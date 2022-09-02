ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Mass. Pike drug trafficking suspect to remain in custody

By Paris Dunford, Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue, Ryan Trowbridge
westernmassnews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 22

BornUSA
3d ago

Come On Democrats,, You know that it's been Happening More and More often,,,, It's All Your Faults!!!! You're Destroying This Country and you know it.Vote All these Crooked Democrats out of office.They Aren't Working For Us Anymore,,!! They're For Themselves.Hey you People Who Voted for this Administration.Do you Realize that they Got a Sixteen Percent Pay Raise this Year???? While All Of Us are Struggling ? Wake Up,,.

Reply(9)
13
Kaysox 27
3d ago

so whether these guys from Mexico make it into the country or not the drugs still will always make it. Sadly there will always be some u.s. citizen looking for cash willing to try to and help the cartels. Been that way way before Biden or Trump.

Reply(1)
6
DeweyCheatem&Howe
2d ago

The "informant" better high tail it out of Dodge if that blow was fronted by a cartel member.He will find out that the police use informants like disposable lighters.

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Longmeadow, MA
Ludlow, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Ludlow, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
WTNH

Hartford police detective charged in Waterbury shooting

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – An off-duty Hartford police detective was charged in connection to a shooting in Waterbury. Waterbury police said on Sunday just before 5 a.m., officers responded to Kingsley Court for the report of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived, they located a 37-year-old male victim who had a gunshot wound to the […]
WATERBURY, CT
westernmassnews.com

Easthampton man killed in car vs. truck collision in Deerfield

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A 97-year-old Easthampton man was killed in a motor vehicle crash in Deerfield Monday. According to Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, the collision involved a truck in a car on Route 116 at the Industrial Drive intersection. The Easthampton man was determined to be dead at the...
DEERFIELD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mass. RMV warns public against scammers

The Massachusetts RMV is alerting customers against dangerous phishing text scams. According to RMV officials, the organization never sends requests for personal information over text. Any communication from the registry would be after a customer requests it or immediately after a transaction. If it’s not one those two instances, the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Trafficking#Drugs#Mexico#Wggb Wshm#Commonwealth#Western Mass News
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: Cinemark fire alarm on National Cinema Day

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after our newsroom noticed a post on the West Springfield Community Forum page on Facebook was gaining a lot of traction. The post was published Sunday morning, the day after Saturday’s National Cinema Day, and read, quote:. “I...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
dutchessny.gov

Narcotics Investigation of a Springfield Massachusetts Man Leads to Search Warrant and Arrest

The Dutchess County Drug Task Force reports the arrest of Stefon Graham, age 32 of Springfield, Massachusetts, on 08/31/2022. Mr. Graham was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree with Intent To Sell, a class B Felony. Agents from the Dutchess County Task Force with the assistance of the City of Beacon Police patrol and detective divisions took Mr. Graham into custody and then subsequently executed a search warrant at a residence in the City of Beacon. This investigation, search warrant, and arrest were the result of an investigation into narcotics sales in the City of Beacon by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Two police officers from same department in Massachusetts resign within days of each other after investigation

ACTON — Town Manager John Mangiaratti and Police Chief Richard Burrows report that two members of the Acton Police Department, who were placed on leave earlier this year, have resigned from the department. The Town of Acton has, as a matter of procedure, informed The Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission about both employees’ statuses and the ongoing investigations into their conduct.
ACTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy