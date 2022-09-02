Read full article on original website
Related
stormlakeradio.com
Phillip Dukes, 84, of Diagonal, Iowa, formerly of Marathon
Funeral services for Phillip Dukes, age 84 of Diagonal Iowa formerly of Marathon Iowa will be Friday, September 9th at 10:30am at the United Church of Diagonal in Diagonal, Iowa. Visitations will be held 4-6pm Wednesday at the Marathon Community Center, and 4-6 Thursday at the United church of Diagonal.
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Volleyball Results From Algona Classic 9-3-22
The Storm Lake volleyball team played five matches Satruday at the Algona volleyball classic. The Tornadoes lost to Sioux Center 21-5 and 21-10. They lost their match to Lake Mills 21-9 and 21-8. They would go three sets with E-L-C winning the first set 21-18, losing the second set 21-15 and then dropping a close 3rd set 16-14.
stormlakeradio.com
BV Supervisors Approve Courthouse Voting Location Change for Upcoming Elections
The Buena Vista County Board of Supervisors this (Tues) morning approved requests by Election Deputy Karla Ahrendsen to change the voting location in the courthouse for the upcoming elections. Voting will be conducted in the supervisor's meeting room rather than the downstairs public meeting room for both the Early Elementary...
Comments / 0