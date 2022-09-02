Read full article on original website
Related
Triple H Confirms Brock Lesnar Walked Out Of WWE SmackDown Following Vince McMahon's Retirement
Vince McMahon announced his retirement from WWE on July 22 hours before WWE SmackDown was set to go live. Shortly after Vince's announcement, it was reported that Lesnar had walked out of the building. He was pulled from advertising on WWE digital platforms. Lesnar ended up appearing at the end of the broadcast with Michael Cole and Pat McAfee acting surprised.
Casino Ladder Match At AEW All Out Hijacked By Stokely Hathaway, Won By The Joker
The winner of the Casino Ladder Match is..... The Joker won the Casino Ladder Match at AEW All Out. With this victory, The Joker has earned a future shot at the AEW World Championship. We just don't know who the Joker is. As Claudio Castagnoli, Dante Martin and Wheeler Yuta...
CM Punk's Dog Larry Makes His Entrance Before AEW All Out
AEW All Out: Zero Hour didn't start until 7 p.m. ET, but the entrances began a little earlier in the evening. Before the show went live, CM Punk brought his famous dog Larry out for the arriving audience. Larry ended up running down the ramp before a security guard got...
AEW All Out Results (9/4/2022): Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk AEW Title Match, Casino Ladder Match & More
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for AEW All Out 2022, live from Hoffman Estates, Illinois on BR Live & FITE TV (Internationally). We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. Match Card. - AEW...
RELATED PEOPLE
R-Truth Explains His 'Clap Back' Against CM Punk Over WWE Vengeance 2011 Booking
At WWE Vengeance 2011, R-Truth and & The Miz scored a victory over Triple H & CM Punk in a tag team bout. In discussing his WWE career with Colt Cabana on The Art of Wrestling in 2014 following his WWE exit, Punk explained that he was unhappy with WWE's decision to have him lose to Truth & Miz, feeling it didn't make sense.
Major League Wrestling Partners With Range Sports, Court Bauer Comments
Major League Wrestling has formed a new partnership in the hopes of reaching new heights. As reported by Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, MLW has partnered with Range Sports, which is led by president Will Funk, who worked for WarnerMedia for the past two decades. There, he had an influential role as the Executive Vice President and made major moves like the NBA on TNT partnership and, alongside CBS, the acquisition of March Madness. Under his guidance, WarnerMedia also started making original programming.
Matt Cardona On Potential Match With Bully Ray: Someone's Going To Make That Match, I'll Be Ready
Matt Cardona will be ready if a company decides to book a match between him and Bully Ray. Cardona and Ray have recently taken shots at each other, with the legend claiming that the Internet Champion wouldn't last a day in ECW and the latter reminding him that he's an ECW Original. Cardona has also stated that Ray is "extreme-shaming "him.
Gunther: I'm Open To Being Involved Somehow With NXT Europe, It Has A Lot Of Potential
Gunther says he's open to being involved with NXT Europe. Previously, as WALTER, Gunther had a successful run as the NXT UK Champion. He was one of the faces of the brand before he moved overseas. Since then, he has been called up to SmackDown, where he is now the WWE Intercontinental Champion. Meanwhile, in August, WWE announced that NXT UK will be going on hiatus ahead of the launch of NXT Europe next year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dani Luna Discusses Her WWE Release, Her Reaction To NXT UK's Hiatus
Dani Luna discusses her WWE release. Luna, like many other NXT UK stars, was let go following the news that NXT UK would be going on hiatus prior to the launch of NXT Europe. In an interview with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston, Luna was asked whether she was released or asked to relocate. She made it clear that the company nicely let her go.
NXT Worlds Collide 2022: NXT Women's Tag Team Championship Match Result
Kayden Carter and Katana Chance successfully defended their Women's Tag Team Championship against Monday Night Raw Superstars, Nikki ASH and Doudrop. Much of the match was one-sided, however. Here's how it all went down, courtesy of our live coverage:. NXT Women's Tag Team Championship Match. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance...
