Mass. Pike drug trafficking suspect to remain in custody

The Dutchess County Drug Task Force reports the arrest of Stefon Graham, age 32 of Springfield, Massachusetts, on 08/31/2022. Mr. Graham was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree with Intent To Sell, a class B Felony. Agents from the Dutchess County Task Force with the assistance of the City of Beacon Police patrol and detective divisions took Mr. Graham into custody and then subsequently executed a search warrant at a residence in the City of Beacon. This investigation, search warrant, and arrest were the result of an investigation into narcotics sales in the City of Beacon by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO