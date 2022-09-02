ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manistee County, MI

john edwards
3d ago

it won't matter he has been in wexford a hundred times and just keeps getting òut. probably TNTS best man

5
wbrn.com

Reed City Weekly Police Blotter

Officers took a report of credit card fraud from a local business. The matter is under investigation. The school liaison officer issued citations to five teens for Use of a Vape Device. It was third offense for oneof the teens, which is a misdemeanor. The matter has been forwarded to Probate Court.
REED CITY, MI
CBS Detroit

Metro Detroit couple injured in Wexford County crash

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Grosse Pointe Park couple is recovering after a crash along M-115, just south of Cadillac on Saturday.The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. on M-115 near the intersection with 48 Road. A Michigan State Police trooper was working traffic detail at the time and the crash was captured on his dash camera. According to MSP, a 75-year-old Grosse Pointe Park man was driving a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica when he veered off the roadway before striking a large tree on the opposite side of the road. His 75-year-old wife was also injured in the crash. Both were taken to Munson Medical Center in Cadillac but the passenger was later taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, due to the extent of her injuries. Her condition is unknown at this time.It's unclear if the driver will face charges.WATCH the video in the tweet below:
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Hearing for five Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot suspects ends without ruling

The preliminary hearing for five men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer concluded Thursday, Sept. 1, without a ruling from the judge. The decision will determine if Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office has adequate evidence to take the case to trial in Antrim County Circuit Court. While preliminary hearing rulings are often immediate, 86th District Court Judge Michael S. Stepka said he’ll allow the AG’s Office and defense attorneys an opportunity to file written briefs before issuing a decision.
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

MSP: Detroit man, California woman caught with meth in northern Michigan

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is facing charges after authorities say he was caught with meth and heroin in northern Michigan. According to Michigan State Police, troopers stopped a vehicle on Lake Street near Cass in Cadillac around 1:40 a.m. June 19. Police said both the driver, John Evart Adair, 40, and the passenger, Rebecca Lea-Ann Hill, 30, from Santa Cruz, Calif. had methamphetamine.
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Stranded dog close to capture after 2+ weeks

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Nearly three weeks after being stranded on an island, Zaria appears to be on the verge of being rescued. The two-year-old Great Dane ran off from her new owners and ended up in the middle of Clare County’s Cranberry Lake. Animal control initially hoped...
CLARE COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Michigan State Police investigating voting equipment sold on eBay

Lansing — Michigan State Police are investigating how a piece of election equipment was sold on eBay after being donated to a Goodwill Industries thrift store in Cadillac. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's office said in a statement that someone tried to sell a voter assist terminal, a device used to help voters with disabilities mark their ballots.
MICHIGAN STATE
oceanacountypress.com

176 corn stalks stolen.

NEWFIELD TOWNSHIP — A thief or thieves stole 176 cornstalks and a trail camera from property located in the 2100 block of South 148th Avenue, according to the Hart post of the Michigan State Police. The larceny theft was reported Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 2:45 p.m. The case remains...
SCOTTVILLE, MI
9&10 News

Fire Destroys RV at Houghton Lake Craft Show

A motorhome caught fire Saturday morning in the parking lot of Houghton Lake High School. This was during the North Central Arts Council’s annual Labor Day weekend craft show. Roscommon Township Fire Department said the fire broke out around 10:30 Saturday morning. The fire could be seen from across...
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI
interlochenpublicradio.org

Get ready for slowdowns between TC and Acme, starting Tuesday

A road construction project between Traverse City and Acme could mean months of traffic delays. Starting Tuesday, crews will add a center median and repave the 1.5-mile section of U.S. 31 and M-72, between Holiday and Five Mile Roads. “We’ve had more than 100 crashes on this stretch in the...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
leelanauticker.com

Behind The Leelanau Legends: Chubby Mary, Peas & Peanuts, Happy Hour Secret Sauce...& More

It’s easy to get a bit wistful seeing the sun set on high summer season in Leelanau County, but get excited about this, locals: After today, it’s far more likely a seat is waiting for you at your favorite watering hole. While many in our service industry catch a well-deserved end-of-summer nap, tuck into the stories behind just a few of our most famous or curiously named delicacies.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
traverseticker.com

Mundos Plans Next Big Expansion; More Restaurant, Retail News

On the heels of opening two new coffee shops on West Front Street this year, Mundos Roasting & Co. is preparing for its next big move: relocating its original Boon Street headquarters to a new building at the corner of Boon and Garfield that will more than double the company’s space, allowing for expanded parking and new services including brewing classes, roastery tours, and coffee cuppings. The Ticker has an inside look at the company’s plans, plus multiple other restaurant and retail updates from across the region.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

