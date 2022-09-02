Read full article on original website
Ever Seen A Yellowstone Ranger Fishing In A Geyser?
Millions of visitors come to Wyoming to check out Yellowstone National Park every year, and every year there are interesting stories that come out of those visits. You can only imagine the number of items that are lost every year at the park. Normally the items aren't left behind on purpose. There are a ton of reasons why someone could leave something behind. Sat it down and forgot it, didn't get packed up at the campsite, kid threw it out the window, or maybe the Wyoming Wind blew it away and you couldn't catch it.
Casper Ranked One of the Best Places to Retire for 2022
Just about every Wyoming resident realizes how "wonderful" of place to live this is. We have great outdoor activities that range anywhere from skiing to hunting. The scenery is beautiful darn near year round and our relatively low population and violent crime rate are both pluses, but we are constantly learning new reasons that living in the Cowboy State is so appealing.
The Smoke Forecast in Wyoming Is Looking Grim
Much of Wyoming noticed the smoke rolling in over the Labor Day weekend. Sorry to say it's going to get worse before it gets better. As you can see by this smoke map, below, there are fires up in the mountains of Montana and Idaho. Go to AirMap for daily...
Wyoming Renaissance: more people moving in than out
The pandemic may be in the rear-view mirror, but the lifestyle of remote work and more time outdoors is not going anywhere. According to a study from moveBuddah, the first half of 2022 shows that "while fewer people are moving, the patterns that emerged early in the pandemic reshuffle remain."
Surprised That Wyoming Is The Best State For Gun Owners?
The Wyoming lifestyle isn't for everyone. If you like to live in the big city with lots of people, Wyoming is not for you. If you don't like looking at some of the best scenery in the world, Wyoming is not for you. If you don't like the thought of everyone owning a gun, Wyoming is DEFINITELY not for you.
Wyomingites Say THIS Is The Right Time To Decorate For Fall
Pumpkin Spice Lattes were officially released into the Universe this year on August 30th. And while many Fall loving folks cheered, a fair amount of people felt like it was way too early. While I personally think there is never a right time to release Pumpkin Spice Lattes because they...
How Many People In Wyoming Actually Want To Be Cremated?
After a recent survey, the number of people in Wyoming that want to be cremated is really high. According to the Cremation Association, the national U.S. average of people that would rather be cremated than buried in a coffin, is around 57.5%. The percentage in Wyoming, is nearly 75%. Wyoming...
Here Are Some Of The Greatest Wyoming Road Names
We found out this week that 'Second Street' is Wyoming's most popularly named street. When we were having that conversation, we wondered what interestingly named streets the Cowboy State had to offer. You may, or may not, be surprised that when streets are named today, they're named by the developer...
Good To Know, Special Studded Winter Tires Are Legal In Wyoming
Living in Wyoming, you know winter driving can really suck. Snow, ice, black ice, no traction, crashing and getting stuck are all concerns that go through many peoples heads every year. One way to combat many of these concerns is to have tires that are great on the snow. Having...
Girls Scouts bringing mobile STEM learning center to Wyoming
Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming (GSMW) is hitting the road to deliver Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematic (STEM) experiences to girls, K-12, in rural Wyoming thanks to a $10,000 grant from the Wyoming Women’s Foundation and Wyoming Afterschool Alliance, according to a recent press release. The Girl Scouts'...
Howdy, Partner. Wyoming Named One Of The Rudest States In America
Well, I'm sure this will ruffle some feathers, or maybe not? I mean, a vast majority of Wyomingites don't want outsiders coming to Wyoming, so if we have this in a study, would we use it as a badge of honor? Don't come here, we're rude? I mean, it could work. I know our secondary slogan is come for the nature then leave. But rude? I've never really thought about that.
Photo Shows Santa’s Reindeer Practicing for Christmas in Wyoming
You may not know this, but Santa Claus and his team don't just sit around, twiddling their mitten-clad thumbs on the 364 days of the year that they're not busy. In fact, there's a certain amount of training and preparation that goes into Santa and Co. ensuring that they deliver gifts to all of the boys and girls on the Nice List.
Have You Hiked In Wyoming’s Historic And Beautiful Outlaw Canyon?
When I was a kid my grandpa's introduced me to westerns. John Wayne, Audie Murphy, Gary Cooper, Robert Mitchum, Paul Newman and Robert Redford all starred in the movies we'd watch. The stories they'd tell were almost like they knew some of the outlaws these movies highlighted. They've both passed...
Did You Know Wyomingphobia Is A REAL Thing? Because It Is.
So, there I was, spending an hour on the internet instead of getting work done (I mean, I was totally working. I was "researching.") That was when I discovered it: Wyomingphobia. I blinked. I laughed. What? Wyoming is a phobia?. Most of what I know about phobias comes from Psychology...
Hilarious ‘Voice Over’ Video Proves No Trashcan Is Bear Proof
There has always been something comical about wild animals showing very human traits. That is exactly why this new viral TikTok video showing a black bear actually opening a supposed bear-proof trashcan. It is worth noting that this video took place in New Jersey, but what can I say, we...
LOOK: Wyoming Children’s Author Casey Rislov Is Releasing New Book
Famous Wyoming-based Author Casey Rislov and Wyoming Illustrator Zachary Pullen have combined to create another children's book in their award-winning "Rowdy Randy" series. The first book, "Rowdy Randy," has received nine awards and tells the story of a cowgirl named Randy. But this isn’t any run-of-the-mill tall tale. This is the original story of how one small horsefly with a big personality can rile up a whole heap of trouble, leading up to a full-blown stampede.
Wyoming Ranked in the Top 10 for Hardest Working States in America
If there is one thing that Wyoming is known for (other than being one of the largest, but also the least populated state), is that we have very hard workers. No matter the industry, ranch hands, oil rig workers, retail assistants, etc., Wyomingites are known for giving their all. A...
Wyoming, Seen Through The Eyes Of A Locomotive Engineer
It can be a lonely job being a Locomotive Engineer. Hour upon hour traveling across the vastness of the United States to deliver energy and products to every single citizen of this nation. But like all things in life, being a Locomotive Engineer is what you make of it. Alan...
Will Wyoming’s Housing Market Crash? Here’s What the Experts Say.
Inflation has homeowners everywhere biting their nails and praying to the housing gods for a miracle. Unfortunately, the news has reported since the summer of 2022 that a housing crash is likely this year. Should Wyoming homeowners be preparing for the bubble to burst?. Back in June of 2022, Yale...
Wyoming Deputy Sheriff Gets His Donut In TikTok Video
Those who work in law enforcement in Wyoming have to be ready for just about anything. At any moment, you could have to shoot it out with the bad guys. You may have to issue traffic citations to speeding motorists to keep Wyoming streets and highways safe....patrol school zones to watch out for people passing parked school buses...or you may even have to stifle a hunger attack while you are hard at work.
107.9 Jack FM. Breaking the mold and playing what we want along with delivering you the latest local news for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://jackfmcasper.com
