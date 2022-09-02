ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
St. Joseph Post

Missouri Western builds big lead, knocks off Fort Hays State on the road Thursday

HAYS, KS - Missouri Western did two things especially well against Central Oklahoma in week one - running the football and playing defense. The Griffons (2-0) played to those strengths again Thursday, rushing for 311 yards scoring all of their points on the ground and coming up with key stops on defense in a 35-19 over Fort Hays State at Lewis Field Stadium in Hays, Kansas Thursday.
HAYS, KS
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Police Chief Connally retiring

St. Joseph Police Chief Chris Connally is retiring. Connally, who became police chief in January of 2006, will retire at the end of this month. Prior to coming to St. Joseph, Connally served as assistant chief of the Portsmouth, Virginia Police Department. Connally began his career in law enforcement in 1984 after being honorably discharged from the United States Navy.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Ottawa, KS
City
Oskaloosa, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
State
Missouri State
Local
Kansas Football
City
Hiawatha, KS
City
Hamilton, KS
City
Benton, KS
Local
Kansas Education
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph woman injured after pickup, SUV crash

ANDREW COUNTY —A St. Joseph woman was injured in an accident just before 7p.m. Wednesday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2021 GMC Sierra driven by Gregory T. Seifert, 52, St. Joseph, was southbound on Business Route 71 three miles north of St. Joseph. The...
ANDREW COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Arrests made in string of car thefts in Buchanan County and St. Joseph

Two men have been arrested, accused of car theft in Buchanan County and St. Joseph as well as roaming neighborhoods, seeking to rifle through cars for anything they can steal. Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett says his deputies received a call while aggressively patrolling areas, looking for the suspects. Deputies located a 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old man very early Wednesday morning in Creek Crossing.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Post
St. Joseph Post

Showcase aims to keep the Kansas workforce in Kansas

Zoe Alba, a freshman at Garden City Achieve High School, stood outside Hy-Plains Feedyard in Montezuma, while owner Tom Jones explained the different genetic traits of cattle. Alba and the other students listening to Jones all had one thing in common — a passion for cattle and ranching. It’s...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Police report 70-year-old St. Joseph man falls to death from Highway 36 bridge

St. Joseph police report a 70-year-old St. Joseph man plunged to his death after a single-car wreck early Thursday morning. The police department reports witnesses say a car speeding south on 6th Street crossed over into oncoming traffic and then drove through a utility pole before coming to a stop. The driver left the car, walked south on 6th, under the 36 Highway overpass, and up the embankment onto 36 Highway.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
St. Joseph Post

Missouri man dead after head-on crash

MORGAN COUNTY —A Missouri man died in an accident just before 8:30p.m. Friday in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Chevy Traverse driven by Alexander J. Luttrell, 36, Kansas City, Kansas, was southbound on MO 5 just north of Route MM. The driver passed several...
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Kansas City Royals#Jackson Heights#American Football#Highschoolsports#Kfeq St#Mec#East Buchanan
St. Joseph Post

Kan. tries to make it easier to get restricted license, but many miss out

TOPEKA — Kansas wants to give some people with suspended driver's licenses at least some of their driving privileges back. But over 30,000 people miss out. People who had their license suspended because they didn’t pay a ticket can apply for a restricted driver's license. But in 2021, only 1,800 of the 39,000 Kansans who qualified for that help got it. A suspended license doesn’t let someone drive at all. A restricted license allows for some errands, like commuting to work, school, day care or picking up groceries.
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

 https://stjosephpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy