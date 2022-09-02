ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Pure Health, UAE’s Largest Healthcare Platform, Signs a Deal With Equity Group Investments to Invest Half a Billion Dollars in a U.S. Healthcare Company

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37jbAs_0hg5l4h400

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 2, 2022--

Alpha Dhabi Holding subsidiary, Pure Health, the largest integrated healthcare platform of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), today announced that it has entered into a definitive purchase agreement to acquire a minority equity investment in Ardent Health Services (Ardent), a leading U.S. healthcare provider based in Nashville, Tennessee, for a total investment of $500 million. The investment is subject to customary closing conditions and will be finalized after receipt of all necessary U.S. regulatory approvals.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220902005335/en/

Photo from the signing agreement between Sam Zell & Farhan Malik (Photo: AETOSWire)

Ardent is the fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the U.S., with 30 hospitals and more than 200 sites of care across six states, and approximately 26,000 employees. Pure Health would achieve a minority equity investment by purchasing an interest in Ardent from Equity Group Investments (EGI), a Chicago-based private investment firm and majority owner of Ardent.

As part of its investment, Pure Health would receive board observer rights but would not have a seat on Ardent’s board of directors. The investment does not include plans for either the expansion of Ardent’s physical footprint or collaboration between Ardent and Pure Health in the delivery of care.

Equity Group Investments hosted a signing ceremony, which included Farhan Malik, CEO of Pure Health, Sam Zell, founder and chairman of EGI, and Marty Bonick, president and chief executive officer of Ardent.

“One of EGI’s strengths is partnering with like-minded individuals with the experience and passion for how we approach investment opportunities. We look forward to developing a productive relationship with Pure Health as they continue to explore the various dynamics of the U.S. healthcare system,” said Sam Zell.

Commenting on the major investment announcement, Farhan Malik said, “This landmark investment agreement marks a quantum leap for the UAE and the global healthcare industry.”

“This is an exciting opportunity for Pure Health, as we continue to build relationships with leading U.S. healthcare providers to leverage the highest standards and best clinical practices to provide an unrivalled healthcare experience for patients in the UAE,” said Malik. “Ardent has a strong track record of delivering outstanding services across the United States, and we look forward to gaining additional knowledge to support our north star of advancing the science of longevity and unlocking time for humanity.”

ABOUT PURE HEALTH

Pure Health is an integrated healthcare solutions platform with a diversified portfolio of over 25 hospitals and more than 100 clinics offering 200+ specialties covering services from tertiary care to primary care; health insurance that covers over 2.5 million members; group procurement organization; over 150 laboratories; diagnostics services; rehab services; long term care; medical supplies; and health technology services. With more than 50 million annual clinical encounters and over 25,000 employee strength, the company provides healthcare services across the entire continuum of care.

Pure Health is committed to enhancing longevity and helping people live longer, happier, and healthier lives. The company’s centers of excellence bring together clinical knowledge, process expertise, technology, and analytics to deliver outcome-focused, world-class quality across all channels of healthcare with a mandate to future-proof the healthcare system for a world of technological singularity. For more information, visit www.purehealth.ae.

ABOUT EQUITY GROUP INVESTMENTS

Equity Group Investments (EGI), founded by Sam Zell more than 50 years ago, has a long track record of building public and private businesses, including the origination and growth of multi-billion-dollar companies. EGI’s flexible capital and open investment mandate enable the firm to pursue opportunistic transactions across industries and geographies, throughout the capital structure, at any point in the economic cycle. EGI’s current portfolio includes investments in transportation and logistics, health care, manufacturing, agribusiness, energy, retail, waste and infrastructure, and real estate. For more information, visit www.egizell.com.

