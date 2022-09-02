TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Sheriff Bob Goldsmith is speaking out correcting what he says was a false statement made during our Hero Fund USA fundraiser. During the broadcast, Republican Candidate for Sheriff, Jason Huber discussed what equipment he would want to purchase if he wins in November. Sheriff Goldsmith told News 18 that he began receiving calls after Huber's appearance asking the Sheriff why his department didn't have the necessary equipment Huber said he would buy.

