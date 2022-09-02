ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, IL

See who bought and sold property in Knox County Aug. 25-31

By Tom Martin, Galesburg Register-Mail
The Register-Mail
The Register-Mail
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35b8uZ_0hg5lqXL00

The following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions were recorded in Knox County the week of Aug. 25-31, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners' names that would be on the full deed may not be visible in this list.

• 1124 Pheasant Dr Knoxville, Harley T/Devin N Mcgarry to Alan & Bobbi Jo Satunas for $285,000

• 27 Oak Point Ct. Dahinda, Alan & Bobbi Jo Satunas to Harley T. & Devin Mcgarry for $285,000

• 306 N Olin St., Altona, Ryan J. West to Scott Sallee for $20,000

• 1256 Pine Tree Ln., Galesburg, Ellen B Pferschy to William M Griffin for $162,000

• 82 W North St., Galesburg, Jeffrey W Woolsey to Gabreil M Hilman for $38,000

• 2629 Golf Rd., La Fayette., Paula Boston to John Porter for $67,000

• 200 Stokedale Ln, Abingdon, Brian L Friedrich to Sonita D Siedel for $100,000

• 334 N Knox St., Oneida, Juile A Jordan Brandt to Brian T Snyder for $100,000

• 935 Lyman St., Galesburg, Estate Of Linda C Neave, deceased, to Countryside Investment Properties, Llc for            23,500

• 486 N Kellogg St., Galesburg, Albert B. Crawford to Gregory E Davies for $232,500

• 169 Arnold St., Galesburg, Leola M. Schalf to Jacob R Young for $92,500

• 209 S Timber St., Knoxville, Patrick J Kidwell to Ethan D Johnson for $85,000

• 1307 N Henderson St., Galesburg, Galesburg Commercial, Llc to Pmp Holdings Llc for $80,000

• 1317 N Henderson St., Galesburg, James Rodarakis to Pmp Holdings, Llc for $167,500

• 1065 Lakeview Rd. S. Dahinda, Richard E & Ana C Breaux to Mark & Cathy Wilson for $190,000

• 801 S Broad St., Knoxville, Travis L & Lindsey N Billeter to Jacob Scott Carnes for $142,000

• 307 W Holmes St., Oneida, Stanley R Simms to Chris & Amy Courtright for $5,000

• 4Th St. Maquon, Thomas A Grohmann to Matthew L Goedeke for $900,000

• 804 4Th St., Maquon Thomas A Grohmann to Michael P Goedeke for $300,000

• Farmland St., Augustine, Tom E Anderson to Marc J Coursey for $840,000

• 401 N Broad St., Galesburg, Paul E & Jean A Johnson to Kyle & Heather Grubb for $104,300

• 238 Knox Highway 10, Galesburg, Kevin W & Lori A Ogborn to Mitch & Hannah Prentice for $105,000

• Vacant Lot Formerly Known As 1975 E Main St., Galesburg, David A Parochetti to City Of Galesburg for $100

• 657 Eiker Dr., Knoxville, James Carnes to Kolten Johnson for $265,750

• 914 S Henderson St., Galesburg, Terry Hodge to Todd/Rosie Woolridge for $7,000

• 51 E Grove St., Galesburg, Amy B Tropp to Susan G Hamm for $98,000

• 797 N Seminary St., Galesburg, Scott Champion to Rentco Llc for $120,000

• 1118 Monroe St., Galesburg, Scott Champion to Dillion T Johnson for $54,500

This article originally appeared on Galesburg Register-Mail: See who bought and sold property in Knox County Aug. 25-31

Comments / 0

Related
hoiabc.com

Homeless shelters pushed past their limits in Peoria

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A surge of homelessness means more people seeking refuge in Peoria shelters, as organizations work with the city to find a quick solution. Kristy Schofield is the Director of Homeless and Housing at the Dream Center Peoria, and says they have more people than ever before at their facilities. The Center can house up to 125 people at a time. But right now, they’re pushing past with 135, with several sleeping on mats instead of beds due to capacity overflow. While some may ask if they would stop letting people in, Schofield says that’s not the policy of the Center, classified as a low-barrier shelter.
PEORIA, IL
tspr.org

Solvera Health open and accepting new patients in Galesburg

Solvera Health operates clinics in Carbondale, Peoria – and now Galesburg. The Galesburg Area Chamber of Commerce and Monmouth Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday at the newly remodeled facility at 256 S. Soangetaha Road. The new clinic is now serving area residents and helping...
GALESBURG, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Jubilee College Historic Site reopens

BRIMFIELD, Ill (WMBD) — Jubilee College is one of the oldest educational institutions in Illinois after being founded in 1839 by Bishop Philander Chase. The college closed in 1862 and the building has since become a historical site. Matthew Mittelstaedt, with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, said due...
BRIMFIELD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Altona, IL
City
Knoxville, IL
City
Abingdon, IL
Knox County, IL
Government
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Oneida, IL
Local
Illinois Real Estate
Local
Illinois Business
County
Knox County, IL
977wmoi.com

