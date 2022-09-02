Steelers sign RB Jason Huntley, DT Renell Wren to practice squad

Jason Huntley runs before being tackled while playing for the Philadelphia Eagles during a game last season. A running back and kickoff returner, Huntley was one of two players the Pittsburgh Steelers signed to their practice squad Friday. Safety Damontae Kazee is making the tackle in this photo; Kazee was playing for the Dallas Cowboys last season but is on the Steelers’ roster in 2022.

Running back Jason Huntley and defensive tackle Renell Wren were signed to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad Friday, adding a pair of players to the organization who have NFL experience.

Huntley appeared in six games over the past two seasons for the Philadelphia Eagles, accumulating 70 rushing yards on 18 carries. A 2020 fifth-round pick by the Detroit Lions, Huntley had more than 2,300 yards from scrimmage over his final two college seasons for New Mexico State.

The 5-foot-9, 193-pound Huntley also had five kickoff return touchdowns in 24 games over the 2017-18 seasons for the Aggies.

Wren (6-5, 318) was a fourth-round pick in 2019 who has appeared in 12 games (two starts) for the Cincinnati Bengals. He was part of the Philadelphia Eagles’ final cuts earlier this week. The Steelers lost a veteran defensive lineman from the organization Friday when Henry Mondeaux chose to join the New York Giants’ practice squad.

Three spots remain for the Steelers on the practice squad, which in 2022 can hold a maximum of 16 players per team.

