Read full article on original website
john edwards
3d ago
it won't matter he has been in wexford a hundred times and just keeps getting òut. probably TNTS best man
Reply
5
Related
wbrn.com
Reed City Weekly Police Blotter
Officers took a report of credit card fraud from a local business. The matter is under investigation. The school liaison officer issued citations to five teens for Use of a Vape Device. It was third offense for oneof the teens, which is a misdemeanor. The matter has been forwarded to Probate Court.
Metro Detroit couple injured in Wexford County crash
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Grosse Pointe Park couple is recovering after a crash along M-115, just south of Cadillac on Saturday.The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. on M-115 near the intersection with 48 Road. A Michigan State Police trooper was working traffic detail at the time and the crash was captured on his dash camera. According to MSP, a 75-year-old Grosse Pointe Park man was driving a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica when he veered off the roadway before striking a large tree on the opposite side of the road. His 75-year-old wife was also injured in the crash. Both were taken to Munson Medical Center in Cadillac but the passenger was later taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, due to the extent of her injuries. Her condition is unknown at this time.It's unclear if the driver will face charges.WATCH the video in the tweet below:
Drowning on Upper Herring Lake confirmed by Frankfort fire chief
A drowning occurred on Upper Herring Lake over the weekend, according to Mike Cedarholm, fire chief for the Frankfort Fire Department.
2 Person Injured In A Single-Vehicle Crash In Cadillac (Wexford County, MI)
Michigan State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash that injured a Grosse Pointe Park Couple. The crash happened on M-115 near the intersection with [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hearing for five Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot suspects ends without ruling
The preliminary hearing for five men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer concluded Thursday, Sept. 1, without a ruling from the judge. The decision will determine if Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office has adequate evidence to take the case to trial in Antrim County Circuit Court. While preliminary hearing rulings are often immediate, 86th District Court Judge Michael S. Stepka said he’ll allow the AG’s Office and defense attorneys an opportunity to file written briefs before issuing a decision.
Toxicology report: Opioids found in deceased Oceana County 4-year-old
A toxicology report has been released in connection to the death of a Grant Township 4-year-old. The victim had fentanyl in his system when he died, the toxicology report explains.
fox2detroit.com
MSP: Detroit man, California woman caught with meth in northern Michigan
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is facing charges after authorities say he was caught with meth and heroin in northern Michigan. According to Michigan State Police, troopers stopped a vehicle on Lake Street near Cass in Cadillac around 1:40 a.m. June 19. Police said both the driver, John Evart Adair, 40, and the passenger, Rebecca Lea-Ann Hill, 30, from Santa Cruz, Calif. had methamphetamine.
WNEM
Stranded dog close to capture after 2+ weeks
CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Nearly three weeks after being stranded on an island, Zaria appears to be on the verge of being rescued. The two-year-old Great Dane ran off from her new owners and ended up in the middle of Clare County’s Cranberry Lake. Animal control initially hoped...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Heroin, more meth found when police arrest pair on meth possession warrants in Northern Michigan: MSP
A man and woman are facing charges after they were busted not once, but twice for drug possession in Northern Michigan, according to Michigan State Police.
26-year-old Florida man killed, crashed into Traverse City apartment
TRAVERSE CITY, MI -- Police believe alcohol was a factor is a fatal crash that happened early Thursday morning involving a Florida man who drove into an apartment building. According to 9&10 News, the 26-year-old man was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The man was...
Detroit News
Michigan State Police investigating voting equipment sold on eBay
Lansing — Michigan State Police are investigating how a piece of election equipment was sold on eBay after being donated to a Goodwill Industries thrift store in Cadillac. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's office said in a statement that someone tried to sell a voter assist terminal, a device used to help voters with disabilities mark their ballots.
oceanacountypress.com
176 corn stalks stolen.
NEWFIELD TOWNSHIP — A thief or thieves stole 176 cornstalks and a trail camera from property located in the 2100 block of South 148th Avenue, according to the Hart post of the Michigan State Police. The larceny theft was reported Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 2:45 p.m. The case remains...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fire Destroys RV at Houghton Lake Craft Show
A motorhome caught fire Saturday morning in the parking lot of Houghton Lake High School. This was during the North Central Arts Council’s annual Labor Day weekend craft show. Roscommon Township Fire Department said the fire broke out around 10:30 Saturday morning. The fire could be seen from across...
Florida Man Dies After Crashing Car into Traverse City Apartment Building
A Florida man is dead after crashing his car into an apartment building in Traverse City early Thursday morning. Police say the 26-year-old was driving east on Munson Avenue at about 2 a.m. when he left the road and crashed his car into the Hawk’s Nest apartment building. There is heavy damage to the building, but no one inside was injured.
Efforts to Rescue Dog on Cranberry Lake Extends to 16 Days
A Great Dane named Zaria has been surviving on Cranberry Lake in Harrison for 16 days. “Initially we got the call last Wednesday, and the dog has been on the island prior to that,” said Clare County Animal Control Officer Bob Dodson. Dodson said Zaria only traveled about 200...
1 Person Died Following A Car Crash In Wilcox Township (Newaygo County, MI)
Police pursuits on Monday ended in a car crash that killed one driver. According to the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Deputies, the motorist crashed into a tree after fleeing the police.
Cadillac Area Modelers Society Celebrating 55 Years of Flight
We’re joined by club member Toby Danford to talk about the model air show, flea market, craft show and more. You can check out the model air show on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the CAMS Club Field in Tustin.
interlochenpublicradio.org
Get ready for slowdowns between TC and Acme, starting Tuesday
A road construction project between Traverse City and Acme could mean months of traffic delays. Starting Tuesday, crews will add a center median and repave the 1.5-mile section of U.S. 31 and M-72, between Holiday and Five Mile Roads. “We’ve had more than 100 crashes on this stretch in the...
leelanauticker.com
Behind The Leelanau Legends: Chubby Mary, Peas & Peanuts, Happy Hour Secret Sauce...& More
It’s easy to get a bit wistful seeing the sun set on high summer season in Leelanau County, but get excited about this, locals: After today, it’s far more likely a seat is waiting for you at your favorite watering hole. While many in our service industry catch a well-deserved end-of-summer nap, tuck into the stories behind just a few of our most famous or curiously named delicacies.
traverseticker.com
Mundos Plans Next Big Expansion; More Restaurant, Retail News
On the heels of opening two new coffee shops on West Front Street this year, Mundos Roasting & Co. is preparing for its next big move: relocating its original Boon Street headquarters to a new building at the corner of Boon and Garfield that will more than double the company’s space, allowing for expanded parking and new services including brewing classes, roastery tours, and coffee cuppings. The Ticker has an inside look at the company’s plans, plus multiple other restaurant and retail updates from across the region.
Comments / 8