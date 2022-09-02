WSDOT: No construction over Labor Day weekend, but hours-long delays possible over mountain passes

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation is gearing up for increased traffic over Labor Day weekend that rivals pre-pandemic travel numbers.

WSDOT spokesperson Meagan Lott said the good news about traveling over the holiday weekend is you won’t have to deal with construction.

“Because of the amount of traffic we’re anticipating to see, we actually will pause our projects on Friday, as well as on Monday, and resume work on Tuesday,” Lott said.

WSDOT has a map with live updates, tracking hazards and delays state-wide.

Another plus for travelers: gas prices are about 20% lower now than they were during Fourth of July celebrations.

“It’s not going to cost us an arm and a leg to fill up with things to head out of town,” Lott said.

However, Lott said the bad news is that compared to the last several years of people staying home due to pandemic concerns, this holiday weekend is expected to have record traffic.

“I think having the opportunity to get out and kind of end the summer with kind of a final ‘hurrah’ is going to add to the amount of traffic we see on our roadways,” Lott said.

Lott said any delays in and through Yakima and the Tri-Cities should be minor, but on the mountain passes, travelers could see delays lasting several hours.

That’s especially a concern for anyone traveling on I-90 between Cle Elum and North Bend from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday or 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

“For return traffic on I-90 between North Bend and Cle Elum, we’re gonna see travel probably the worst between the hours of 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. and then again on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.,” Lott said.

You can find WSDOT’s traffic projections here.

Lott said drivers can avoid the worst traffic by hitting the road early in the morning or in late evening. She said anyone worried about the timing of their trip can download the WSDOT app on their smartphone.

