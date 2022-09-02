ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi business owner pleads guilty in clean water case

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The co-owner of a Mississippi fat and oil recycling business has pleaded guilty for his role in illegally discharging industrial waste into the City of Jackson’s sewer system, federal prosecutors said.

Robert David Douglas, of Flowood, entered the plea Wednesday. He admitted authorizing payments on behalf of Brandon, Mississippi-based Gold Coast Commodities, Inc. for the transportation and disposal of its industrial waste to a facility which was not a legal discharge point designated by the Jackson Wastewater Treatment System to receive the waste, U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca said in a news release.

Douglas, 60, will be sentenced Nov. 9 after a federal judge considers sentencing guidelines “and other statutory factors,” LaMarca’s office said.

