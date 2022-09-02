Read full article on original website
jimc
3d ago
it's too bad so many cried about the recycling plant they wanted to put here, cuz you know the stuff that comes out of them during recycling is different than what goes into them during manufacturing
Vandals and Trespassers Target Unfinished Binghamton-Vestal Greenway
The City of Binghamton Police say they will be stepping up patrols of the site of the construction of the new Vestal Greenway project while the New York State Department of Transportation Director is urging people to stay out of the work zone. City Police say there have been recent incidents of vandalism and trespassing and are telling people to refrain from walking and/or biking on the areas under construction until the project is complete.
Broome Health Officials Advise: Don’t Wait for New COVID Booster
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending the use of the updated COVID-19 boosters from Pfizer and BioNTech and Moderna that add the latest variants of the coronavirus mutations’ spike proteins to the composition of the shot. CDC Director, Doctor Rochelle Walensky endorsed the Advisory Committee on...
This Nichols Inn Is Trying For Title Of Most Haunted Hotel In The USA
Have you heard about the Fainting Goat Island Inn in Nichols, New York? It's considered one of the most haunted hotels in the USA. I first heard about the Goat in 2019 when it finished second behind Mizpah Hotel in Nevada in the USA Today Readers Choice Awards. Because of...
NewsChannel 36
Emergency Plane Landing at Elmira-Corning Airport
BIG FLAT, N.Y. (WENY) -- A float plane had an emergency landing at the Elmira Corning Regional Airport, this afternoon. The airport's manager, Tom Freeman, said the plane carried a pilot and one passenger. The plane landed safely on one wheel, at the airport. He said the plane had two...
NewsChannel 36
This Week in Wine Country: Horseheads Brewing Seneca Lake
WATKINS GLEN, NY (WENY) -- This week in wine country, sponsored by Finger Lakes Wine County, we're visiting Horseheads Brewing Seneca Lake. The second location for Horseheads Brewing, this location is situated at Seneca Harbor Park. The brewery has marina and Seneca Lake views, with indoor and outdoor seating. Horseheads Brewing's Watkins Glen location also shares a kitchen with Lakeside Eatery, which focuses on using fresh ingredients and pub-style fare.
Bainbridge Auto Parts Store Destroyed by Fire
Authorities will be looking for the cause of a fire last night in Chenango County that destroyed an auto parts store and kept firefighters from over a half-dozen fire departments busy for hours overnight and into Tuesday morning, September 6. Chenango County Emergency Services officials say the fire broke out...
Downtown Binghamton Residents Oppose “Stadium Lofts” Project
Some people who live near the site of a planned 70-apartment complex in downtown Binghamton have raised concerns about the proposal. A Westchester County developer wants to build what's been dubbed the $24 million "Stadium Lofts" project on city-owned property near the site of the future fire department headquarters. The...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
100 Years Ago: September 5, 2022
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, this is Labor Day, and the Endicott Johnson workers’ reunion at Ideal Park brought the biggest crowd that Endicott has ever seen. The reunion was provided by George F. Johnson. The new $10,000 organ,...
NewsChannel 36
Man threatened mass shooting at Cornell University
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Ithaca police say a man threatened to commit mass shootings of Cornell University students and Ithaca police officers. Police say Austin Schiller, a 28-year-old from Ithaca, was telling people Wednesday evening he wanted to shoot up the Ivy League school, gesturing with his hands that he would use a rifle.
NewsChannel 36
Victim Identified in Train Accident Near Lowman Crossover
9/5 11:30AM UPDATE: The Chemung County Sheriff's Office says the victim of the train accident has been positively identified as Raymond W. Johns, III, 38, of Breesport. Johns was identified by family members, after seeing photos and information shared in a Facebook post by the Sheriff's office. Family told authorities they last saw Johns approximately one week ago, wearing some of the same items described in the Facebook post.
NewsChannel 36
Eldridge Park has a Party in the Park
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- There's a lot of fun for the entire family this weekend at Eldridge Park for the 2022 Party in the Park. Party in the Park festivities are running all weekend. The fun kicked off Friday night with a free concert at Eldridge Park. Saturday was the actual Party in the Park, where food trucks set up shop, and vendors offered hand-crafted items and other fun things like face paint. Festivities concluded with a fireworks show at night. The park's Executive Director, Beth Clark, says the party helps bring people to the park.
Binghampton University Pipe Dream
Behind “equalityalley”
A homeless ex-nursing student has taken to TikTok to voice serious allegations against Binghamton University and United Health Services (UHS) Hospitals. Oliver Horne first joined Decker College of Nursing and Public Health’s Baccalaureate accelerated track (BAT) program in 2020, learning remotely before extending his stay an additional year. According to Horne, his tuition was supported through his work at UHS as a nursing assistant, with him working around 64 to 80 hours a week during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