Tony Khan Comments On Having WWE Competition On Labor Day Weekend, Won't 'Sit Back And Take It'
It was a loaded wrestling weekend for fans as WWE held Clash at the Castle on Saturday, September 4 and NXT Worlds Collide on Sunday, September 5. Almost immediately following NXT Worlds Collide was AEW All Out, its annual event that has been held on Labor Day weekend. While the...
CM Punk Details Foot Injury That Sidelined Him After AEW Double Or Nothing
On the June 6 episode of AEW Rampage, CM Punk announced that he suffered a foot injury and would be sidelined for the foreseeable future. Punk had just won the AEW World Title at AEW Double or Nothing and was set to face Hiroshi Tanahashi at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Swerve Strickland Releases Music Video For 'Lifeline'
Swerve Strickland continues to make moves outside of wrestling. Coming off a successful defense of the AEW Tag Team Championships, Swerve Strickland release his music video for "Lifeline." The song features Anthiny King. Fans can watch the video in the embedded player above. "Lifeline" featuring Anthiny King (Official Music Video)
MJF Tweets, Leon Ruffin Marries Aja Smith, Seth Rogen Reacts To Shirt At AEW All Out | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Monday, September 5. - MJF posted his first tweet since May 27. MJF made his return to AEW at AEW All Out, revealing himself as the Joker. - Fightful Select has early plans for WWE Raw. - Seth Freakin Rogen respects the man...
Rhea Ripley On Her Heel Turn: It Was Really Important, I Was Becoming Too Lovey-Dovey
Rhea Ripley says her character change has allowed her to be herself again. In recent months, Ripley has turned heel and aligned with The Judgment Day. This persona is a stark contrast from the version of the former champion fans had been seeing on Raw; she was a babyface for a number of months, and she had been teaming up with Nikki A.S.H. and Liv Morgan.
Dexter Lumis Stalks The Miz, The Judgment Day Attacks Edge, Owens Wins Again | RAW Fight Size
Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for September 6, 2022:. - Dexter Lumis continued to haunt The Miz on Monday. After he previously kidnapped the former WWE Champion, he again got his hands on The A-Lister. In the main event, The Miz challenged WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley for the gold in a Steel Cage Match. In the closing moments, The Miz was about to escape the cage, but Lumis suddenly appeared under the ring. The sight scared The MIz back into the ring, where Lashley dropped him with a Spear for the win. After the bell, Lumis choked The Miz out.
Matt Hardy Says 'We're Getting Close To Learning Of Jeff Hardy's Future'
Matt Hardy provides an update on his AEW future. Hardy was not part of AEW All Out on Sunday and hasn't been regularly featured on television since Jeff Hardy was arrested on June 13. Taking to social media, Matt provided an update on his direction in AEW, saying we're close...
The Street Profits On Rumors Of Potential Split: We're Staying Focused, We Want To Win The Titles
The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) want the smoke, as always, and they still have their sights set on the gold. Fans continue to speculate about the duo's future; they came up short in their quest to win the tag team championship at both WWE Money in the Bank and SummerSlam. Plus, Ford is often viewed as a breakout singles star in the making.
Liv Morgan Names Sarah Logan As The Released WWE Star She Wants To Return
WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan wants to see Sarah Logan return to the company. Since Triple H was named the head of WWE creative on July 25, several stars who were previously have come back to WWE. Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai, and Dexter Lumis have all been featured acts on their respective shows since their return.
Kurt Angle Says Edge Pitched Photo Callback On WWE Raw, States WWE Wants To Keep Working With Him
Kurt Angle returned to WWE television on Monday's WWE Raw in his hometown of Pittsburgh. Angle was involved in multiple segment throughout the night, including a callback to a 2002 segment where Edge handed Kurt a set of photos reflecting on their friend. On the back of the photos Edge had written insults directed at Angle. In 2022, Edge and Angle brought the bit back, only this time, apologies were written.
Fightful
13K+
Followers
30K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0