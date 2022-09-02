ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 12

Related
Law & Crime

Pastor Allegedly Walked into Sheriff’s Office and Confessed to Killing a Missing Man

A pastor allegedly confessed to killing a man. James Eric Crisp, 37, faces a count of manslaughter, said the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department in Mississippi. Roger Loyd Taylor, 48, of Sulligent, Alabama, has been missing since March 10, 2019. Ever since his vehicle was found two days later, there were no leads until Crisp allegedly walked into the office of Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook and told the truth.
SULLIGENT, AL
wtva.com

U.S. Marshals captured man accused of killing Clay County man

DALLAS COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - U.S. Marshals say a wanted man from Clay County is in custody. Dallas County, AL deputies captured and arrested Edward Bush, Jr. on Sunday morning. Law enforcement accused him of killing his cousin and shooting his brother in Greenwood on the night of August 30th....
CLAY COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama#Mississippi#Missing Person#Pastor#Free Will#Violent Crime#Crisp#Christian
Magnolia State Live

UPDATE: Man who reportedly stole plane, then flew it over Mississippi didn’t have pilot’s license; faces grand larceny, terrorist threats charges

Authorities say a man who flew a plane over Mississippi and at one point threatened to crash the plane into a Tupelo Walmart didn’t have pilot’s license and now faces grand larceny, terrorist threats charges. The airplane circled over north Mississippi on Saturday morning, causing panic on the...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Driver escapes car fire on Highway 82

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A car goes up in flames along US-82 in Lowndes County the driver avoided what could have been a life catastrophe. WCBI cameras were on the scene just after 7 PM Monday. The white SUV was engulfed in flames and Lowndes County firefighters had to keep their...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
WREG

Plane crashes in Mississippi, pilot alive

video credit: Mary Ellen Rogers via Storyful UPDATE: According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the pilot has crashed, he is alive and in police custody at this time. WREG has a crew on the way to the scene. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi was evacuated Saturday morning after a man threatened […]
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Columbus man airlifted after shooting late Friday

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A 33-year-old was airlifted to the hospital after a shooting late Friday. A 33-year-old Columbus man was taken via helicopter to a trauma unit after being shot late Friday, September 2, 2022. Columbus Police said the man was walking in the 14th Avenue and 21st Street...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Plane makes hard landing at Tupelo airport

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — A pilot was not hurt when his small plane made a hard landing Monday afternoon at the Tupelo Regional Airport and skidded off the runway. Firefighters say they got called around 4:40 p.m. about a plane crash at the airport. They found out this happened...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Two Tupelo residents arrested on drug charges

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police arrested two residents on Thursday after they executed a search warrant at a home on North Green Street. Agents with the Tupelo Police and the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit found an ounce-and-a-half of suspected crack cocaine. They also found two weapons at the...
TUPELO, MS
wbrc.com

59-year-old woman killed in crash in Tuscaloosa Co.

TUSCALOOSA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 59-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash In Tuscaloosa County Friday, September 2, 2022, according to Alabama State Troopers. Troopers said Alisa J. Swindle was killed when she collided head-on with another driver. Swindle died at the scene, according to troopers. The crash...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wtva.com

Columbus police investigating after shots fired at driver

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday afternoon. Someone fired multiple shots at a woman while she was driving near 18th Street and 11th Avenue North at around 2:45 p.m. The woman was not hurt. A Columbus police officer was in the area and...
COLUMBUS, MS
tippahnews.com

Breaking: Plane appears to have crashed near Tippah County

The plane that threated to crash in Tupelo at Walmart has crashed near Tippah County in Benton county on Friendship Church Road. The plane left Tupelo airport early Saturday morning. It appears to have crashed in Tippah County around 10 am, according to the flight path of the aircraft which shows that it is no longer in air.
TIPPAH COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy