Robert L. Frantz
Robert L. “Bob” Frantz, 99, North Manchester, died Sept. 4, 2022. Bob was born Oct. 25, 1922. On June 15, 1947, Bob married the love of his life, Esther P. Greer; she preceded him in death. Bob is survived by his son, Brent Frantz, North Manchester; daughter, Marlene...
Michael T. Busart
Michael T. Busart, 66, Culver, died Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Mishawaka. Mike was born Aug. 8, 1956. He married the love of his life, Vickie Collins, on Aug. 15, 1992; she survives in Culver. Mike is also survived by his son, Matthew (Kaylee) Busart, Culver; stepson, Michael (Jill) Palm;...
Michael H. Christman
Michael H. Christman, 73, North Manchester, died at 7:02 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Stillwater Hospice, Fort Wayne. Michael is survived by his mother, Shirley Christman, Wabash; one son, Andrew (Shannon) Christman, Muncie; two daughters, Susan (Andrew) Younce, Somerset and Lori (Lance) Rosencrans, Wabash; two stepsons, Jeffrey Allen, Kimberly, Ala. and Chad Mills, Huntersville, N.C.; three brothers, Robert (Sandra Allen) Christman, Wabash, Richard (Toni) Christman, Brownsburg and Bernard (Jenny) Christman, Huntertown; two sisters, Carol (Rex) Hansen, Fishers and Connie (Steve) Crabtree, Somerset; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Ted Gillem
Ted Gillem, 67, Milford, died Sept. 3, 2022, at his home in Milford. He was born June 9, 1954. He married Martha Gillem; she survives. Also surviving are three daughters, Mandy, Mercedes and Julia; three sons, Ray, Isaac and Felix; 16 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; four brothers, Pat, Shawn, James and Timothy; and one sister, Shannon.
Scott Hoppas
Scott Hoppas, 55, Syracuse, died Aug. 21, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born Aug. 31, 1966. He is survived by his three daughters, Britny, Jena and Shay; six grandchildren; his father, Bob; and his brother, Dale (Deanna) Hoppas. Eastlund Funeral Home is in charge of...
Richard A. Ruhnow — UPDATED
Richard A. Ruhnow, 69, Monterey, died at 1:40 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Majestic Care West Allen, Fort Wayne. He was born April 25, 1953. He married Sheila Ruhnow; she survives in Monterey. He is also survived by his children, Matthew (Michelle) Ruhnow, Fishers, Andrew Ruhnow, Indianapolis and Troy...
Arnold Horn
Arnold Lloyd Horn, 92, Rochester, died Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Arnold was born Sept. 17, 1929. Arnold and Kay were married on Dec. 27, 1959; she survives. They have two loving daughters and sons-in-law, Kristy (Ian) Sheeler and Beth (Myron) Cohagan; two grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and his sister, Wilma Jean Stamberger, Rochester.
Nellie Kessler
Nellie (Bolden) Kessler, 83, Wabash, died at 2:04 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Wellbrooke, Wabash. She was born March 10, 1939. Nellie married Donald Kessler on May 10, 2017; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her son Johnny Wayne Dawson, Kentucky; two grandsons; and her brothers...
Mac Allen Moody — UPDATED
Mac Allen Moody, 74, Warsaw, died at 11:27 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. He was born March 13, 1948, in Chicago Heights, Ill., the son of Archie and Gladys (Stahly) Moody. He is survived by his son Scott (Melanie) Moody, Warsaw; Scott’s mother, Sharon Evans;...
Nappanee Apple Festival Announces Grand Marshals
NAPPANEE — The Nappanee Apple Festival is pleased to award the grand marshal position to Larry and Linda Thompson. Larry and Linda Thompson, high school sweethearts and graduates of Northwood High School, have been true leaders and beacons of light in the Nappanee/Wakarusa community. Both grew up in our community — Larry in Wakarusa and Linda in Nappanee. Married in 1971, Larry and Linda have two children, Tara and Patrick; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. When not working and spending time with their grandchildren and great-grandchild, they enjoy volunteering in the community. Larry golfs, and Linda loves gardening, crafting and cooking/baking for family and friends.
Lance Buckley Sr.
Lansing (Lance) Delano Buckley Sr., 75, of rural Wabash, died Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at his home in Wabash. He was born Jan. 2, 1947. He married Brenda Buckley; she survives. He is also survived by his four children, Lansing D. Buckley, Jr., Owingsville, Ky., Brian D. Buckley, North Manchester, Eric L. Buckley (Kelsie Buckley), Imperial, Neb. and Latesha L. Martin, Newburgh; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Big Brothers Big Sisters To Hold Benefit Oct. 11
WARSAW — Big Brothers Big Sisters serving Kosciusko County is to have its 9th Annual BIG Celebration on Tuesday, Oct. 11. It will be at Warsaw Community Church, 1855 S. County Farm Road. This dinner will benefit the organization’s mission to help local children reach their potential through professionally supported one-to-one mentor relationships.
Eugene Ousley — UPDATED
Eugene “Gene” Ousley, 75, Pierceton, died at 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at his home in Pierceton. He was born March 24, 1947, in Dock, Ky., to George W. and Julie (Owsley) Ousley. He attended high school in Prestonsburg, Ky., and lived most of his adult life...
Heather Marie Bellamy
Heather Marie Bellamy, 45, of Warsaw, Indiana passed away unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, September 3, 2022. She was born on Dec. 10, 1976 in Warsaw, to David Bellamy and Marsha (Wolfe) Kellog. Heather was a lifetime resident of Kosciusko County, where she attended Warsaw Community High School and earned her associate’s degree from Ivy Tech. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and cooking. Heather loved her family and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Trust Life Symposium Saturday At First Christian Church Of Warsaw
WARSAW — First Christian Church of Warsaw will be hosting a Trust Life Symposium from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sep. 10, at First Christian Church of Warsaw, 115 Park Ridge Drive, Warsaw. The symposium will provide visitors with answers to difficult questions and resources to address community...
Mark Sprong – PENDING
Mark Sprong, 63, of Leesburg, died at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at St. Francis Hospital and Health Center in Indianapolis. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, 225 Argonne Road, Warsaw, Indiana.
Timeline From The Past: Faith Assembly, Warsaw Speedway
From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. Sept. 5, 1986 — Members of the Bumblebees, minor league tourney champs in the Warsaw Girls Softball League this season, are: Courtney Womack, Angie Wagoner, Dawn Curtis, Stephanie Hoppas, Amy Stephenson, Dawn Williams, coach Kay Parrett, Katrine Zimmerman, Shelly Slone, Jena Parrett, Christy Mock, Heather Glass, Michele Busch, coach George Parrett and Keri Weed.
Judith T. Alfano – PENDING
Judith T. Alfano, 83, of Warsaw, died Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Titus Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Foundation Takes Shape At Future Warsaw Parks Office
WARSAW – Construction on the future parks office and maintenance hub in Warsaw is moving forward. Workers for Sterling Concrete on Tuesday, Sept. 6, began pouring concrete on the site at the corner of Indiana and Fort Wayne streets. The new facility will put the park staff and maintenance...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 11:14 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, North Barbee Road west of EMS B71 Lane, Warsaw. Driver: Mark W. Wiggs, 43, North Ward Lane 2, North Webster. Wiggs’ vehicle ran off the roadway and hit a pole. He had a head laceration and complained of pain. He was taken to the hospital. Damage: Up to $25,000.
