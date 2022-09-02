ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

spectrumnews1.com

Parachute performances land at Cleveland National Air Show

CLEVELAND — Wet weather did not stop an annual Labor Day Weekend tradition in Northeast Ohio. The Cleveland National Air Show is back for its 58th year, but it’s a soggy one this year, as rain postponed planes Sunday and prevented the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels from flying.
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Defense carries No. 2 Ohio State in 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre Dame

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — With its vaunted offense bogged down, No. 2 Ohio State leaned on its revamped defense in a top-five opener against a former Buckeye that tested its toughness. What You Need To Know. Saturday's game was the first regular-season meeting between Ohio State and Notre Dame...
COLUMBUS, OH
Outsider.com

Wolf Escapes Zoo Habitat in Cleveland, Leading to Lockdown

“Happening now at the Cleveland Zoo, the wolves have escaped their habitat, and the zoo is on lockdown down mode.”. This is the initial tweet sent out by Fox 8 News of Cleveland reporter Tino Bovenzi at 10:08 AM Monday morning. According to his immediate intel, “guests are being shuttled into buildings for safety,” he continued. “Staff employees are trying to locate the wolves for capture.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Brown on Cleveland

Local Poet Gale Henderson Grew Up in Cleveland's Lee Harvard Community; Was Not Fond of Poetry As A Child

Poet Gale HendersonCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Cleveland, OH. - Is poetry lyrical, epic or rhythmic? Is poetry a broad skill or a learned talent? Whatever poetry may or may not be, it's a respected art - literature that can inspire, stimulate the minds and motivate people to get up and do something. According to literary terms.net, poetry is a type of literature based on the interplay of words and rhythm. It often employs rhymesand meters. In poetry, words flow together to form sounds, images, and ideas that might be too complex or abstract to describe directly. Poetry is a skill few people have mastered, and many artists earn to develop.
CLEVELAND, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Herbstreit reacts to Notre Dame vs. Ohio State thriller in Week 1

Kirk Herbstreit was in Columbus for Week 1 as part of the broadcast team covering the Notre Dame vs. Ohio State matchup to open the season. The top-5 battle lived up to the hype and was dramatic deep into the fourth quarter. Despite entering the game as a 17-point underdog, Marcus Freeman’s Fighting Irish squad went toe-to-toe with the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Cedar Point retires Top Thrill Dragster coaster

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Cedar Point announced Tuesday the Top Thrill Dragster will be retired. The park announced the retirement of the world's first-ever strata coaster on its Twitter page. According to Cedar Point's website, the Top Thrill Dragster ran for 19 seasons and had 18 million riders. "Our team...
SANDUSKY, OH
