Read full article on original website
Related
UpNorthLive.com
Charlevoix hosts 34th Annual Little But Mighty Bridge Walk
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Mighty Mac wasn't the only bridge walk that took place on Labor Day. There was a bridge walk 52 miles south of Mackinaw City, and about 5 miles shorter. Charlevoix hosted its 34th Annual Little But Mighty Bridge Walk Monday. About 100 people gathered...
UpNorthLive.com
A look at how tourism season went in northern Michigan
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Labor Day weekend traditionally marks the end of the summer tourism season in northern Michigan. It’s a time when many local businesses can judge how they fared. Charlevoix is one of the most popular destinations for tourists and many of the businesses their rely...
UpNorthLive.com
Lego lovers gather in Otsego County for first-ever Alpine Brick Show
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Alpine Brick Exchange held its first-ever Alpine Brick Show at Jay’s Sporting Goods in Gaylord over the weekend. Hundreds of people were at the event which displays different types of Lego builds including 3D models, mosaics, motorized and sculptures. But this event has...
UpNorthLive.com
Sunshine for some, clouds for others in northern Michigan
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Geography matters Monday. In the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula there will be plenty of sunshine. South of Traverse City and Gaylord and Alpena there will be some clouds. The farther south you are today, the more clouds you'll see. Light wind everywhere. From the east 5 to 15 miles per hour. High temperatures will be mostly in the low to middle 70s. It could stay in the upper 60s near the Great Lakes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UpNorthLive.com
Thunder Over Waters Festival returns for 15th year
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A small town in Otsego County held its Labor Day festival over the weekend. Hundreds of people attended the 15th annual Thunder Over Waters Festival in Waters. There was a parade, food, raffles and crafts throughout the weekend. Organizers say this festival is very special...
UpNorthLive.com
Tuesday looks like it's going to be a sunny day
Today...sunshine. Highs will average 75 degrees around northern Michigan. Light wind mainly from the east 5 to 15 miles per hour. Tonight the sky will be clear most of the time. Light wind 5 to 15 mph from the north. Low temperatures from the middle 40s to middle 50s. Wednesday...
UpNorthLive.com
Georgia investigators name killer in 34-year-old Michigan cold case
DADE COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators in Georgia identified the murderer of a Michigan woman who went missing nearly 34 years ago. Henry Fredrick Wise, a truck driver, killed Stacey Lyn Chahorski, of Norton Shores, in 1988, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. He had a criminal history that predated mandatory DNA testing for felony arrests.
wnmufm.org
Bicyclist severely injured in Mackinac County hit and run
ST. IGNACE, MI— The Mackinac County Sheriff's Office is looking for the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run accident on Wednesday. It happened around 9 a.m. on the Mackinac Trail, just north of Gorman Road in St. Ignace Township. Deputies say a bicyclist was hit from behind by a northbound pickup truck. The collision knocked the bicyclist from their bike and into the ditch and tore the passenger-side mirror off the truck.
Comments / 0