Betty McHugh sat at a window table inside Nero’s Italian Steakhouse at Caesars Atlantic City an hour before its Friday evening opening, looking at pictures of celebrities she had collected over her years as general manager. George Burns, Muhammad Ali, Tony Bennett and Don Rickles, just to name a...
New Jersey 101.5

The #1 Airbnb fall destination is a town right here in NJ

At first I thought this was impossible. The #1 most booked Airbnb location for the fall season was a town in New Jersey? Weren’t there other states more bucolic for fall foliage? Sure we have great haunted attractions at Halloween and farm fun like apple picking, but wouldn’t someplace in New England probably have more?
eastside-online.org

Crumbl Cookie: A Mouthwatering Experience

With their rotating weekly menu, unique flavors, and great social media presence, it’s no surprise that Crumbl Cookies has found the recipe for success. Over the past year, the franchise has rapidly grown and it continues to be in the spotlight today. With over 500 locations across the globe, South Jersey will definitely benefit from this new opening.
PhillyBite

Five of The Best Italian Restaurants in New Jersey

- If you're looking for a great Italian restaurant in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. There are many great choices, from Carluccio's Coal-Fired Pizza in Northfield to La Cambusa in Wyckoff. Here are five recommendations. Enjoy authentic Italian food in an elegant setting. Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza...
PhillyBite

The Delaware Taco Festival Returns With 25 Food Trucks

Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for a good time in Delaware, you shouldn't miss The. Delaware Taco Festival at Tubman Garret Riverfront Park. Held on September 24 and 25, this food festival is packed with fun and excitement for the whole family. There will be carnival games, bounce houses, face painters, and more for everyone to enjoy.
New Jersey 101.5

This rare A-frame NJ home is like an oasis

If you’re looking for some peace in your life keep scrolling. You may have found it. There is a small home for sale in Hammonton that is a unique A-frame design. What you may not know about the style is an A-frame house keeps sound out but you can hear a proverbial pin drop on the inside. The seller, Cynthia Cordova, told NJ.com. A-frames were “built because of the weather in the Swiss Alps. They don’t get snow on the roof, the wind goes right past them.”
wanderwisdom.com

The Best Beach in America: Ocean City, New Jersey

Charles has long experience fishing, hiking, exploring, and camping in the Northeast. Prior to becoming "America's Greatest Family Resort," the seven-mile stretch of the oceanfront island of Ocean City, New Jersey, was home to the Lenni-Lenape people. The local Native Americans used the island as a camp in the sweltering summers of the east coast.
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey.

