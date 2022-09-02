ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elwood, IN

WEHT/WTVW

Kokomo man accused of child molestation, threatening to ‘whoop’ boy unless he smoked marijuana

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — A Kokomo man was charged after investigators learned he molested children and allowed and even coerced them to smoke marijuana, according to court documents. Police in Howard County interviewed four children about James Phillips after an investigation involving the Department of Child Services. A female child told investigators Phillips would often […]
KOKOMO, IN
Madison County, IN
Elwood, IN
Elwood, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Crime & Safety
Madison, IN
WANE-TV

Police look for person who fired shots in Marion

MARION, Ind. (WANE) — Police in Marion have asked for the public’s help as they search for the person who fired several gunshots on the city’s southeast side Tuesday afternoon. Police were called around 4:30 p.m. to the area of East 35th Street and Home Avenue on...
MARION, IN
WTHR

Mooreland woman killed in Fulton County crash

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Mooreland woman was killed Wednesday in a crash involving a semi in Fulton County. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. at SR 14 and CR 1100 West in Fulton County, state police said. Investigators say 81-year-old Madonna Mawk was driving east on SR 14 when she hit the driver's side fuel tank of a semi-tractor while she turned north onto CR 1100 West.
FULTON COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Motorcyclist involved in fatal accident identified as off-duty deputy

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A motorcyclist killed this morning in a single motorcycle crash on I-74 near State Road 9 has been identified as an off-duty Shelby County Sheriff's Deputy. Police say 37-year-old Jay Griffith, Jr. of Shelbyville, IN was off-duty and taking part in a multi-state motorcycle ride...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
WLFI.com

Sheriff corrects false statement from Hero Fund USA

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Sheriff Bob Goldsmith is speaking out correcting what he says was a false statement made during our Hero Fund USA fundraiser. During the broadcast, Republican Candidate for Sheriff, Jason Huber discussed what equipment he would want to purchase if he wins in November. Sheriff Goldsmith told News 18 that he began receiving calls after Huber's appearance asking the Sheriff why his department didn't have the necessary equipment Huber said he would buy.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Superintendent of Maconaquah Schools resigns after arrest

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. — The superintendent at Maconaquah School Corporation has resigned after the Fulton County Sheriff's Office confirmed he was arrested for allegedly driving drunk and leaving the scene of a crash. Deputies were called to the single-vehicle crash at around 4:50 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of...
FULTON COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Carrasco lays out platform for Marion County prosecutor run

INDIANAPOLIS — The race for Marion County prosecutor is heating up. Cyndi Carrasco was on the campaign trail Wednesday, laying out her four-step platform in hopes of becoming the next Marion County prosecutor. "Solving our public safety crisis won't be easy and there's no silver bullet to making it...
MARION COUNTY, IN
WTHR

3 arrested for firing gun from Ball State parking garage

MUNCIE, Ind. — Police arrested three people for allegedly firing a gun from a Ball State University parking garage. Officers were called around 11 p.m. Sept. 4 after people reported hearing a series of gunshots near North MicKinley and University avenues. Officers ended up finding shell casings at the...
MUNCIE, IN
The Exponent

12 arrested on OWI charges over Labor Day weekend

At least 12 people were arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated over Labor Day weekend. Xiatong Yao, 22, was pulled over by Purdue Police on South River Road around 4:41 a.m. Saturday. PUPD Capt. Song Kang said he drove through a red light and crossed over the centerline on the road. His eyes were reportedly red and watery, and he failed a field sobriety test. He was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

Shelby County sheriff's deputy killed in I-74 crash

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — A Shelby County Sheriff's Department deputy was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 in Shelby County early Wednesday morning, Sheriff Louis Koch said. Shortly after 3:30 a.m., Shelby County Sheriff's Department deputies, along with Indiana State Police troopers, responded to the crash along...
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Silver Alert declared for missing Brownsburg man

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 74-year-old man missing from Brownsburg. The Hendricks County Sheriff's Department is searching for Michael Dubak, a 5-foot, 10-inch, 180-pound white male, who was last seen around 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8. Dubak has brown hair and...
BROWNSBURG, IN
WTHR

