Fstoppers
The Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 Sports Lens Review
Sigma describes this lens as its "flagship" lens, but how does it perform in the hands of an independent reviewer? Take a look and find out if it lives up to the hype. Before I bought my Canon R5 and a bunch of native lenses to go with it, I was a big supporter of third-party lenses. In my collection of lenses, I have a bunch of Tamrons, Tokinas, and Sigmas, and I have to say that out of all the third-party lenses I own, the Sigma 50mm f/1.4 Art was always my favorite, despite its heft and weight. The quality and sharpness I got from that lens was far better than a number of Canon L series lenses I own, so I am most definitely a fan of Sigma's lens lineup. That being said, I've never owned a 70-200mm lens of any kind, so when I went to Sigma's website to look at its latest lineup, I was quite surprised to see that they name the 70-200mm lens as their "flagship" lens.
Fstoppers
How to Use Color to Improve Your Black and White Photography
It might seem oxymoronic to talk about using color to improve your black and white photography, but understanding this process will take your imagery to new levels. Before I knew anything about photography or editing, particularly using software such as Photoshop or Lightroom, I always thought black and white simply meant there was no color in an image. I didn't know about or understand the intricacies of highlights, shadows, or midtones or appreciate the importance of using contrast and texture to give more impact to black and white images. Of course, I've come a long way since then and enjoy going out and working with conditions that I know will be conducive to black and white imagery. But how can we use color to improve our black and white photography?
Fstoppers
A Look at the Canon RF 24mm f/1.8 Macro IS STM Lens
A 24mm lens with a wide aperture is already quite versatile, but add in image stabilization and macro capabilities, and it becomes one of the most useful you can carry. For Canon shooters, there is the RF 24mm f/1.8 Macro IS STM, and this excellent video review takes a look at the lens and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in practice.
Fstoppers
The Easiest Way to Blend Focus and Exposure in a Single Image
Do you want to get pin-sharp photos with amazing dynamic range every time? Then, use this very simple technique. When you're out in the field and feel like you have a wonderful opportunity to nail a really great shot because of the conditions, light, or scenery at that particular moment, there are a number of things you need to get right. Of course, composition is a big one, and you need to decide how you're going to frame your shot to get all of your desired elements in the correct position. You also need to decide on whether you'll shoot in portrait or landscape orientation. Honestly, the list is long, but two of the most important things you must get right are exposure and focus. But how can you get tack-sharp photos with amazing dynamic range throughout your image in a simple, uncomplicated manner?
Fstoppers
How to Nail the Composition for Different Aspect Ratios
When you are shooting, do you think about what aspect ratio you need your finished shots to be in? Where will the photos go? Will they need to fit multiple aspect ratios for social, web, and other places? Here's a way you can make sure your images are perfect for each final ratio you need.
Fstoppers
Four Great Leica Cameras That Are Affordable
It's not often you associate Leica cameras with being affordable, but if you do some digging, you can find some very attractive options. For a long time, I always wanted to have a Leica camera in my collection. I was drawn to the craftsmanship and the immaculate reputation they carried around the globe. I also loved that unmistakable red circle that denoted Leicas. In truth, it was more a status symbol and ego than anything else, but as I got older and saw more and more celebrities waving Leicas around in their hands, I went off them a little. I also amassed student loans and traveled as a backpacker for many years, which kind of put the idea of Leicas well and truly out of my mind.
Fstoppers
A Look at the New Tamron 50-400mm f/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD Lens
Tamron has released some mightily impressive lenses in the last years, including some that push the boundaries of design, such as the 35-150mm f/2-2.8 Di III VXD. The company recently announced the 50-400mm f/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD, which offers a huge range of focal lengths all in one package. What sort of performance and image quality can you expect from it? This great first look video takes a look.
Fstoppers
Fujifilm X-H2S Autofocus Deep Dive
The Fujifilm X-H2S is one of the most buzzworthy cameras of 2022, and for good reason. With the release of the X-H2S, Fujifilm has introduced not only a new flagship, but a new line of cameras designed to appeal to the ever-increasing hybrid shooter market. Additionally, the X-H2S replaces the X-H1, which received many mixed reviews when released four years ago. As with every new camera, YouTube was inundated with a flood of reviews, many of which I watched in order to learn more about Fuji's new flagship, especially regarding the autofocus performance, which is where the company has lagged behind other brands in recent years). The more reviews I watched, however, the more confused I became, because the autofocus was highly praised in some reviews and greatly criticized in others. At this point, I decided to take matters into my own hands and borrow an X-H2S in order to see for myself how good the camera really is. Over the course of a week, I put the camera through its paces and tested the still and video autofocus with my most difficult subjects, my kids. After that, I tested the video autofocus in my studio in a sort of talking head format, because I have found that the X-T4 struggled in this area. I also used the camera to record the review itself and included a lot of photos, video clips, and EVF screen captures too, because I wanted to be as thorough as possible. Keep in mind that I reviewed the autofocus as a portrait photographer, not as a sports or nature photographer, but in either case, I was very surprised by the results. I hope you enjoy my review.
Fstoppers
Canon Breaks the Silence on Viltrox Lenses
News recently broke that Viltrox, a brand known for their affordable lenses, has stopped manufacturing for the Canon RF mount after rumors that Canon had asked them to pull their products. Canon recently confirmed that news, and it certainly raises questions about the future of third-party lenses for their mirrorless cameras.
Fstoppers
You Can Watch TV on a Leica Now
If you're a Leica fan who also enjoys watching movies and television shows in the best possible image quality, you're going to like this. Leica recently announced the Cine 1, an ultra-short-throw projector made for home theaters. Ultra-short-throw projectors are designed with convenience in mind, allowing the user to forgo the need for a ceiling mount or to clear out space by allowing a large image (80 or 100 inches in this case) to be projected upward from just a few inches away. It actually makes sense to see an optical company making such a projector. Because ultra-short-throw projectors need to create very large, crisp images from a quite short distance, they require a lot of optical savvy, making a company like Leica an appropriate choice.
Fstoppers
A Look at One of Canon's Most Legendary Lenses
Before Canon's RF mount, there was the EF mount, and before the EF mount, there was the FD mount. The FD mount is over 50 years old, but it had some groundbreaking lenses, and with the ability to adapt them to mirrorless lenses, we are seeing a real resurgence in popularity. This awesome video review takes a look at one of the most legendary FD lenses, the 55mm f/1.2 S.S.C. Aspherical.
