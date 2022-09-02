Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Clark by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 19:08:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-04 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL MOHAVE...EAST CENTRAL SAN BERNARDINO AND SOUTH CENTRAL CLARK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM PDT/715 PM MST/ The storms which moved through the Laughlin/Bullhead City area have weakened slightly, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Garfield, Grant, Kay, Noble by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-03 16:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-03 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Garfield; Grant; Kay; Noble Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Kay, northwestern Noble, southeastern Grant and northeastern Garfield Counties through 500 PM CDT At 416 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles northeast of Lamont to 4 miles northeast of Hunter. Movement was south at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Garber, Billings, Lamont, Hunter and Fairmont. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 09:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-04 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Pontotoc; Pottawatomie; Seminole A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Seminole, northwestern Pontotoc and south central Pottawatomie Counties through 1015 AM CDT At 943 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Konawa, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ada, Konawa, Byng, Asher and St. Louis. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-05 15:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-05 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution should be used when in or near the water. Check with lifeguards before entering the ocean for possible hazards you may be swept into. Target Area: Coastal New Hanover BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Swarms of jellyfish have been reported at Wrightsville Beach. * WHERE...Wrightsville Beach. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...There have been numerous reports of stinging jellyfish this morning which may continue into the afternoon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for San Bernardino by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 14:01:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-04 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: San Bernardino The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for San Bernardino County in southern California * Until 500 PM PDT. * At 201 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.75 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include San Bernardino, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, Hwy 18 Between Running Springs And Skyforest, Hwy 18 Between Running Springs And Big Bear, Hiwy 330 Between San Bernardino And Running Springs, Skyforest, Rimforest and Hwy 173 Between Lake Arrowhead And Hesperia. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Franklin, Henry by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-03 19:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-03 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Franklin; Henry FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of EAST CENTRAL Kentucky and NORTH CENTRAL Kentucky, including the following counties, in EAST CENTRAL Kentucky, Franklin. In NORTH CENTRAL Kentucky, Henry and Shelby. * WHEN...Until 1115 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 810 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hatton, Bryant, Flag Fork, Benson, Bagdad, Ottusville and Polsgrove. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Clearwater, Nezperce National Forest by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-07 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clearwater, Nezperce National Forest; Palouse, Nezperce Reservation, Hells Canyon Region RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected area: Fire Zone 102 (Palouse/Hells Canyon). Fire Zone 103 (Clearwater/Nez Perce). * Impacts: The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will result in critical fire weather conditions Wednesday afternoon and evening. In addition, there is a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours. * Winds: Southwest to west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * Minimum humidities: 15 to 20 percent.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Bernalillo, Cibola by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-03 17:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-03 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Arroyos, streams, and normally dry rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes. Water in arroyos can travel many miles and take hours to reach your location from upstream rain areas. Remember, ditches are deadly. A gentle flow of water can become a raging torrent in a few minutes. Target Area: Bernalillo; Cibola FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and west central New Mexico, including the following counties, in central New Mexico, Bernalillo. In west central New Mexico, Cibola. * WHEN...Until 845 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 538 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.75 and 1.25 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Laguna Pueblo, Cebolletita, Mesita, Paguate, Bibo, Seboyeta, Encinal and Paraje. - This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 114 and 116. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Onslow, East Carteret, Southern Craven, West Carteret by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-06 13:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-06 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Onslow; East Carteret; Southern Craven; West Carteret Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Jones, southeastern Craven, southeastern Onslow and Carteret Counties through 215 PM EDT At 136 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Cherry Branch Ferry Terminal to Surf City. Movement was east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Havelock, Morehead City, North Topsail Beach, Newport, Swansboro, South River, Cape Carteret, North River, Merrimon, Pine Knoll Shores, Harlowe, Broad Creek, Great Neck, Wildwood, Peletier, Open Grounds Farm, Bogue, North Harlowe, Hammocks Beach and Onslow Beach. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Fire Weather Watch issued for Lincoln and Uinta Counties, Lower Elevations by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Lincoln and Uinta Counties, Lower Elevations; Sweetwater County, Rock Springs BLM, Flaming Gorge NRA; Upper Green River Basin, Rock Springs BLM FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Hot Temperatures and Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279. In West Central WY Fire Zone....278. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta. In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette. * WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY: As low as 11 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs around 90.
weather.gov
Fire Weather Watch issued for East Wind River Mountains, South Shoshone NF by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: East Wind River Mountains, South Shoshone NF; Salt and Wyoming Ranges, West Zone Bridger Teton NF; West Wind River Mountains, East Zone Bridger Teton NF FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Hot Temperatures...Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Central WY Fire Zone....288. In West Central WY Fire Zones...414...416. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Fremont. In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette. * WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * THUNDERSTORMS: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected during the afternoon hours, bringing gusty and erratic winds. * HUMIDITY: As low as 20 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the lower 70s.
weather.gov
Heat Advisory issued for Southern Humboldt Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-06 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-06 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Southern Humboldt Interior HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures up to 108 expected. * WHERE...Southern Humboldt Interior County. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas 500 to 2,000 feet above the valley floors will see lows remain in the 70s providing little overnight relief.
