Wyoming State

107.9 Jack FM

Ever Seen A Yellowstone Ranger Fishing In A Geyser?

Millions of visitors come to Wyoming to check out Yellowstone National Park every year, and every year there are interesting stories that come out of those visits. You can only imagine the number of items that are lost every year at the park. Normally the items aren't left behind on purpose. There are a ton of reasons why someone could leave something behind. Sat it down and forgot it, didn't get packed up at the campsite, kid threw it out the window, or maybe the Wyoming Wind blew it away and you couldn't catch it.
WYOMING STATE
107.9 Jack FM

Casper Ranked One of the Best Places to Retire for 2022

Just about every Wyoming resident realizes how "wonderful" of place to live this is. We have great outdoor activities that range anywhere from skiing to hunting. The scenery is beautiful darn near year round and our relatively low population and violent crime rate are both pluses, but we are constantly learning new reasons that living in the Cowboy State is so appealing.
CASPER, WY
107.9 Jack FM

The Smoke Forecast in Wyoming Is Looking Grim

Much of Wyoming noticed the smoke rolling in over the Labor Day weekend. Sorry to say it's going to get worse before it gets better. As you can see by this smoke map, below, there are fires up in the mountains of Montana and Idaho. Go to AirMap for daily...
WYOMING STATE
107.9 Jack FM

Wyoming Renaissance: more people moving in than out

The pandemic may be in the rear-view mirror, but the lifestyle of remote work and more time outdoors is not going anywhere. According to a study from moveBuddah, the first half of 2022 shows that "while fewer people are moving, the patterns that emerged early in the pandemic reshuffle remain."
WYOMING STATE
107.9 Jack FM

Surprised That Wyoming Is The Best State For Gun Owners?

The Wyoming lifestyle isn't for everyone. If you like to live in the big city with lots of people, Wyoming is not for you. If you don't like looking at some of the best scenery in the world, Wyoming is not for you. If you don't like the thought of everyone owning a gun, Wyoming is DEFINITELY not for you.
WYOMING STATE
107.9 Jack FM

Here Are Some Of The Greatest Wyoming Road Names

We found out this week that 'Second Street' is Wyoming's most popularly named street. When we were having that conversation, we wondered what interestingly named streets the Cowboy State had to offer. You may, or may not, be surprised that when streets are named today, they're named by the developer...
WYOMING STATE
107.9 Jack FM

Girls Scouts bringing mobile STEM learning center to Wyoming

Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming (GSMW) is hitting the road to deliver Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematic (STEM) experiences to girls, K-12, in rural Wyoming thanks to a $10,000 grant from the Wyoming Women’s Foundation and Wyoming Afterschool Alliance, according to a recent press release. The Girl Scouts'...
CASPER, WY
107.9 Jack FM

Howdy, Partner. Wyoming Named One Of The Rudest States In America

Well, I'm sure this will ruffle some feathers, or maybe not? I mean, a vast majority of Wyomingites don't want outsiders coming to Wyoming, so if we have this in a study, would we use it as a badge of honor? Don't come here, we're rude? I mean, it could work. I know our secondary slogan is come for the nature then leave. But rude? I've never really thought about that.
WYOMING STATE
107.9 Jack FM

LOOK: Wyoming Children’s Author Casey Rislov Is Releasing New Book

Famous Wyoming-based Author Casey Rislov and Wyoming Illustrator Zachary Pullen have combined to create another children's book in their award-winning "Rowdy Randy" series. The first book, "Rowdy Randy," has received nine awards and tells the story of a cowgirl named Randy. But this isn’t any run-of-the-mill tall tale. This is the original story of how one small horsefly with a big personality can rile up a whole heap of trouble, leading up to a full-blown stampede.
CASPER, WY
107.9 Jack FM

Wyoming Deputy Sheriff Gets His Donut In TikTok Video

Those who work in law enforcement in Wyoming have to be ready for just about anything. At any moment, you could have to shoot it out with the bad guys. You may have to issue traffic citations to speeding motorists to keep Wyoming streets and highways safe....patrol school zones to watch out for people passing parked school buses...or you may even have to stifle a hunger attack while you are hard at work.
107.9 Jack FM

107.9 Jack FM

Casper, WY
107.9 Jack FM. Breaking the mold and playing what we want along with delivering you the latest local news for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://jackfmcasper.com

