No one collected the rifle: Convicted felon now charged with Richmond police officer's attempted murder got plea deal after 'shocking failure'
RICHMOND, Ind. — When a prosecutor charged Philip Lee last month with the attempted murder of Richmond Police Ofc. Seara Burton, it was just the latest in a long list of felonies that have kept a habitual criminal behind bars for 22 of the past 28 years. Lee’s previous...
cbs4indy.com
‘No coincidence’: Former FBI agent weighs in on ongoing river search in Peru
PERU, Ind. — Indiana State Police still aren’t saying anything about ongoing searches of the Wabash River near the home of a man who has been tied to the Delphi Murder Investigation. For three weeks now, Indiana State Police have been searching the river but won’t say what...
Kokomo man accused of child molestation, threatening to ‘whoop’ boy unless he smoked marijuana
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — A Kokomo man was charged after investigators learned he molested children and allowed and even coerced them to smoke marijuana, according to court documents. Police in Howard County interviewed four children about James Phillips after an investigation involving the Department of Child Services. A female child told investigators Phillips would often […]
Court docs: Muncie woman punched grandmother, attacked her with butter knife before stealing bank card
MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie woman lured her grandmother into her own yard and then attacked her, all so she could get access to her bank card, police say. According to court documents filed in Delaware County, the incident was reported around 6:15 p.m. Friday. Police found a woman lying on the ground outside her […]
Indiana police department asking for continued thoughts, prayers for officer shot in head
RICHMOND, Ind. — An Indiana police department has provided an update on an officer who was taken off life support after being shot in the head. Officer Seara Burton, 28, was shot in the head during a traffic stop on Aug. 10 and was taken off life support and moved into hospice care last week.
Police look for person who fired shots in Marion
MARION, Ind. (WANE) — Police in Marion have asked for the public’s help as they search for the person who fired several gunshots on the city’s southeast side Tuesday afternoon. Police were called around 4:30 p.m. to the area of East 35th Street and Home Avenue on...
Mooreland woman killed in Fulton County crash
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Mooreland woman was killed Wednesday in a crash involving a semi in Fulton County. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. at SR 14 and CR 1100 West in Fulton County, state police said. Investigators say 81-year-old Madonna Mawk was driving east on SR 14 when she hit the driver's side fuel tank of a semi-tractor while she turned north onto CR 1100 West.
Man sentenced to 4 years after carrying gun into Avon Costco while wearing fake DEA badge
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man, who carried a gun into an Avon Costco while wearing a fake law enforcement badge, was sentenced to four years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, the Justice Department said Thursday. According to court documents,...
Motorcyclist involved in fatal accident identified as off-duty deputy
SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A motorcyclist killed this morning in a single motorcycle crash on I-74 near State Road 9 has been identified as an off-duty Shelby County Sheriff's Deputy. Police say 37-year-old Jay Griffith, Jr. of Shelbyville, IN was off-duty and taking part in a multi-state motorcycle ride...
Man arrested for alleged role in shooting on Indy's near east side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was arrested for his alleged involvement in a Monday shooting on Indianapolis' near east side, IMPD said. Joshua Burke, 33, is facing preliminary charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Around 9:45 p.m....
Sheriff corrects false statement from Hero Fund USA
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Sheriff Bob Goldsmith is speaking out correcting what he says was a false statement made during our Hero Fund USA fundraiser. During the broadcast, Republican Candidate for Sheriff, Jason Huber discussed what equipment he would want to purchase if he wins in November. Sheriff Goldsmith told News 18 that he began receiving calls after Huber's appearance asking the Sheriff why his department didn't have the necessary equipment Huber said he would buy.
Person dies in crash between car, semi in Fulton County
A person died in a crash between a car and a semi-truck early Wednesday in rural Fulton County, an official says.
Superintendent of Maconaquah Schools resigns after arrest
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. — The superintendent at Maconaquah School Corporation has resigned after the Fulton County Sheriff's Office confirmed he was arrested for allegedly driving drunk and leaving the scene of a crash. Deputies were called to the single-vehicle crash at around 4:50 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of...
Father, 3 children died from accidental drowning in July, Marion County Coroner says
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis father and his three children who were found in a pond on the city's south side in July died by accidental drowning, according to the Marion County Coroner's Office. Kyle Moorman, 27, and his three children — 1-year-old Kyran Holland, 2-year-old Kyannah Holland and 5-year-old...
Carrasco lays out platform for Marion County prosecutor run
INDIANAPOLIS — The race for Marion County prosecutor is heating up. Cyndi Carrasco was on the campaign trail Wednesday, laying out her four-step platform in hopes of becoming the next Marion County prosecutor. "Solving our public safety crisis won't be easy and there's no silver bullet to making it...
Contractor pleads guilty in Muncie corruption case, ordered to pay $104,750 in restitution
MUNCIE, Ind. — A Delaware County contractor avoided prison time but will pay a hefty price after pleading guilty in a bribery scheme discovered as part of a federal investigation. U.S. District Court Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson ordered 54-year-old Rodney A. Barber to pay $104,750 in restitution to the Muncie Sanitary District. In lieu of a […]
3 arrested for firing gun from Ball State parking garage
MUNCIE, Ind. — Police arrested three people for allegedly firing a gun from a Ball State University parking garage. Officers were called around 11 p.m. Sept. 4 after people reported hearing a series of gunshots near North MicKinley and University avenues. Officers ended up finding shell casings at the...
12 arrested on OWI charges over Labor Day weekend
At least 12 people were arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated over Labor Day weekend. Xiatong Yao, 22, was pulled over by Purdue Police on South River Road around 4:41 a.m. Saturday. PUPD Capt. Song Kang said he drove through a red light and crossed over the centerline on the road. His eyes were reportedly red and watery, and he failed a field sobriety test. He was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Shelby County sheriff's deputy killed in I-74 crash
SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — A Shelby County Sheriff's Department deputy was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 in Shelby County early Wednesday morning, Sheriff Louis Koch said. Shortly after 3:30 a.m., Shelby County Sheriff's Department deputies, along with Indiana State Police troopers, responded to the crash along...
Silver Alert declared for missing Brownsburg man
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 74-year-old man missing from Brownsburg. The Hendricks County Sheriff's Department is searching for Michael Dubak, a 5-foot, 10-inch, 180-pound white male, who was last seen around 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8. Dubak has brown hair and...
