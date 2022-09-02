Read full article on original website
Pastor Allegedly Walked into Sheriff's Office and Confessed to Killing a Missing Man
A pastor allegedly confessed to killing a man. James Eric Crisp, 37, faces a count of manslaughter, said the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department in Mississippi. Roger Loyd Taylor, 48, of Sulligent, Alabama, has been missing since March 10, 2019. Ever since his vehicle was found two days later, there were no leads until Crisp allegedly walked into the office of Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook and told the truth.
Mississippi preacher makes surprise confession to killing Alabama man three years ago, sheriff says
A Mississippi man reportedly walked into the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday and confessed to killing an Alabama man who went missing three years ago. WTVA in Tupelo reports that James Crisp, 37, of Gattman walked into the sheriff’s office and confessed to killing Roger Taylor, of Sulligent, Alabama, who has been missing since March 2019.
High speed chase through Mississippi small town ends with one arrest
One person has been arrested after troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol were led on a high-speed chase Monday evening. WTVA in Tupelo reports that the chase began on Highway 278 in Thaxton, continued south on Highway 15 in Pontotoc and then headed north towards New Albany. The driver was...
U.S. Marshals captured man accused of killing Clay County man
DALLAS COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - U.S. Marshals say a wanted man from Clay County is in custody. Dallas County, AL deputies captured and arrested Edward Bush, Jr. on Sunday morning. Law enforcement accused him of killing his cousin and shooting his brother in Greenwood on the night of August 30th....
UPDATE: Man who reportedly stole plane, then flew it over Mississippi didn't have pilot's license; faces grand larceny, terrorist threats charges
Authorities say a man who flew a plane over Mississippi and at one point threatened to crash the plane into a Tupelo Walmart didn’t have pilot’s license and now faces grand larceny, terrorist threats charges. The airplane circled over north Mississippi on Saturday morning, causing panic on the...
Driver escapes car fire on Highway 82
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A car goes up in flames along US-82 in Lowndes County the driver avoided what could have been a life catastrophe. WCBI cameras were on the scene just after 7 PM Monday. The white SUV was engulfed in flames and Lowndes County firefighters had to keep their...
Pilot scared north Mississippi Saturday with threat; arrested after landing in field
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - An airport worker stole a plane in Tupelo and threatened to crash it into a Walmart store. The situation began at approximately 5 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3. “TPD was notified that a pilot of an airplane (possibly King Air type) was flying over Tupelo. The...
Mississippi officials issue alert issued for missing/endangered child
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered/missing child alert in Pontotoc County. Authorities are searching for Elsa Yohana Gabriel Ventura, 16, who is described as a Hispanic female, 5-foot-5-inches tall with brown eyes and long black hair. Ventura was last seen in the 1200 block of Highway 9...
Stolen Plane Lands in Open Field West of Ripley; Pilot Reportedly Alive and in Custody
According to local news reports, the Union County Sheriff’s Office has reported that the plane that circled north Mississippi for almost four hours has landed, and the pilot is alive and being detained by local law enforcement. Flight No. N342ER landed in a field west of Ripley. At 9:30...
Plane crashes in Mississippi, pilot alive
video credit: Mary Ellen Rogers via Storyful UPDATE: According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the pilot has crashed, he is alive and in police custody at this time. WREG has a crew on the way to the scene. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi was evacuated Saturday morning after a man threatened […]
Columbus man airlifted after shooting late Friday
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A 33-year-old was airlifted to the hospital after a shooting late Friday. A 33-year-old Columbus man was taken via helicopter to a trauma unit after being shot late Friday, September 2, 2022. Columbus Police said the man was walking in the 14th Avenue and 21st Street...
Plane makes hard landing at Tupelo airport
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — A pilot was not hurt when his small plane made a hard landing Monday afternoon at the Tupelo Regional Airport and skidded off the runway. Firefighters say they got called around 4:40 p.m. about a plane crash at the airport. They found out this happened...
Pilot who threatened to intentionally crash a plane into Walmart in police custody, authorities say
The FAA said the plane landed in a field several miles northwest of Ripley Airport in Ripley, Mississippi, which is over 40 miles away from Tupelo.
Mississippi man arrested for reportedly stealing vehicle for car rental business
A Mississippi man was arrested for stealing a vehicle from a rental car business,. Tupelo police officers arrested Pasley Ford, 38, of Okolona, and charged him with felony motor vehicle theft. Officers conducted a traffic stop on a gray Nissan Altima near South Gloster Street and South Green Street and...
Two Tupelo residents arrested on drug charges
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police arrested two residents on Thursday after they executed a search warrant at a home on North Green Street. Agents with the Tupelo Police and the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit found an ounce-and-a-half of suspected crack cocaine. They also found two weapons at the...
59-year-old woman killed in crash in Tuscaloosa Co.
TUSCALOOSA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 59-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash In Tuscaloosa County Friday, September 2, 2022, according to Alabama State Troopers. Troopers said Alisa J. Swindle was killed when she collided head-on with another driver. Swindle died at the scene, according to troopers. The crash...
Movie shot in Tishomingo County, 'Mysterious Circumstance,' opens in theaters Sept. 9
BALDWYN, Miss. | The wait is nearly over for those who have been anxiously awaiting the public release of Six Shooter Studios’ “Mysterious Circumstance: The Death of Meriwether Lewis.”. The film, written and directed by Baldwyn’s Clark Richey and shot in Tishomingo County in the woods at Bay...
Columbus police investigating after shots fired at driver
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday afternoon. Someone fired multiple shots at a woman while she was driving near 18th Street and 11th Avenue North at around 2:45 p.m. The woman was not hurt. A Columbus police officer was in the area and...
Tuscaloosa Police searching for driver that drove in wrong lane before hitting fire truck, fleeing scene
The Tuscaloosa Police Department released dash camera video from an ambulance following the fire truck while on the way to the home of a person that needed medical attention.
Breaking: Plane appears to have crashed near Tippah County
The plane that threated to crash in Tupelo at Walmart has crashed near Tippah County in Benton county on Friendship Church Road. The plane left Tupelo airport early Saturday morning. It appears to have crashed in Tippah County around 10 am, according to the flight path of the aircraft which shows that it is no longer in air.