ABOUT ARDENT HEALTH SERVICES

Ardent Health Services invests in people, technology and communities. Through its subsidiaries, Ardent owns and operates 30 hospitals and more than 200 sites of care in six states with approximately 26,000 employees, including 1,200+ employed providers. With a focus on evidence-based practices to improve quality care and patient outcomes, four Ardent hospitals were named to Leapfrog’s Top Hospitals in 2021, and eight Ardent hospitals received a Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade of A for Spring 2022. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, Ardent is owned by current and former members of Ardent’s management team; Equity Group Investments (EGI), a Chicago-based private investment firm; and Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR), a publicly traded real estate investment trust.

*Source: AETOSWire

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220902005335/en/

CONTACT: APCO Worldwide

Sanaya Pavri, +971-55-7806145

spavri@apcoworldwide.com

KEYWORD: ILLINOIS TENNESSEE UNITED STATES UNITED ARAB EMIRATES NORTH AMERICA MIDDLE EAST

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: GENERAL HEALTH HOSPITALS HEALTH

SOURCE: Pure Health

PUB: 09/02/2022 04:41 PM/DISC: 09/02/2022 04:41 PM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

iCapital® and Ares Wealth Management Solutions Expand Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 6, 2022-- iCapital1, the leading global fintech platform driving access and efficiency in alternative investing for the asset and wealth management industries, and Ares Wealth Management Solutions (“AWMS”) announced today an expansion of their partnership to provide financial advisors and registered independent advisors with greater access to a broadened menu of alternative investment solutions and a comprehensive set of tools to support the development of client portfolios. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220906005219/en/ AWMS is leveraging the broad capabilities of iCapital’s technology to offer investment solutions tailored for the global wealth management community across Ares Management’s credit, private equity, real estate and secondaries asset classes.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Userpilot, a product-led growth platform for SaaS companies, raises $4.6M

Userpilot helps companies “achieve higher user activation, engagement, and retention rates” by enabling them to personalize in-app onboarding experiences for users. Userpilot CEO Yazan Sehwail told TechCrunch that they will use the latest funding to build new features that will help companies further reduce customer support and engineering costs.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Battle Motors Announces Series B Capital Raise of $150 Million

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 6, 2022-- Battle Motors, formerly Crane Carrier Company (CCC), has completed a Series B investment round with $150 million in new growth capital from a cornerstone global institutional investor. This capital raise follows a $120 million Series A investment round announced in December 2021. “We have validated our strategic growth initiatives and the attractive sector fundamentals while identifying additional market opportunity,” said Michael Patterson, CEO of Battle Motors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220906005146/en/ Battle Motors, New Philadelphia, OH. (Photo: Business Wire)
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Tennessee State
The Associated Press

New Research Underscores Value of Life Insurance in Helping Consumers Address Today’s Top Financial Planning Challenges

RADNOR, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 6, 2022-- New research from Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) finds U.S. consumers surveyed are looking to better understand how to weather the current economic climate, yet few are taking action. During Life Insurance Awareness Month, Lincoln Financial encourages consumers to adopt an “if not now, when?” financial planning mindset, highlighting how the often unknown or misunderstood living benefits of life insurance, which can be accessed during a policyowner’s lifetime, can help address the challenges of today, including inflation, market volatility and potential tax changes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220906005959/en/ “Nearly...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Motley Fool

Can Investors Trust This Dividend Stock's 8.3% Yield?

Altria's dividend is so juicy that investors might question its safety. If anything happens, Altria's $10 billion stake in Anheuser-Busch is a safety net. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

These 3 Stocks Are the Future of Biotechnology

Vertex's diabetes care pipeline is flying under investors' radar right now. Repligen sells the tools to manufacture tomorrow's drugs. Recursion Pharma is a top pick for the future of drug discovery. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Global Healthcare#Healthcare Services#Business Industry#Linus Business#Pure Health#U S Healthcare Company#Alpha Dhabi Holding#Ardent Health Services#Equity Group Investments
TechCrunch

Metaverse Magna raises $3.2M at a $30M valuation to build Africa’s largest gaming DAO