weather.gov
Fire Weather Watch issued for Granite, Green, Ferris, Rattlesnake Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Granite, Green, Ferris, Rattlesnake Mountains; Upper Wind River Basin, Wind River Basin FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Hot Temperatures and Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Central WY...Fire Weather Zones 283 and 289. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona. In Southwest WY...Sweetwater. * WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph behind the front. * COLD FRONT: A cold front will sweep across the Wind River Basin late Thursday afternoon, bringing an abrupt wind shift from the north. * THUNDERSTORMS: Isolated thunderstorms are possible along the cold front Thursday evening. * HUMIDITY: As low as 14 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid 80s.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Burlington, Ocean by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-06 12:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-06 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Burlington; Ocean FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southern New Jersey...including the following counties...Burlington and Ocean. * WHEN...Until 400 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1212 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly across portions of the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen with an additional 1 to 2 inches possible. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Toms River, Lakewood, Barnegat, Beachwood, Point Pleasant Beach, Tuckerton, Lakehurst, Surf City, Mantoloking, Brookville, Warren Grove, and Bamber Lake. - This includes the following highways Garden State Parkway between mile markers 49 and 94. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Fire Weather Watch issued for Casper Mountain, Johnson County, Casper BLM by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Casper Mountain; Johnson County, Casper BLM; Natrona County, Casper BLM FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Hot Temperatures...Strong Gusty Winds and a Wind Shift with a Cold Front will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Central WY Fire Zones...280...300. In North Central WY Fire Zone....281. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Natrona. In North Central WY...Johnson. * COLD FRONT: A cold front will sweep across the region Thursday afternoon, bringing an abrupt wind shift from the north. * WIND: Northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph behind the front. * THUNDERSTORMS: Showers and thunderstorms are expected with the cold front, bringing gusty and erratic winds. * HUMIDITY: As low as 17 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid 80s.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Cherokee by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-06 11:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-07 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cherokee FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues on the Chattooga River near Gaylesville. * WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following county, Cherokee. * WHEN...Until noon CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Some nearby roads may be impassable due to flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1148 AM CDT, Emergency Management reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Cedar Bluff, Gaylesville, Cornwall Furnace Park, Eastern Weiss Lake, Western Weiss Lake and Fullerton.
weather.gov
Fire Weather Watch issued for Eastern Payette National Forest by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-07 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will occur shortly. Target Area: Eastern Payette National Forest; Northern Boise National Forest GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY WILL CREATE CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE EASTERN PAYETTE AND NORTHERN BOISE NATIONAL FORESTS GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY MAY CREATE CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING ACROSS MUCH OF THE PAYETTE AND NORTHERN BOISE NATIONAL FORESTS .Southwest winds will increase this afternoon especially in eastern portions of zones 402 and 403. A red flag warning has been issued for today for areas east of McCall and Warm Lake and does not include the Four Corners Fire at this time. An upper level trough and associated dry cold front will approach the region Wednesday afternoon. The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity may result in critical fire weather conditions. This fire weather watch is for areas north and east of McCall and at this time does not include the Four Corners Fire. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES FOR EASTERN PAYETTE NATIONAL FOREST AND NORTHERN BOISE NATIONAL FOREST...WHICH ARE FIRE WEATHER ZONES 402 AND 403 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES FOR EASTERN PAYETTE NATIONAL FOREST AND NORTHERN BOISE NATIONAL FOREST...WHICH ARE FIRE WEATHER ZONES 402 AND 403 The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon until 7 PM MDT this evening. * WINDS...west to southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. The strongest winds are expected to be north and east of McCall and east of Warm Lake. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...13 to 19 percent
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Litchfield by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-06 13:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-06 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Litchfield FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwestern Connecticut, western Massachusetts and east central New York, including the following counties, in northwestern Connecticut, Litchfield. In western Massachusetts, Berkshire. In east central New York, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene and Ulster. * WHEN...Until 300 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1157 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Pittsfield, Torrington, Poughkeepsie, New Milford, Kingston, Beacon, Great Barrington, Hudson, Catskill, Saugerties, Rhinebeck, Pawling, Chatham, Hyde Park, Milton, Pleasant Valley, Thomaston, New Hartford, Hurley and Claverack. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Carroll, Grant, Owen, Pendleton by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-06 13:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-06 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. To report flooding, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Carroll; Grant; Owen; Pendleton FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Northern Kentucky, including the following counties, Carroll, Grant, Owen and Pendleton. * WHEN...Until 415 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 114 PM EDT, radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Williamstown, Falmouth, Dry Ridge, Owenton, Morgan, Sanders, Corinth, Sparta, Worthville, Monterey, Gratz, Needmore, Holbrook, Twin Bridges, Lawrenceville, Keefer, Elk Lake, Stewartsville, Long Ridge and New Columbus.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for McLean, Muhlenberg by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 16:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-04 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: McLean; Muhlenberg FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of western Kentucky, including the following counties, McLean and Muhlenberg. * WHEN...Until 330 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 135 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated the heaviest rain had moved out of the area. However, brief periods of moderate to heavy rain may still occur. Water may be slow to recede across the area due to rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches that occurred. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Calhoun, Livermore, Sacramento, Island, Bremen and South Carrollton. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0