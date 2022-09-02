ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens, IA

Phillip Dukes, 84, of Diagonal, Iowa, formerly of Marathon

Funeral services for Phillip Dukes, age 84 of Diagonal Iowa formerly of Marathon Iowa will be Friday, September 9th at 10:30am at the United Church of Diagonal in Diagonal, Iowa. Visitations will be held 4-6pm Wednesday at the Marathon Community Center, and 4-6 Thursday at the United church of Diagonal.
MARATHON, IA
Storm Lake Volleyball Results From Algona Classic 9-3-22

The Storm Lake volleyball team played five matches Satruday at the Algona volleyball classic. The Tornadoes lost to Sioux Center 21-5 and 21-10. They lost their match to Lake Mills 21-9 and 21-8. They would go three sets with E-L-C winning the first set 21-18, losing the second set 21-15 and then dropping a close 3rd set 16-14.
STORM LAKE, IA

