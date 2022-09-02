H-E-B’s Frisco location at 4800 Main St. is slated to open at 6 a.m. Sept. 21, according to a company news release. (Rendering courtesy H-E-B) H-E-B’s Frisco location at 4800 Main St. is slated to open at 6 a.m. Sept. 21, according to a company news release. Customers can begin scheduling orders for H-E-B Curbside pickup at 1 a.m., Sept. 19, according to the news release. Those orders can be scheduled in advance for pickup on opening day or up to 14 days afterward. The 111,000-square-foot building will include a full-service H-E-B Pharmacy with a drive-thru, a Texas Backyard department featuring outdoor supplies, a True Texas BBQ restaurant with a drive-thru, a bakery and a deli department, according to H-E-B’s website. www.heb.com/frisco.

FRISCO, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO