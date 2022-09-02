ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Yardbarker

NFC Notes: 49ers, Bears, Cowboys

49ers GM John Lynch said during a recent radio interview that the team is committed to QB Trey Lance as their starter, but many feel that doesn’t mean that QB Jimmy Garoppolo won’t be looming throughout the season if Lance doesn’t perform well. “Kyle [Shanahan] makes those...
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Roquan Smith’s strong take on potential of a Bears LB will excite Chicago fans

The Chicago Bears roster is filled with multiple players who have much to prove in the coming season, including linebacker Nicholas Morrow. The Bears are slated to roll out a 4-3 base defense this year, with Roquan Smith set to once again lead the team’s linebacker group. He will tag along with a few new […] The post Roquan Smith’s strong take on potential of a Bears LB will excite Chicago fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Chicago Bulls' Rookie Dalen Terry Is A Savage

Chicago Bulls' rookie Dalen Terry has quite the personality about him. He's confident, hard-working, and just seems to be an all-around funny dude. Terry has also popped up just about everywhere this offseason after the Bulls selected him 18th overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. Terry has played in the...
CHICAGO, IL
College Football News

Duke vs Northwestern Prediction, Game Preview

Duke vs Northwestern prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Record: Duke (1-0), Northwestern (1-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions | NFL Predictions.
EVANSTON, IL

