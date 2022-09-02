The Storm Lake volleyball team played five matches Satruday at the Algona volleyball classic. The Tornadoes lost to Sioux Center 21-5 and 21-10. They lost their match to Lake Mills 21-9 and 21-8. They would go three sets with E-L-C winning the first set 21-18, losing the second set 21-15 and then dropping a close 3rd set 16-14.

