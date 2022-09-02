A pastor allegedly confessed to killing a man. James Eric Crisp, 37, faces a count of manslaughter, said the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department in Mississippi. Roger Loyd Taylor, 48, of Sulligent, Alabama, has been missing since March 10, 2019. Ever since his vehicle was found two days later, there were no leads until Crisp allegedly walked into the office of Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook and told the truth.

