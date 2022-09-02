Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Watch: Ohio State Marching Band ‘jazz’ up home opener
The Ohio State University Marching Band jazzed up the Buckeyes' home opener against Notre Dame during the first halftime show of the year.
Guardians Farm Report: Davenport Deals Complete Game Shutout For Lake County Sunday
Here is a recap of what happened with the Guardians minor league teams last night
spectrumnews1.com
Parachute performances land at Cleveland National Air Show
CLEVELAND — Wet weather did not stop an annual Labor Day Weekend tradition in Northeast Ohio. The Cleveland National Air Show is back for its 58th year, but it’s a soggy one this year, as rain postponed planes Sunday and prevented the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels from flying.
thestreamable.com
How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online on September 4, 2022: Viewing Options/Streaming
On Sunday, September 4, 2022 at 2:40 PM EDT, the Cleveland Guardians face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service. Cleveland Guardians vs. Seattle Mariners. When: Sunday, September...
Week 3 Game Balls: Area high school football top performers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Game balls go out to the following players for their Week 3 performances of the high school football season. Check them out and vote for who you think is the player of the week:. ⦁ Sayed Abuhamdeh, North Royalton: Abuhamdeh made an impact on both sides...
Bratenahl mansion was once home to ‘Untouchable’ Eliot Ness: Houses with History
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A lakefront house that once was home to Eliot Ness -- the man who took on Chicago mob boss Al Capone and later tackled crime and corruption in Cleveland -- is on the market for the first time in a generation. Listed at $995,000, the house...
spectrumnews1.com
Defense carries No. 2 Ohio State in 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre Dame
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — With its vaunted offense bogged down, No. 2 Ohio State leaned on its revamped defense in a top-five opener against a former Buckeye that tested its toughness. What You Need To Know. Saturday's game was the first regular-season meeting between Ohio State and Notre Dame...
Wolf Escapes Zoo Habitat in Cleveland, Leading to Lockdown
“Happening now at the Cleveland Zoo, the wolves have escaped their habitat, and the zoo is on lockdown down mode.”. This is the initial tweet sent out by Fox 8 News of Cleveland reporter Tino Bovenzi at 10:08 AM Monday morning. According to his immediate intel, “guests are being shuttled into buildings for safety,” he continued. “Staff employees are trying to locate the wolves for capture.”
Local Poet Gale Henderson Grew Up in Cleveland's Lee Harvard Community; Was Not Fond of Poetry As A Child
Poet Gale HendersonCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Cleveland, OH. - Is poetry lyrical, epic or rhythmic? Is poetry a broad skill or a learned talent? Whatever poetry may or may not be, it's a respected art - literature that can inspire, stimulate the minds and motivate people to get up and do something. According to literary terms.net, poetry is a type of literature based on the interplay of words and rhythm. It often employs rhymesand meters. In poetry, words flow together to form sounds, images, and ideas that might be too complex or abstract to describe directly. Poetry is a skill few people have mastered, and many artists earn to develop.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Herbstreit reacts to Notre Dame vs. Ohio State thriller in Week 1
Kirk Herbstreit was in Columbus for Week 1 as part of the broadcast team covering the Notre Dame vs. Ohio State matchup to open the season. The top-5 battle lived up to the hype and was dramatic deep into the fourth quarter. Despite entering the game as a 17-point underdog, Marcus Freeman’s Fighting Irish squad went toe-to-toe with the Buckeyes.
spectrumnews1.com
Cedar Point retires Top Thrill Dragster coaster
SANDUSKY, Ohio — Cedar Point announced Tuesday the Top Thrill Dragster will be retired. The park announced the retirement of the world's first-ever strata coaster on its Twitter page. According to Cedar Point's website, the Top Thrill Dragster ran for 19 seasons and had 18 million riders. "Our team...
Cleveland Air show Labor Day schedule
The Cleveland Air Show returns Saturday for the tradition of flying the skies of Northeast Ohio on Labor Day weekend.
Labor Day Weekend 2022: The Northeast Ohio events you need to know about
The unofficial final weekend of summer is here.
Despite weather, concert at Canfield Fair continues
Despite Sunday's severe weather, the Sam Hunt concert is still going on at the Canfield Fair.
Bleak Ohio restaurant sales figures released as Cleveland operators navigate industry’s ‘razor’s edge’
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Caring for restaurant employees is a critical salve for an industry that is under siege in a variety of ways, local operators said in the wake of surveys that show declining sales. More than half of Ohio’s restaurant operators showed a drop in sales this year,...
Country music star Chase Rice performs surprise concert at his Welcome to the Farm Bar in Cleveland's Flats
CLEVELAND — Many flocked to Cleveland's Flats last night to watch the highly anticipated Ohio State vs. Notre Dame football game. Those watching the game at Welcome to the Farm received quite a surprise. Country music star Chase Rice took the stage in Cleveland for a surprise performance at...
Ryan Day Sends Clear Message Following Ohio State's Win vs. Notre Dame
It wasn't exactly pretty, but Ryan Day's Ohio State Buckeyes got the job done vs. the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame on Saturday night. Potential Heisman candidate C.J. Stroud completed 24 of his 34 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns in OSU's 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre Dame.
Cleveland Division of Police announce Passing of Cleveland Patrol Officer
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police have announced the passing of Cleveland Police Department Patrol Officer Clayton Ellenberger, age 38. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Ellenberger passed away suddenly on Wednesday, August 31....
Teacher inspires students, staff with positive attitude amid tragic loss
For PE teacher Ryan Albright, Campus International isn’t just a place to teach, it also provides an outlet to help channel the grief from losing his 11-year-old son, Luke, to neuroblastoma.