Two Vehicle Accident in McDonough County

VEHICLE: Unit 1 – 2020 White Nissan Sedan. DRIVERS: Unit 1 – Lethan W. Sapp, 19-year-old male from Edinburg, IL – Transported to an area hospital with injuries. Unit 2 – Marissa L. Atteberry, 22-year-old female from Bloomington, IL-Transported to area hospital with injuries. PRELIMINARY: A...
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

CI Hero: Marigold Festival Grand Marshal humbled by honorary title

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — This year’s marigold festival grand marshal reflects on his decades spent in the Pekin community. Jim Fairchild said he’s proud of the honorary title. “Becoming the Grand Marshal is very humbling to me,” said Jim Fairchild. “I didn’t feel like that was something...
PEKIN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Business Industry#Linus Business#Oak Point Ct#Harley T Devin#N Olin St#Juile#Pmp Holdings Llc
ourquadcities.com

East Moline celebrates Labor Day with parade

Hundreds came out for the Labor Day Parade in East Moline. A record number of entries honored the Labor Day holiday September 5, as union organizations, marching bands, elected officials, social service organizations and entertainment businesses from around the Quad Cities entertained and inspired parade attendees along the route.
EAST MOLINE, IL
KWQC

2 killed in Labor Day Weekend crash in Fairport

FAIRPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa State Patrol (ISP) is investigating a single-car crash that killed two people from Muscatine. According to an ISP report, 50-year-old Alexander Shoppa and 49-year-old Rachel Shoppa died after losing control of their Cadillac Escalade SUV on IA Highway 22 near Monroe St. in Fairport around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
MUSCATINE, IA
WQAD

Kewanee celebrates 69 years of 'Hog Days' festival

KEWANEE, Ill. — It's a celebration almost seven decades old: Kewanee's 'Hog Days' festival that takes place on Labor Day weekend every year. This marks the 69th year for the festival in 2022. The four-day event brings together thousands of people despite the changing times. "A lot of fairs...
KEWANEE, IL
KWQC

No injuries after structure fire in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - No injuries were reported in a structure fire that broke out Sunday in a Davenport home, according to a press release. Davenport fire officials say firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 1600 block of West 4th Street at 11:58 a.m. with six fire trucks, a command vehicle, and a total of 19 personnel.
DAVENPORT, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
1470 WMBD

Peoria home demolished after fire Sunday morning

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters were called just before 7:15 a.m. Sunday to a home in the area of W. Widenham and N. DuSable Streets, near Roosevelt Magnet School, on reports of heavy smoke. Crews arrived to find the two-story fully engulfed in flames. Fire Battalion Chief Lore Baxter...
PEORIA, IL
106.9 KROC

New Luxury Cruise Ship Sails Through Iowa Next Week

Next week, you can witness the debut of a brand new cruise ship here in Iowa, even if you can't afford to hop onboard. The Viking Mississippi cruise ship sets sail on its maiden voyage starting in St. Paul, Minnesota this Saturday, September 3. Its first stop in Iowa is Tuesday, September 6, in Dubuque. According to KWWL, the ship will arrive there at 11 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the American Trust Rivers Edge Plaza in the Port of Dubuque.
DUBUQUE, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Pritzker among speakers at 53rd annual Labor Day Picnic

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker will be among the Democratic candidates for office who will be attending the Salute to Labor 53rd Annual Labor Day Picnic on Monday, September 5. The picnic takes place at the Rock Island County Fairgrounds, 4200 Archer Drive in East Moline. Food will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
QuadCities.com

Meet Atticus, The New Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week!

QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. Atticus spends most of his time outside munching on grass but will come over for a snuggle now and again. True to his breed, this 6-year-old hound dog has a prey drive. He is required to go into a home with no other animals and children 12+. He’s quite the laid-back gentleman when in a calm environment and is sure to sing you the songs of his people when you first stop in to say hello. Think he could be the one? Come meet him today!
MILAN, IL
1470 WMBD

Two now arrested following recent stabbing

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say they now have two suspects in custody in connection with a stabbing incident more than a week ago. Police say Kendall Howard, 31, was arrested Friday on charges including Attempted Murder, Aggravated Battery, and Mob Action. This follows the arrest of Reuben Bailey,...
PEORIA, IL
Local 4 WHBF

One injured in shooting in Rock Island

Police in Rock Island need your help with a shooting and stolen car case. On Sunday, September 4, at approximately 10:40 a.m. the Rock Island Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 2800 block of Eighth Avenue. Witnesses reported seeing a red vehicle involved but officers were unable to locate a […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
The Register-Mail

The Register-Mail

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
303K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Galesburg, IL from Galesburg Register Mail.

 http://galesburg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy