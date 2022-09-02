Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
Fort Worth is Going to Lower Your Property Tax by 2 CentsTom HandyFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth ISD Instituting New Security Measures for the New School YearLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Related
New name and supporting foundation announced for incoming Frisco park
An overhead design rendering of Kaleidoscope Park is shown. (Rendering courtesy Kaleidoscope Park Foundation) An upcoming 5.7-acre park located near the intersection of the Dallas North Tollway and Warren Parkway has a new name and a park foundation, according to a Communities Foundation of Texas news release. Kaleidoscope Park, located...
Plano ISD board approves sale of Shiloh Center property
The Shiloh Center served as Plano ISD's language assessment center. (Andrew Norsworthy/Community Impact Newspaper) The Plano ISD board of trustees unanimously approved the sale of 5.6 acres of district-owned land for $6 million during its Aug. 2 meeting. The plot of land at 3540 14th St. was the location of...
This Is The Most Expensive City To Live In Texas
It takes quite a bit of money to live here.
H-E-B announces when newest Frisco store will open
FRISCO, Texas — North Texas residents won't have to wait much longer for the newest H-E-B store!. The popular Texas grocery store chain announced its latest flagship store in Frisco will open at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21. The store is located at 4800 Main Street, which is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North White Chapel Road widening in Southlake finished
Construction on North White Chapel Road project in Southlake has been completed. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) The North White Chapel Road widening project in Southlake finished on Aug. 11. Mayor John Huffman and City Council held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion. “We’ll finally see some traffic relief,”...
H-E-B Frisco location set to open in late September
H-E-B’s Frisco location at 4800 Main St. is slated to open at 6 a.m. Sept. 21, according to a company news release. (Rendering courtesy H-E-B) H-E-B’s Frisco location at 4800 Main St. is slated to open at 6 a.m. Sept. 21, according to a company news release. Customers can begin scheduling orders for H-E-B Curbside pickup at 1 a.m., Sept. 19, according to the news release. Those orders can be scheduled in advance for pickup on opening day or up to 14 days afterward. The 111,000-square-foot building will include a full-service H-E-B Pharmacy with a drive-thru, a Texas Backyard department featuring outdoor supplies, a True Texas BBQ restaurant with a drive-thru, a bakery and a deli department, according to H-E-B’s website. www.heb.com/frisco.
Lucid Motors coming soon to Legacy West in Plano
Lucid Motors is an electric car company based in California. (Andrew Norsworthy/Community Impact Newspaper) Lucid Motors is expected to open its new studio at Legacy West this fall. This will be its first studio location in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Lucid Motors is an electric car company that allows customers to design their own vehicles. The Lucid Motors showroom will be located at 5908 Headquarters Drive, Plano. 844-367-7787. www.lucidmotors.com.
Study says this Texas city is one of the worst cities to retire in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — Throughout our lives, we will put in thousands of hours of work in the hopes of one day being able to retire. That’s why it’s smart to plan your retirement early, so all those years don’t go to waste. One of the biggest...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MySanAntonio
Texas home to top 3 most 'unfaithful' US cities
Online dating advice site, mydatingadvisor.com, has updated its most "unfaithful" cities in the U.S. rankings for 2022, and the Lone Star State is home to the top three least faithful cities in the country. Dallas claimed the No. 1 spot for the not so illustrious title of least faithful city...
While Rent Isn’t Getting Cheaper in North Texas, Be Glad You’re Not in New York
Maybe this is not the best time to bring this up because either the rent is late or the debit has just cleared the bank. But here goes: The median one-bedroom rent has hit another all-time high in Zumper’s National Rent Index. Locally, Plano was the nation’s 35th most-expensive rental market last month with the cost of a two-bedroom up 18.5 percent since this time a year ago.
Flower Mound Town Council approves Stay N’ Play event venue
Flower Mound Town Council approved plans for a Stay N’ Play event venue Aug. 22. (Anna Herod/Community Impact Newspaper) Flower Mound Town Council held a public hearing to consider an ordinance for a Stay N’ Play event venue during its Aug. 22 meeting. The property will be located at 3434 Long Prairie Road, Ste. 100.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
H-E-B Frisco Set to Open This Month
Grocery chain H-E-B is set to officially open its Frisco location on Wednesday, Sept. 21, the company announced Monday. The announcement comes over a year after plans were announced for the construction of two North Texas locations in Plano and Frisco. An additional store in McKinney and in Mansfield has also been announced.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eater
7 Dallas-Fort Worth Restaurant Openings to Look Forward to this Fall
There’s a lot to look forward to this fall in the Metroplex, with a spate of restaurant openings coming up faster than you can say “pumpkin spice.” Here are seven new dining destinations to track over the few months, serving the best of New Zealand’s seafood, French Riviera-inspired plates, Cajun fare, steak, and oh-so-much pizza.
fortworthreport.org
Amid legal brouhaha, Oktoberfest returns to Fort Worth
This isn’t Shanna Granger’s first rodeo. While this may be the first time Granger is producing Fort Worth Oktoberfest under her company Prost Production, Granger was at the helm of Oktoberfest for seven years in her previous position as an event planner for the Tarrant Regional Water District.
H-E-B announces open date for Frisco location
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - H-E-B is officially opening its doors in North Texas.The grocer's Frisco location will open on Sept. 21. The 11,000 sq. ft. store will include a full-service H-E-B Pharmacy with drive-thru and a True Texas BBQ restaurant with a drive-thru.Customers can start scheduling orders for curbside pickup starting on Sept. 19 at 1 a.m. The H-E-B Frisco store is located at 4800 Main Street in Frisco. The store will be open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.H-E-B will be opening more locations in McKinney, Allen and Plano.
peoplenewspapers.com
Loyalty Propels Construction Business After Tragedy
Renaissance Precast co-founder aims to build on late husband’s legacy. Melissa and Russell Rieman started Renaissance Precast, a cast stone business, nearly 20 years ago. Russell died in March after five months in the hospital, but Melissa, a busy community volunteer, is working to keep the business and his legacy going.
These are the 10 best states to retire in 2022: Study
Whether it's kicking back on the porch reading the newspaper, enjoying the outdoors or just being closer to the grandkids, post-career goals vary for people. But all states are not the same when it comes to retirement, a recent study from Bankrate found.
Denton County Homeless Coalition to host two data events
The Denton County Homeless Coalition will host two countywide events to release the annual Homelessness Data Report. (Courtesy Denton County) The Denton County Homeless Coalition will host two countywide events to release the annual Homelessness Data Report. The event included presentations on Denton County’s locally collected homeless data and data...
WacoTrib.com
Here’s how it’s going since Texas lifted a ban on Sunday morning beer and wine sales
A year ago, the law changed in Texas to allow stores to sell beer and wine before noon on Sundays. People who moved to the state never quite understood why grocery stores’ big, elaborate wine and beer sections were out of bounds because of the time on the clock.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Loaned Life Jackets From Grapevine Lake Going Unreturned
The Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end of summer, and that means a lot of North Texans are spending their days by the water. Yet at Grapevine Lake, hundreds of donated life jackets that are displayed to be borrowed for the day have not been returned. “We lose an...
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas, TX
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
Comments / 0