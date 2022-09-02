ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

jimc
3d ago

it's too bad so many cried about the recycling plant they wanted to put here, cuz you know the stuff that comes out of them during recycling is different than what goes into them during manufacturing

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Broome County Regional Farmers Market

A trip to the Broome County Regional Farmers Market is a great way to get out and connect with others in the community. The market is free to attend and contains many local vendors and farmers, each with unique produce and products to buy. The Broome County Regional Farmers Market...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WETM

Watkins Glen officer wins New York SRO of the Year

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — The Watkins Glen Central School District announced that School Resource Officer, Jamie Coleman, has been named 2021-2022 New York State School Resource Officer of the Year. The school made this announcement through its social media accounts. According to the post, Officer Coleman is a...
WATKINS GLEN, NY
Binghampton University Pipe Dream

Check out LUMA as it returns to Downtown Binghamton

Next weekend, Downtown Binghamton will once again become a playground for artists worldwide to showcase their talents through stories and creativity. This year the LUMA lineup includes artists from Ukraine, Southeast Asia, Barcelona, Madrid, Budapest, Bucharest and, of course, Binghamton. From Friday, Sept. 9 through Saturday, Sept. 10, 8:30 p.m. to 12:15 p.m., the sidewalk will be brimming with food trucks and vendors, bringing life to the Binghamton community.
BINGHAMTON, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Flood Advisory issued for part of Central New York

BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — The National Weather Service in Binghamton issued a Flood Advisory on September, 5th at 9:04PM EDT until September, 5th at 11:15PM EDT. Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected in a portion of central New York, including the following counties, Chenango, Madison and Otsego. Minor...
BINGHAMTON, NY
whcuradio.com

Cardboard boats to set sail in Ithaca on Sunday

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — This coming weekend, homemade boats will hit the water in Tompkins County. The fourth annual Cardboard Boat Race is happening at the Ithaca Yacht Club. The race starts at 2:30 PM on Sunday, and the watercrafts will be on display beforehand. There’ll be food, drinks,...
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Hupstate Circus Festival flips into Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Circus Culture had acrobats and other circus artists flip into Ithaca this Labor Day Weekend for the 2nd Annual Hupstate Circus Festival. The event brought in dozens of circus artists to perform in multiple shows over the course of the holiday weekend. The festival features 13 shows to watch from September 2nd to the 5th. Circus Culture aims to attract more people to circus arts with the festival by making most of the weekend's events free of charge.
ITHACA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Vandals and Trespassers Target Unfinished Binghamton-Vestal Greenway

The City of Binghamton Police say they will be stepping up patrols of the site of the construction of the new Vestal Greenway project while the New York State Department of Transportation Director is urging people to stay out of the work zone. City Police say there have been recent incidents of vandalism and trespassing and are telling people to refrain from walking and/or biking on the areas under construction until the project is complete.
BINGHAMTON, NY
NewsChannel 36

Emergency Plane Landing at Elmira-Corning Airport

BIG FLAT, N.Y. (WENY) -- A float plane had an emergency landing at the Elmira Corning Regional Airport, this afternoon. The airport's manager, Tom Freeman, said the plane carried a pilot and one passenger. The plane landed safely on one wheel, at the airport. He said the plane had two...
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

This Week in Wine Country: Horseheads Brewing Seneca Lake

WATKINS GLEN, NY (WENY) -- This week in wine country, sponsored by Finger Lakes Wine County, we're visiting Horseheads Brewing Seneca Lake. The second location for Horseheads Brewing, this location is situated at Seneca Harbor Park. The brewery has marina and Seneca Lake views, with indoor and outdoor seating. Horseheads Brewing's Watkins Glen location also shares a kitchen with Lakeside Eatery, which focuses on using fresh ingredients and pub-style fare.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Bainbridge Auto Parts Store Destroyed by Fire

Authorities will be looking for the cause of a fire last night in Chenango County that destroyed an auto parts store and kept firefighters from over a half-dozen fire departments busy for hours overnight and into Tuesday morning, September 6. Chenango County Emergency Services officials say the fire broke out...
BAINBRIDGE, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

100 Years Ago: September 5, 2022

100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, this is Labor Day, and the Endicott Johnson workers’ reunion at Ideal Park brought the biggest crowd that Endicott has ever seen. The reunion was provided by George F. Johnson. The new $10,000 organ,...
BINGHAMTON, NY
NewsChannel 36

Man threatened mass shooting at Cornell University

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Ithaca police say a man threatened to commit mass shootings of Cornell University students and Ithaca police officers. Police say Austin Schiller, a 28-year-old from Ithaca, was telling people Wednesday evening he wanted to shoot up the Ivy League school, gesturing with his hands that he would use a rifle.
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Victim Identified in Train Accident Near Lowman Crossover

9/5 11:30AM UPDATE: The Chemung County Sheriff's Office says the victim of the train accident has been positively identified as Raymond W. Johns, III, 38, of Breesport. Johns was identified by family members, after seeing photos and information shared in a Facebook post by the Sheriff's office. Family told authorities they last saw Johns approximately one week ago, wearing some of the same items described in the Facebook post.
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Eldridge Park has a Party in the Park

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- There's a lot of fun for the entire family this weekend at Eldridge Park for the 2022 Party in the Park. Party in the Park festivities are running all weekend. The fun kicked off Friday night with a free concert at Eldridge Park. Saturday was the actual Party in the Park, where food trucks set up shop, and vendors offered hand-crafted items and other fun things like face paint. Festivities concluded with a fireworks show at night. The park's Executive Director, Beth Clark, says the party helps bring people to the park.
ELMIRA, NY
Binghampton University Pipe Dream

Behind “equalityalley”

A homeless ex-nursing student has taken to TikTok to voice serious allegations against Binghamton University and United Health Services (UHS) Hospitals. Oliver Horne first joined Decker College of Nursing and Public Health’s Baccalaureate accelerated track (BAT) program in 2020, learning remotely before extending his stay an additional year. According to Horne, his tuition was supported through his work at UHS as a nursing assistant, with him working around 64 to 80 hours a week during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
VESTAL, NY

