Effective: 2022-09-07 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-07 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will occur shortly. Target Area: Eastern Payette National Forest; Northern Boise National Forest GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY WILL CREATE CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE EASTERN PAYETTE AND NORTHERN BOISE NATIONAL FORESTS GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY MAY CREATE CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING ACROSS MUCH OF THE PAYETTE AND NORTHERN BOISE NATIONAL FORESTS .Southwest winds will increase this afternoon especially in eastern portions of zones 402 and 403. A red flag warning has been issued for today for areas east of McCall and Warm Lake and does not include the Four Corners Fire at this time. An upper level trough and associated dry cold front will approach the region Wednesday afternoon. The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity may result in critical fire weather conditions. This fire weather watch is for areas north and east of McCall and at this time does not include the Four Corners Fire. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES FOR EASTERN PAYETTE NATIONAL FOREST AND NORTHERN BOISE NATIONAL FOREST...WHICH ARE FIRE WEATHER ZONES 402 AND 403 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES FOR EASTERN PAYETTE NATIONAL FOREST AND NORTHERN BOISE NATIONAL FOREST...WHICH ARE FIRE WEATHER ZONES 402 AND 403 The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon until 7 PM MDT this evening. * WINDS...west to southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. The strongest winds are expected to be north and east of McCall and east of Warm Lake. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...13 to 19 percent

BOISE COUNTY, ID ・ 2 HOURS AGO