ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Police in Memphis search for woman abducted while jogging

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OWTkA_0hg5ksGa00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities in Tennessee are searched for a woman who police said was abducted and forced into a vehicle early Friday while she was jogging near the University of Memphis campus.

Eliza Fletcher, 34, was last seen about 4:20 a.m. Friday, Memphis police said. She was jogging when a man approached her and forced her into an SUV after a brief struggle, university police said. She was reported missing when she did not return home from her regular morning run, authorities said.

Fletcher’s cellphone and water bottle were discovered in front of a house owned by the university, police said.

Memphis police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were searching for Fletcher. News outlets reported that she is a teacher at a private school.

Comments / 2

Related
The Associated Press

Memphis police ID body of abducted jogger Eliza Fletcher

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee said Tuesday they had found the body of a Memphis woman abducted during a pre-dawn run, confirming fears that Eliza Fletcher was killed after she was forced into an SUV on Friday morning. The news followed an exhaustive search throughout the long weekend with dogs, ATVs and a helicopter in a case that has drawn national media attention and is already becoming a source of partisan controversy over criminal sentencing and parole. U.S. Marshals arrested Cleotha Abston, 38, on Saturday after police detected his DNA on a pair of sandals found near to where Fletcher was last seen, according to an arrest affidavit. Police did not find Fletcher’s body until just after 5 p.m. on Monday and did not publicly confirm that the body was Fletcher’s until Tuesday morning. The 34-year-old Fletcher was a school teacher and the granddaughter of a prominent Memphis businessman. Abston was released from prison in 2020 after serving 20 years for a previous kidnapping. On Tuesday morning, he made his first court appearance on charges of kidnapping, tampering with evidence, theft, identity theft, and fraudulent use of a credit card.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC News

Body of missing jogger Eliza Fletcher identified

A body found during the investigation into the disappearance of Eliza Fletcher, a 34-year-old woman who was abducted during a run Friday morning, has been confirmed as the missing jogger, authorities said Tuesday. Police in Memphis, Tennessee, announced Monday that a body had been discovered one day after charges were...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

Man charged in jogger abduction kidnapped attorney in 2000

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The man charged with kidnapping a Tennessee woman jogging near the University of Memphis last week spent 20 years behind bars for a previous kidnapping. U.S. Marshals arrested 38-year-old Cleotha Abston on Saturday after police detected his DNA on a pair of sandals found near to where Eliza Fletcher was last seen, according to an arrest affidavit. Police also linked the vehicle they believe was used in the kidnapping to a person at a residence where Abston was staying. While Fletcher has not been found, Memphis police said in the affidavit they believe she was seriously...
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC News

Alleged captor of Memphis mother in custody

Authorities are scouring a Memphis neighborhood as the search for the missing mother of two, Eliza Fletcher, stretches into the third day. This morning, police say they found Fletcher’s alleged captor, 38-year-old Cleotha Abston, facing charges of aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence. Police say Abston is yet to say where Fletcher is. According to the affidavit, two witnesses, including Abston’s brother, reported seeing the suspect wash his clothes in a sink and clean the inside of the car with floor cleaner. Police also confirmed to NBC News Abston pled guilty in another kidnapping case more than 20 years ago.Sept. 4, 2022.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

$50,000 reward for information on abducted Memphis jogger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The family of a Tennessee woman who police said was abducted and forced into a vehicle while she was jogging near the University of Memphis campus has offered a $50,000 reward for information in the case. Eliza Fletcher, 34, was last seen about 4:20 a.m. Friday, Memphis police have said. She was jogging when a man approached her and forced her into a dark-colored GMC Terrain after a brief struggle, police said. The vehicle was located Saturday and a male who was occupying it was detained, but Fletcher has not been located, Memphis Police tweeted. No further information was released. Fletcher was reported missing when she did not return home from her regular morning run, and her cellphone and water bottle were discovered in front of a house owned by the university, authorities said.
MEMPHIS, TN
WKRN News 2

Cleotha Abston charged in Eliza Fletcher abduction in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have arrested a suspect in the kidnapping case of missing Memphis teacher Eliza Fletcher. Cleotha Abston, 38, has been charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence, Memphis Police announced early Sunday. Police said Abston was the person who was detained Saturday when the SUV connected to the case was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Hill

Man charged in disappearance of woman near University of Memphis

Authorities in Tennessee said a man has been arrested and charged in connection with the disappearance of a woman who was jogging near the campus of the University of Memphis. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said on Twitter that Cleotha Abston, 38, was charged with Especially Aggravated Kidnapping and Tampering with Evidence.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eliza Fletcher
WREG

Overton Park search connected to missing jogger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Volunteers with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office spent a couple of hours searching a wooded area of Overton Park Friday night in connection to the disappearance of St Mary’s teacher Eliza Fletcher. The sheriff’s office isn’t saying what they were looking for, just that they were assisting the Memphis Police Department with […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

North Mississippi district attorney John Champion dies

SENATOBIA, Miss. (AP) — Longtime north Mississippi District Attorney John Champion died Sunday at his home in Senatobia, according to a funeral home. No cause of death was given for the 61-year-old. Appointed the chief prosecutor for a five-county circuit including Desoto, Tate, Panola, Tallahatchie and Yalobusha counties in 2001, Champion repeatedly won reelection to the post. He had earlier been hired as an assistant district attorney in 1993, and was appointed to the post by Gov. Ronnie Musgrove after Musgrove named District Attorney Ann Lamar to the bench. Lamar would eventually become a state Supreme Court justice. He was most noted for two prosecutions of Quinton Tellis, who authorities accused of killing Jessica Chambers in 2014 by setting her on fire while she was still alive. Both trials resulted in hung juries.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis Police#Jogging#Violent Crime#The University Of Memphis
WREG

Woman found dead in street near airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was found shot to death Thursday morning near a cemetery in the airport area. Officers responded to a call in the 2900 block of Oakville just off Lamar at 9:30. They found a woman with gunshot wounds in the street. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
514K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy