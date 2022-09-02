ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Football Playoff to Expand to 12-Team Format as Early as 2024

By Joey Blackwell
 3 days ago

The CFP Board of Managers voted unanimously to expand the format to 12 teams by 2026, with the possibility of 2024 being the earliest date of implementation.

The College Football Playoff Board of Managers voted unanimously to expand the CFP to a 12-team format on Friday afternoon.

The new format will begin in the 2026 regular season. The board also tasked the College Football management Committee with assessing the possibility of implementing the 12-team expansion as soon as the 2024 or 2025 season.

"This is an historic and exciting day for college football," said Mark Keenum, chairman of the CFP Board of Managers. "More teams, more participation and more excitement are good for our fans, alumni, and student-athletes. I'm grateful to my colleagues on the board for their thoughtful approach to this issue and for their resolve to get expansion across the goal line and for the extensive work of the Management Committee that made this decision possible."

The CFP Management Committee will execute the decision, which includes determining the dates and locations for the games, broadcast networks, revenue and other factors.

"I'm very pleased we were able to get this accomplished and I look forward to expansion taking place," Keenum said. "The four-team playoff has been highly popular and successful. I believe this new format will be even more popular and successful."

Here is a full list of everything approved by the Board of Managers, courtesy of the College Football Playoff:

  1. The 12 teams will be the six conference champions ranked highest by the selection committee (no minimum ranking requirement), plus the six highest-ranked teams not included among the six highest-ranked conference champions.
  2. The ranking of the teams will continue to be done by a selection committee whose size, composition, and method of selection will remain substantially unchanged. The Management Committee will modify the selection protocol as required by the change to the playoff structure.
  3. The four highest-ranked conference champions will be seeded one through four and each will receive a first-round bye.
  4. The other eight teams will play in the first round with the higher seeds hosting the lower seeds either on campus or at other sites designated by the higher-seeded institution (No. 12 at No. 5, No. 11 at No. 6, No. 10 at No. 7 and No. 9 at No. 8.)
  5. The model allows for first-round games to be played on either the second or third weekend in December in a way that best accommodates the format and the participating teams, with at least 12 days between the conference championship games and the first-round games. The Management Committee would make the final determination of the calendar.
  6. Subject to reaching agreement with bowls, the four quarterfinal games and two Playoff Semifinal games would be played in bowls on a rotating basis.
  7. The national championship game will continue to be played at a neutral site.
  8. Subject to reaching agreement with bowls, the four highest-ranked conference champions will be assigned to quarterfinals bowls on selection day in ranking order, and in consideration of current contract bowl relationships if those bowls are selected for the rotation. For example, if the Pac-12 champion were ranked #1, the Big Ten champion were ranked #3, and the Rose Bowl were a quarterfinal site, the Pac-12 champion would be assigned to the Rose Bowl and the Big Ten champion would be assigned elsewhere.
  9. With the four highest-ranked champions assigned to quarterfinal games in bowls, the opponent from first-round game winners will be assigned by the selection committee based on the bracket.
  10. The higher seeds would receive preferential placement in the Playoff Semifinal games.
  11. First-round games will not have title or presenting sponsors and existing venue signage will remain in place. The CFP will control the video boards.

Members of the CFP Board of Managers: Timothy Caboni – Conference USA (President, Western Kentucky); Jim Clements – Atlantic Coast Conference (President, Clemson); Gordon Gee – Big 12 Conference (President, West Virginia); Jack Hawkins – Sun Belt Conference (President, Troy); Rev. John Jenkins – President, Notre Dame (Independent); Kristina Johnson – Big Ten Conference (President, Ohio State); Mark Keenum (chair) – Southeastern Conference (President, Mississippi State); Kirk Schulz – Pacific-12 Conference (President, Washington State); Satish Tripathi – Mid-American Conference (President, Buffalo); Gerald Turner – American Athletic Conference (President, SMU); Keith Whitfield – Mountain West Conference (President, UNLV).

