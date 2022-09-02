Read full article on original website
Healthline
What Is the Rheumatoid Arthritis Severity Scale?
Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a chronic and progressive disease. Understanding its severity is an important factor in helping you and your doctor evaluate whether treatments are working, what treatments to consider next, and how to prevent progression and damage in the future. The Rheumatoid Arthritis Severity Scale (RASS) was designed...
What Puts You At A Higher Risk For Autoimmune Diseases?
Autoimmune diseases affect at least 7% of people in the United States. Learn more about factors that put you at a higher risk for an autoimmune disease.
nypressnews.com
Vitamin B12 deficiency: The five areas on your body that could show symptoms – ‘See a GP’
Vitamin B12 deficiency targets around six percent of people aged below 60. However, this statistic rises even further with age, reaching 20 percent. It’s crucial for the condition to get picked up and treated “as soon as possible” because it can lead to “irreversible” damage, the NHS warns. Fortunately, being able to identify the symptoms could be the first step.
survivornet.com
Alabama English Teacher, 22, Thought ‘Tingly Numbness’ In Her Toes Was From Her High Heels: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Recent University of South Alabama graduate Anna Richard, 22, just embarked on her English-teaching career and then noticed some strange “pins and needles” symptoms, which she chalked up to wearing high heels. When her pain then radiated to her back, she went to the hospital. It was Ewing’s...
If You See This Mark On Your Skin, Call 911 Immediately
It's best to know your body because any changes to it could be a symptom of a medical condition, including ones that are life-threatening. Among things you might notice are marks on your skin. Some might be from when you banged into a side table or accidentally scratched yourself, but one in particular requires immediate medical attention.
3 signs you're having a stroke that you probably don't know, including those more likely to affect women
Stroke is a leading cause of death in the US, according to the CDC. But it can be treated if symptoms are spotted early.
How to Prevent Blood Clots in Legs and Lungs
The post How to Prevent Blood Clots in Legs and Lungs appeared first on Seniors Guide.
Common back condition could be the sign of a deadly heart issue
A COMMON back condition could be an early sign of a deadly heart condition, Columbia scientists have discovered. It could mean that those with the condition could be monitored and given treatment earlier. Transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) is now thought to be a more common but underdiagnosed cause of fatal...
8 Signs You're Not Getting Enough Magnesium
Magnesium is an essential mineral involved in hundreds of functions in your body. But if your levels are very low, you could experience negative side effects. Magnesium plays an important role in maintaining nerve and muscle function, immune health and blood sugar levels. It also keeps the heart beating steady and keeps bones strong. Some research also suggests magnesium could play a role in preventing or managing health problems including diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease, according to the National Library of Medicine.
survivornet.com
Woman Pregnant with ‘Miracle’ Baby Is DEVASTATED She Can’t Breastfeed Due To Shock Cancer Diagnosis
Allison Murphy faced every mother’s nightmare when she found out she potentially had cancer while 35 weeks pregnant. and needed surgery to get her thyroid out. The new mom gave birth to a healthy baby girl, then received her diagnosis. Luckily, thyroid cancer is typically slow-growing, but that doesn’t...
survivornet.com
‘Sun-Worshipping’ Texas Mom, 34, Left With Golfball-Sized Hole In Her Head, Blames Tanning Bed Use IN HER TEENS For Causing Her Skin Cancer
Mary Bentley, a mother of three, is thankful she’s kept up with her skin checks after having surgery to remove an area of skin about the size of a golfball due to melanoma. Now, she’s sharing her story to encourage others to protect their skin. Melanoma is a...
Scientists claim people who cannot stand on one foot for 10 seconds have an 84% higher chance of dying within 10 years
According to a new study, people who cannot stand on one foot for 10 seconds have a more than 80% chance of dying within a decade. A study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine showed that a person's ability to maintain balance could last into the sixth decade. This means that balance is a more universally helpful indicator of life expectancy than aerobic fitness, flexibility, or muscle strength.
survivornet.com
Landscaper Dad, 47, Worked Outside For YEARS With No Shirt And No Sunscreen: Then He Felt A Lump In His Armpit That Turned Out To Be Cancer
Shane McCormick, 47, didn’t protect his skin as he worked as a landscape gardener for 13 years. He first was diagnosed with cancer in 2017, but it was removed during a biopsy of a mole on his back. Two years later, the cancer returned in the form of a tumor under his armpit.
survivornet.com
Gordon Ramsay Employee, 32, Was Denied Mammogram Because She Was ‘Too Young To Have Cancer:’ Then She Received A Shattering Diagnosis
Dorita Donne, 32, was told the lump in her breast was just a benign cyst. One year later, she was diagnosed with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, or stage 4 cancer. The breast cancer thriver lives at home with her partner of six years, Ester Sanna Ferraiolo, whom she met when she managed one of famed, TV Chef Gordon Ramsay’s restaurants.
Unvaccinated People No Longer Need to Quarantine After COVID Exposure, CDC Says
Unvaccinated people who are exposed to the coronavirus no longer need to quarantine, according to new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The revised recommendation, released Thursday, serves as a modification "streamline", health officials said, aligning with guidance for those who are up to date on shots. Previously, the American public health agency recommended that unvaccinated people, or those not up to date on boosters, quarantine for five days after exposure.
Warning to anyone who’s had Covid over distressing side effects that can strike two years later
CATCHING Covid increases your risk of conditions including dementia, psychosis and brain fog up to two years after infection, a new study suggests. Scientists at the University of Oxford also noted a greater risk of anxiety and depression, but found this subsides two months after infection. The study, which was...
As BA.5 Subvariant Spreads, Here Are the First Signs of COVID to Watch For
As omicron subvariants, such as BA.4 and BA.5, continue to circulate, some studies indicate that they could potentially do a better job of evading existing vaccines and immunity. According to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the BA.5 lineage of the omicron variant is by...
Urgent warning as certain kitchen utensils could ‘quadruple your cancer risk’
PEOPLE who have an increased exposure to certain kitchen utensils could quadruple their risk of cancer, experts have warned. Researchers found that so-called 'forever chemicals' are lurking on pots, pans, spoons and other household items. The chemicals, the experts at the University of Southern California (USC) said, can increase your...
Drink This Popular Juice Everyday To Reduce Your Risk For Heart Disease
Interestingly, science shows that one way we might lessen our risk for heart disease may be as simple as adding one popular drink item to our breakfast table.
survivornet.com
Man, 71, Is Told His 18-Pound Tumor Is Inoperable, Then Has It Successfully Removed By Star Surgeon After Crucial Second Opinion
Ian Holden, 71, is clear of cancer after doctors discovered an 18-pound tumor deep in his abdomen and told him they were unable to remove it. Then he got a crucial second opinion. The survivor’s diagnosis was retroperitoneal sarcoma, a rare tumor that develops in the body’s muscle, fat, and...