MVM, incubated in partnership with a multistrategy blockchain investment fund, Old Fashion Research (OFR), welcomed participation from investors including South Korean video game developer Wemade, Japan-based blockchain-focused venture capital firm Gumi Cryptos Capital (gCC), HashKey, Tess Ventures, LD Capital, Taureon, AFF, Polygon Studios, Casper Johansen (Spartan) and IndiGG. In a statement, MVM said the funding will expand its efforts to build “Africa’s largest gaming DAO and provide gamers with access to world-class opportunities.”
MARKETS
The Associated Press

OnRobot Previews D:PLOY for Machine Tending at IMTS; Powerful and Intuitive Automated Configuration Speeds Deployment of Robotic Machine Cells

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 6, 2022-- Attendees at IMTS in Chicago, September 12-17, will be the first to experience what OnRobot has been preparing for years: the industry’s first automated, application-centered software platform for robotic deployment. D:PLOY is a turning point in OnRobot’s strategic evolution that began with its line of intuitive robotic tools and software, expanding the concept of collaborative automation. “The dramatic 80% reduction in deployment time is just one powerful illustration of what D:PLOY offers,” says Kristian Hulgard, General Manager of OnRobot’s Americas division. “Now system integrators can take on more projects with existing resources. Robot manufacturers benefit from dramatically greater accessibility for their products. And end users gain powerful new abilities to implement, manage, and redeploy automation across their facilities for long-term success.” This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220906005936/en/ OnRobot is now previewing D:PLOY, the industry’s first automated, application-centered software platform for robotic deployment. At the IMTS show in Chicago, attendees will witness how D:PLOY automatically discovers and configures all the components in a robotic machine tending cell. (Photo: Business Wire)
ELECTRONICS
The Associated Press

Earlens Shares FDA Historical Ruling on OTC Hearing Aids

MENLO PARK , Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 6, 2022-- Earlens, a privately held medical technology company transforming the way people hear with a new class of non-surgical hearing technology, supports the FDA’s ruling to create a new category of Over the Counter (OTC) hearing aids. Hearing loss, a medical epidemic associated with dementia, depression and social isolation, affects an estimated 30 million people in the United States. Despite the high prevalence and public health impact of hearing loss, only about one-fifth of people who could benefit from a hearing aid seek intervention. While this new ruling may address a few of the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
United Arab Emirates
TechCrunch

Seedstars Africa Ventures appoints new partner to back more founders in the continent

Seedstars Africa Ventures – which is part of Seedstars Group, an accelerator and VC that is active globally in over 30 emerging markets – provides early-stage capital of up to $2 million in seed and Series A rounds. The fund counts the French equity firm LBO France among its limited partners, and has, so far, invested over $5 million in five startups, including Kenya’s ISP Poa Internet and Nigeria’s grid management SaaS for electricity distribution utilities Beacon Power Services, since it was founded in 2020.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Stocks drift mostly lower on Wall Street, extending losses

Stocks drifted mostly lower on Wall Street in afternoon trading Tuesday, extending the market’s losses into a holiday-shortened week. The S&P 500 fell 0.3% as of 2:24 p.m. Eastern. It has bounced between a gain of 0.5% and a loss of 1% throughout the day and is coming off its third losing week in a row. Markets in the U.S. were closed on Monday for the Labor Day holiday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 112 points, or 0.4%, to 31,208 and the Nasdaq fell 0.5%. Technology and communications stocks were among the biggest losers. Intel fell 2.1% and Netflix dropped 3.1%.
STOCKS
The Associated Press

New study reveals positive long-term impact of switching from cigarettes to glo™

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 6, 2022-- The full results from a year-long study showed that smokers switching exclusively to glo, BAT’s flagship Tobacco Heating Product (THP), achieved significant and sustained improvements in several indicators of potential harm associated with early disease development compared to smokers who continued to smoke. This included lung disease, cancer, and cardiovascular disease (CVD). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220905005032/en/ glo devices being tested in laboratories at BAT’s global R&D centre in Southampton, UK(Photo: Business Wire)
HEALTH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
514K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy