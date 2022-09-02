ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, TX

WFAA

H-E-B announces when newest Frisco store will open

FRISCO, Texas — North Texas residents won't have to wait much longer for the newest H-E-B store!. The popular Texas grocery store chain announced its latest flagship store in Frisco will open at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21. The store is located at 4800 Main Street, which is...
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

H-E-B Frisco location set to open in late September

H-E-B’s Frisco location at 4800 Main St. is slated to open at 6 a.m. Sept. 21, according to a company news release. (Rendering courtesy H-E-B) H-E-B’s Frisco location at 4800 Main St. is slated to open at 6 a.m. Sept. 21, according to a company news release. Customers can begin scheduling orders for H-E-B Curbside pickup at 1 a.m., Sept. 19, according to the news release. Those orders can be scheduled in advance for pickup on opening day or up to 14 days afterward. The 111,000-square-foot building will include a full-service H-E-B Pharmacy with a drive-thru, a Texas Backyard department featuring outdoor supplies, a True Texas BBQ restaurant with a drive-thru, a bakery and a deli department, according to H-E-B’s website. www.heb.com/frisco.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Lucid Motors coming soon to Legacy West in Plano

Lucid Motors is an electric car company based in California. (Andrew Norsworthy/Community Impact Newspaper) Lucid Motors is expected to open its new studio at Legacy West this fall. This will be its first studio location in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Lucid Motors is an electric car company that allows customers to design their own vehicles. The Lucid Motors showroom will be located at 5908 Headquarters Drive, Plano. 844-367-7787. www.lucidmotors.com.
PLANO, TX
MySanAntonio

Texas home to top 3 most 'unfaithful' US cities

Online dating advice site, mydatingadvisor.com, has updated its most "unfaithful" cities in the U.S. rankings for 2022, and the Lone Star State is home to the top three least faithful cities in the country. Dallas claimed the No. 1 spot for the not so illustrious title of least faithful city...
TEXAS STATE
CandysDirt

While Rent Isn’t Getting Cheaper in North Texas, Be Glad You’re Not in New York

Maybe this is not the best time to bring this up because either the rent is late or the debit has just cleared the bank. But here goes: The median one-bedroom rent has hit another all-time high in Zumper’s National Rent Index. Locally, Plano was the nation’s 35th most-expensive rental market last month with the cost of a two-bedroom up 18.5 percent since this time a year ago.
PLANO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

H-E-B Frisco Set to Open This Month

Grocery chain H-E-B is set to officially open its Frisco location on Wednesday, Sept. 21, the company announced Monday. The announcement comes over a year after plans were announced for the construction of two North Texas locations in Plano and Frisco. An additional store in McKinney and in Mansfield has also been announced.
FRISCO, TX
Eater

7 Dallas-Fort Worth Restaurant Openings to Look Forward to this Fall

There’s a lot to look forward to this fall in the Metroplex, with a spate of restaurant openings coming up faster than you can say “pumpkin spice.” Here are seven new dining destinations to track over the few months, serving the best of New Zealand’s seafood, French Riviera-inspired plates, Cajun fare, steak, and oh-so-much pizza.
DALLAS, TX
fortworthreport.org

Amid legal brouhaha, Oktoberfest returns to Fort Worth

This isn’t Shanna Granger’s first rodeo. While this may be the first time Granger is producing Fort Worth Oktoberfest under her company Prost Production, Granger was at the helm of Oktoberfest for seven years in her previous position as an event planner for the Tarrant Regional Water District.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

H-E-B announces open date for Frisco location

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - H-E-B is officially opening its doors in North Texas.The grocer's Frisco location will open on Sept. 21. The 11,000 sq. ft. store will include a full-service H-E-B Pharmacy with drive-thru and a True Texas BBQ restaurant with a drive-thru.Customers can start scheduling orders for curbside pickup starting on Sept. 19 at 1 a.m. The H-E-B Frisco store is located at 4800 Main Street in Frisco. The store will be open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.H-E-B will be opening more locations in McKinney, Allen and Plano.
FRISCO, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

Loyalty Propels Construction Business After Tragedy

Renaissance Precast co-founder aims to build on late husband’s legacy. Melissa and Russell Rieman started Renaissance Precast, a cast stone business, nearly 20 years ago. Russell died in March after five months in the hospital, but Melissa, a busy community volunteer, is working to keep the business and his legacy going.
UNIVERSITY PARK, TX
KDAF

These are the 10 best states to retire in 2022: Study

Whether it's kicking back on the porch reading the newspaper, enjoying the outdoors or just being closer to the grandkids, post-career goals vary for people. But all states are not the same when it comes to retirement, a recent study from Bankrate found.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Loaned Life Jackets From Grapevine Lake Going Unreturned

The Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end of summer, and that means a lot of North Texans are spending their days by the water. Yet at Grapevine Lake, hundreds of donated life jackets that are displayed to be borrowed for the day have not been returned. “We lose an...
GRAPEVINE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
