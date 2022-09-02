WVa governor appoints 2 men to State Board of Education

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has appointed two new members to the State Board of Education.

They are Victor L. Gabriel and Christopher A. Stansbury.

“Both of these men are extremely qualified to fill these roles,” Justice said in a news release Friday. “I know their hearts are in the right place, and I know they care about our kids and making sure we continue to provide the best environment for success.”

Gabriel, of Bridgeport, will complete the unexpired term of Tom Campbell, who resigned from the board. Campbell’s term expires in November 2030. Gabriel is a graduate of Fairmont State University and has a master’s from West Virginia University. He taught school in Harrison County for 11 years and was transferred to the central office in 1983. He has served on the West Virginia School Building Authority for 12 years.

Stansbury will replace Miller Hall, who resigned from the board. Stansbury will complete Hall’s term, which expires in November 2028.

Stansbury, of Charleston, graduated from West Virginia University and the Southern College of Optometry. He is a co-founder and partner at West Virginia Eye Consultants and served in the West Virginia House of Delegates from 2014-16 where he was the vice chair of the Select Committee on Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse.